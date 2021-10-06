Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Cambodia is located on the southern part of the Indo-China peninsula in Southeast Asia. A former French colony, it was ruled for many years by Khmer Rouge communists.
With a population of 15.5 million people, Cambodia is led by Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has been in power in the capital Phnom Penh for more than 25 years.
In southern Cambodia, the city of Sihanoukville, was counting its blessings not all that long ago. Not only was it reaping the benefits of a construction boom as part of the New Silk Road, but it also was a tourism hotspot. But within a short period of time, two crises transformed it into a ghosttown.
On this week's show, we travel to the Cambodian city Sihanoukville, which is reeling from the sudden withdrawal of Chinese real estate investors, and the impact of the COVID-19. Then, a look at a Kabul artist in exile who's watching from afar as the Taliban destroys his work. Plus, an interview with Dr. Azza Karam, of Religions for Peace International on how the pandemic is affecting religion.
One of the world's richest inland fishing grounds, Tonle Sap lake nourishes tens of millions of people. But climate change and dam construction are threatening livelihoods at the lake, as well as regional food security.
The Mekong River in Southeast Asia flows for 4,350 kilometers from China to Vietnam through Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia. China's construction of large hydropower dams to feed the country's growing energy needs is causing problems downriver, including dire impacts on the waters and fertile soil that feed hundreds of millions of people.