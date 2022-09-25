Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Facing setbacks in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of hundreds of thousands of army reservists. The move has sparked protests across Russia, with many fleeing conscription.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement has sparked protests across Russia, with many fleeing conscription and seeking refuge in neighboring countries. This is a collection of DW's content on Russia's partial mobilization.
A security expert told DW that Russian forces are spent, explaining how the partial mobilization could be a one-shot chance against Ukraine. A successful defense may depend on the West's timely supply of further weapons.
Russia's partial mobilization and the hastily ordered "referendums" in eastern Ukraine are signs of weakness. Putin has miscalculated, and thousands of Russians are paying the price with their lives, says Miodrag Soric.