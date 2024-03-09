Home invaders: 5 harmless spiders coming to get you!
Several spider species are spreading around the world as global warming is creating more hospitable environments for them. Don't worry, though: Less than 1% of spider species are harmful to humans.
Nosferatu spider: Scary in name only
This spookily named Nosferatu spider (Zoropsis spinimana) has been spreading further north from its native land in around the Mediterranean region. It first invaded Germany in Baden-Württemberg in 2005 and has scuttled around Germany since then. The Nosferatu spider is not dangerous to humans. They can bite, but the bites aren't harmful — they're about as painful as a light wasp sting.
Joro spiders: Gentle giants
These giants are about the size of a human hand — a body 10cm-long (4inches) and legs as long as 20cm. Joro spiders (Trichonephila clavate) are originally from East Asia but are spreading gradually around the eastern states of the US. Despite their size, they're harmless and rather scared of humans, preferring to build their webs away from homes and urban areas.
Dwarf spiders: Kiting the winds to Europe
Native to North America, Mermessus trilobatus dwarf spiders have expanded their range over large parts of Europe within less than 50 years. They have colonized agricultural habitats and open grasslands with huge success due to their rapid reproduction rates. They spread around Europe very quickly by "ballooning" — the ability to kite on the wind using their web silk as sails.
Noble False Widow spiders: No relation to the Black Widow
Originally from Madeira and the Canary Islands, the Noble False Widow (Steatoda nobilis) has been rapidly spreading around the globe over the last few decades. It is already well established in western Europe, but recently spread to California in the US, South America, and Central Europe. The spider looks like the notoriously venomous Black Widow spider but is harmless to humans.
Jumping spiders: Making the UK feel exotic
This tiny 3-4mm-long jumping spider (Anasaitis milesae) is native to islands in the Caribbean, but has recently spread to warmer regions of the UK, such as Cornwall. This exotic spider is just one of many that are finding new homes as global heating provides more hospitable climates.