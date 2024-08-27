Kyiv deploys F-16s to counter latest Russian missile assault

ConflictsUkraineKyiv deploys F-16s to counter latest Russian missile assaultTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineGasia Ohanes08/27/2024August 27, 2024Dozens of drones and missiles rained down across Ukraine in what officials called the biggest Russian air raid since the war began. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the use of F-16 fighter jets to repel the attack.https://p.dw.com/p/4jz8dAdvertisement