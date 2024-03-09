  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineElections in Saxony, ThuringiaIsrael-Hamas war
5 images
ScienceGlobal issues
Fred Schwaller
September 3, 2024
https://p.dw.com/p/4kDty
DW journalist Fred Schwaller wears a white T-shirt and jeans.
Fred Schwaller Science writer fascinated by the brain and the mind, and how science influences society@schwallerfred