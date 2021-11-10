Visit the new DW website

Russia

Russia has the largest area of any country. It extends over northern Asia and large parts of eastern Europe.

Russia is the ninth most populous country in the world. It is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and also belongs to the World Trade Organization, the Council of Europe and the Group of 20 major industrialized nations, among other bodies. Its capital is Moscow. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Russia.

European Council President Charles Michel arrives for a dinner event at an EU summit, at the Brdo Castle in Kranj, Slovenia, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. EU leaders are meeting Tuesday evening to discuss increasingly tense relations with China and the security implications of the chaotic U.S.-led exit from Afghanistan, before taking part in a summit with Balkans leaders on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Belarus migrant crisis: EU Council chief visits Poland 10.11.2021

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the EU's Charles Michel discussed new measures against Belarus and other actors involved in the migrant standoff during Michel's visit to Warsaw.
6.9.2021, Deutschland, Specialists on the laybarge Fortuna has welded the last pipe of the two strings of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline at (06.09.21). The pipe number 200,858 was subsequently lowered onto the seabed in German waters. Foto: Nord Stream 2

Nord Stream 2: US Republicans urge sanctions 09.11.2021

A group of Republicans in the US Senate has criticized the pipeline, calling it a detriment to US allies in Europe. President Joe Biden waived sanctions on the project earlier this year.
DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 08.11.2021

US reopens borders to vaccinated internationals - Russia accused of holding off on Europe gas supplies - Hydrogen trash trucks provide green option
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 08.11.2021

US reopens borders to vaccinated internationals - Russia accused of holding off on Europe gas supplies - Hydrogen trash trucks provide green option
+++Nur im Rahmen der Berichterstattung zu verwenden!+++ Mobile devices can make people vulnerable to online piracy through privacy settings, Bydgoszcz, Poland, on August 7, 2016. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Russia fines Google, Telegram for not removing content 08.11.2021

A Moscow court ordered Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. to pay a new fine for not deleting content Russia considers illegal. The move comes as state officials seek to rein in tech giants.
26.2.2020, Chelyabinsk, Russland, The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Any easing of gas supply shortage in sight? 08.11.2021

Europe is hoping for a deescalation of its currenrt gas supply crisis. Is Russia the key to the solution? Claudia Kemfert from the German Institute for Economic Research shares her view.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — A very good morning 06.11.2021

COVID-19 vaccines are getting refined and retested as we speak. In the meantime, why not start your day ⁠with an extra dash of hedonistic pleasure?
In this image released by Brunei ASEAN Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during ASEAN-Russian Summit on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit with the leaders, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Southeast Asian leaders began their annual summit without Myanmar on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, amid a diplomatic standoff over the exclusion of the leader of the military-ruled nation from the group's meetings. An empty box of Myanmar is seen at bottom second from right. (Brunei ASEAN Summit via AP)

Will Russia's new push in ASEAN be another failure? 05.11.2021

Moscow is looking to play a stronger role in the Indo-Pacific area as the current epicenter of geopolitics is seeing an increasing push-and-pull from Washington and Beijing.

Moscow, RUSSIAN FEDERATION: The logo of Russian oil giant Yukos is seen at the wall of its gas station in Moscow, 02 August 2006. The Russian press slammed 02 August the decision by a Moscow court to declare oil giant Yukos bankrupt and said the move contradicted earlier promises made by Russian President Vladimir Putin. AFP PHOTO/ MAXIM MARMUR (Photo credit should read MAXIM MARMUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Yukos: Dutch court sides with Russia in shareholders claim 05.11.2021

A yearslong legal dispute between the Kremlin and shareholders of the now-bust Yukos Oil company remains unresolved. The Dutch supreme court has sent the case back to an arbitration court.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus on Unity Day, via teleconference call, in Sevastopol, Crimea, on November 4, 2021. (Photo by Mikhail Metzel / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia's Putin backs 'brotherly' Belarus amid EU pressure 04.11.2021

The two countries have signed a series of agreements to further integrate their economies, power sector and taxation systems. The measures come after the EU tightened sanctions on Belarus earlier this year.
In this Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting US President Donald Trump, centre left and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed for sale at a souvenir street shop in St.Petersburg, Russia.﻿The Kremlin refrained from comment Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 on the appointment of the new U.S. national security adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, but one lawmaker said he was likely to take a hawkish stance toward Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) |

US authorities arrest analyst who aided Trump-Russia probe 04.11.2021

The expert faces charges of providing false statements as part of special counsel John Durham's ongoing investigation into the so-called "Steele dossier."
Titel: EUFOR Bosnien Unterschrift: Die Friedenstruppen von EUFOR in Bosnien und Herzegowina (7.9.2014) (dieses Bild stammt aus der Angebot der EUFOR-Pressestelle. Also, copyright: EUFOR)

UN renews EU Bosnia military mission as separatism fears grow 04.11.2021

The UN Security Council has agreed to extend the mandate of a European military mission in Bosnia. The decision came amid a simmering row over a diplomatic report citing a separatist threat.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

COVID-19: Is there a new vaccine coming? 03.11.2021

First dose, second dose, booster shot ... and then? BioNTech's co-founder gave DW an update.
18.9.2018, FILE PHOTO: The Security Council chamber is seen from behind the council president's chair at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, September 18, 2015 REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

China, Russia push for easing North Korea sanctions 03.11.2021

In a UN Security Council draft resolution, Beijing and Moscow have called for the lifting of trade sanctions on Pyongyang "with the intent of enhancing the livelihood of the civilian population."
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders summit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

COP26: Biden accuses China and Russia of failing to lead 02.11.2021

The US president has said China's leader Xi Jinping made a "big mistake" by not attending the COP26 Glasgow climate change summit. He also blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for failing to turn up.
DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Russia battles vaccine hesitancy 02.11.2021

Moscow is back under its tightest lockdown restrictions in over a year — after daily COVID-19 deaths hit another new record. Despite the surge in cases, the majority of Russians have yet to heed urgent calls to get vaccinated.
