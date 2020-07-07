 A World Without Bees? | Highlights | DW | 01.03.2022

Highlights

A World Without Bees?

Bees pollinize plants and are key to the survival of entire crops. But these crucial insects are threatened by a global decline in bee populations. What if bees die out? The consequences for humans would be fatal.

Bees have been around for more than 100 million years. There are 20,000 different types, all working to pollinate a huge array of plants. But researchers have noticed a global population decline in recent years. What are the causes? And how can it be stopped? 

There are many possible solutions. Some are already ubiquitous, others are futuristic. This film takes us on a trip around the world, to meet a variety of people all dedicated to saving the bees.

Broadcasting Hours:

 DW English

TUE 22.03.2022 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 22.03.2022 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 22.03.2022 – 18:15 UTC
WED 23.03.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 26.03.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

SUN 27.03.2022 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

WED 23.03.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 26.03.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

