Cambodia

Cambodia is located on the southern part of the Indo-China peninsula in Southeast Asia. A former French colony, it was ruled for many years by Khmer Rouge communists.

With a population of 15.5 million people, Cambodia is led by Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has been in power in the capital Phnom Penh for more than 25 years.

28.08.2021, Sihanoukville, Kambodscha+++The statue of the golden lions is the symbol of Sihanoukville

Sihanoukville sent reeling from Chinese investment bust 06.10.2021

In southern Cambodia, the city of Sihanoukville, was counting its blessings not all that long ago. Not only was it reaping the benefits of a construction boom as part of the New Silk Road, but it also was a tourism hotspot. But within a short period of time, two crises transformed it into a ghosttown.

A Taliban fighter stands guard along a street near the Zanbaq Square in Kabul on September 23, 2021. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

World in Progress: What just happened? 06.10.2021

On this week's show, we travel to the Cambodian city Sihanoukville, which is reeling from the sudden withdrawal of Chinese real estate investors, and the impact of the COVID-19. Then, a look at a Kabul artist in exile who's watching from afar as the Taliban destroys his work. Plus, an interview with Dr. Azza Karam, of Religions for Peace International on how the pandemic is affecting religion.
Stelzenhaus am Wasser, See Tonle Sap, Kambodscha, Asien *** Stilt house at Water Lake Tonle SAP Cambodia Asia Copyright: imageBROKER/TorstenxAntoniewski ibltoa04596415.jpg Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung!

Cambodia: Climate change, Mekong dams threaten world's biggest inland fishery 23.09.2021

One of the world's richest inland fishing grounds, Tonle Sap lake nourishes tens of millions of people. But climate change and dam construction are threatening livelihoods at the lake, as well as regional food security.

Former Khmer Rouge head of state Khieu Samphan sits inside the courtroom of the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) as he awaits a verdict, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, November 16, 2018. Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED SEPARATELY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Cambodia: Khmer Rouge official appeals genocide conviction 16.08.2021

Khieu Samphan, the last living leader of the brutal Khmer Rouge, appears before an international tribunal for his appeal against a genocide conviction today. The Khmer Rouge ruled Cambodia from 1975-1979.
July 19, 2021, Kathmandu, Nepal: A health worker inoculates the doze of Janssen vaccine(American Covid-19 vaccine) to a man at the municipality hospital in Mulpani..People aged between 50-54 are vaccinated till July 21 which includes disabled, sanitation workers and foreign migrant workers from Nepal where this American Vaccine is being approved by the particular country. Nepal received 1.634 million doses of J & J vaccine from the US on July 12th, through COVAX, an international vaccine sharing scheme. (Credit Image: © Dipendra Rokka/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

COVID: UK announces rollout of global vaccine donations 28.07.2021

The first batches will go to Commonwealth countries like Kenya, Jamaica, as well as Asian countries like Laos, Indonesia and Cambodia. The UK wants to have the whole world vaccinated by 2022.
A confiscated pet lion poses with its owner, surnamed Guo, as it arrived back home from the Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Center after Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered authorities to return the animal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Pet lion returned to owner after Cambodia PM intervenes 05.07.2021

The lion was seen playing in TikTok videos at a villa in Phnom Penh. Neighbors were alarmed by the videos, with authorities soon confiscating the animal in a rescue operation.

01.03.2017 *** A police officer stands guard in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court during the trial of Chuop Somlap, who is accused of murdering the political commentator and prominent government critic Kem Ley, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Cambodia charges environmentalists with insulting king 21.06.2021

Advocacy group Mother Nature activists Sun Ratha, Ly Chandaravuth and Yim Leanghy were arrested last week for documenting waste discharge into a city river.
May 2107 Illegal logging in Cambodia Two tractors with timber, Aoral Wildlife Sanctuary, Cambodia  In the protected nature reserve of Aoral Wildlife Sanctuary in the province of Kampong Speu many trucks and tractors are transporting illegaly cut wood out of the jungle.

US pulls Cambodia wildlife sanctuary funding 17.06.2021

The US Embassy in Phnom Penh says it has spent more than $100 million to combat deforestation in the Prey Lang Wildlife Sanctuary. But illegal activities continue apace.
Magawa, a mine-sniffing rat, is pictured in Siem Reap, Cambodia, in this undated handout picture provided to Reuters on September 25, 2020. PDSA UK/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Magawa the rat retires after years of mine-sniffing in Cambodia 05.06.2021

The award-winning rodent is ending his five-year career, during which he sniffed out 71 land mines and 38 items of unexploded artillery.
24/04/2021 A man wearing a protective face mask stands next to an empty shelf as he rushes to buy groceries at a market amid rumours of a citywide lockdown during the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at a temple in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

COVID: Cambodia's harsh lockdown aggravates food insecurity 12.05.2021

Efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus have left many Cambodians without access to food, essential medicines and other necessities for weeks.
Prum Chenda, left, wife of a jailed former opposition activist, holds a portrait of her husband in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The trial of more than 60 critics and opponents of the Cambodian government charged with treason and other offenses for taking part in nonviolent political activities resumed Thursday, with rights advocates skeptical that justice is being served. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Cambodia: Activists slam 'politicized' trial of opposition 14.01.2021

An activist said she was being persecuted for her political opinions as Cambodia tries dozens of opposition members. Human rights groups raised concerns over the fairness of such a trial.

This undated handout photo released by Cambodia's Ministry of Mines and Energy on December 29, 2020, shows an offshore oil platform under construction off the Cambodian coast. (Photo by Handout / Cambodia's Ministry of Mines and Energy / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Cambodia's Ministry of Mines and Energy - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Cambodia starts first crude oil production 29.12.2020

A US firm found oil in the southeast Asian nation's waters back in 2004. But years of delays mean productions only kicked off on Monday. The government hopes to make an initial $500 million (€400 million) in revenues.
Volunteers paint an image of an elephant named Kaavanon a crate to be used to be transported Kaavan to a sanctuary in Cambodia, at the Maragzar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Iconic singer and actress Cher was set to visit Pakistan on Friday to celebrate the departure of Kaavan, dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant,” who will soon leave a Pakistani zoo for better conditions after years of lobbying by animal rights groups and activists. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) |

ICYMI: Stories to put a smile on your face 04.12.2020

From energy-producing diapers in Japan to elephants reunited — it's time for some good news! Here are six positive stories from around the world that you might have missed.
A veterinarian of Four Paws International examines Kaavan, the elephant slated to be moved to a sanctuary in Cambodia after it became the subject of a high-profile rights campaign backed by music star Cher, at the Marghazar Zoo, in Islamabad on September 4, 2020. - A team of international vets using tranquiliser darts, flatbreads and the soothing lyrics of Frank Sinatra conducted a medical examination on September 4 on Pakistan's only Asian elephant, ahead of his planned move to Cambodia. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

'World's loneliest elephant' Kaavan arrives in Cambodia, greeted by Cher 30.11.2020

A 35-year-old elephant has been transferred to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia after his miserable condition at an Islamabad zoo sparked a global outcry. American singer Cher campaigned for his freedom for years.
ILLUSTRATION - ARCHIV - epa03367764 A Myanmar journalist wears a black cap that reads 'Press Freedom' as he take a picture in front of the Dagon Township court, Yangon, Myanmar, 23 August 2012. EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING (zu dpa-Themenpaket «Tag der Pressefreiheit» vom 01.05.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Cambodia: DW Freedom of Speech Award laureate Sovann Rithy released from prison 07.10.2020

Journalist Sovann Rithy has been released from prison. He was arrested in April for "incitement to cause chaos" over a Facebook post in which he accurately quoted the Prime Minister of Cambodia.
Ein Slow Boat befördert auf dem Mekong zwischen Houay Xay und Pakbeng in Laos Touristen und Einheimische den Fluss entlang. Der Mekong ist noch immer eine der Hauptverkehrsadern zwischen China und dem Mekongdelta im Süden Vietnams. | Verwendung weltweit

Living Planet: The curse of clean energy — hydropower on the Mekong 01.10.2020

The Mekong River in Southeast Asia flows for 4,350 kilometers from China to Vietnam through Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia. China's construction of large hydropower dams to feed the country's growing energy needs is causing problems downriver, including dire impacts on the waters and fertile soil that feed hundreds of millions of people.
