Kyiv deploys F-16s to counter latest Russian missile assault

Gasia Ohanes
August 27, 2024

Dozens of drones and missiles rained down across Ukraine in what officials called the biggest Russian air raid since the war began. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the use of F-16 fighter jets to repel the attack.

A drone drops an explosive charge in the direction of a car in Beryslav.

Ukraine residents 'hunted' by Russian drones

The city of Beryslav has become a hotspot for Russian drone attacks — with no apparent reason. DW has investigated.
ConflictsAugust 27, 202403:32 min
A view of Ukrainian dentist Vladzylav Semeniuta sitting in the back of his mobile dental clinic

Dentists care for frontline soldiers in Ukraine

DW correspondent Carolina Chimoy met Ukraine’s "dental battalion."
ConflictsAugust 25, 202403:07 min
An elderly man in blue jacket and cap sits next to a wall and a gate, gesturing as he speaks

Wartime Ukraine faces crushing labor shortage

Viktor Bas, who lost his legs many years ago, is back in the job market — despite his disability.
ConflictsJuly 30, 202403:39 min
Fokus Europa Polen Belarus Grenze

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

The border between Belarus and Poland is a scene of increasing violence and illegal crossings.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202426:04 min
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU, Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with military, financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support over the long term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
Leopard 2 battle tanks

Can Europe's defense giants come together?

Business is booming for Europe's biggest defense firms as countries race to rearm. But can they do it efficiently?
ConflictsJune 17, 202417:27 min
A panoramic view of smoke billowing from the site of an Israeli airstrike on Zibqin in southern Lebanon

Israel strikes Lebanon as Hezbollah launches attack

Israel launched air strikes into Lebanon, saying that it had thwarted a large-scale Hezbollah attack.
ConflictsAugust 25, 202401:48 min
external

Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in 'self-defense act'

Israel says its forces carried out pre-emptive strikes against what it called "terror targets" in southern Lebanon.
ConflictsAugust 25, 202401:05 min
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (R) shake hands

Blinken: Israel accepts US proposal for hostage agreement

The US secretary of state is now calling on Palestinian militant group Hamas to follow suit.
ConflictsAugust 20, 202402:57 min
