A World Without Bees?

Bees have been around for more than 100 million years. There are 20,000 different types, all working to pollinate a huge array of plants. But researchers have noticed a global population decline in recent years. What are the causes? And how can it be stopped?

There are many possible solutions. Some are already ubiquitous, others are futuristic. This film takes us on a trip around the world, to meet a variety of people all dedicated to saving the bees.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

TUE 22.03.2022 – 01:15 UTC

TUE 22.03.2022 – 04:15 UTC

TUE 22.03.2022 – 18:15 UTC

WED 23.03.2022 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 26.03.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

SUN 27.03.2022 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

WED 23.03.2022 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 26.03.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3