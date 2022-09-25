Visit the new DW website

Russia's partial mobilization

Facing setbacks in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of hundreds of thousands of army reservists. The move has sparked protests across Russia, with many fleeing conscription.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement has sparked protests across Russia, with many fleeing conscription and seeking refuge in neighboring countries. This is a collection of DW's content on Russia's partial mobilization.

Anti-mobilization protest in Russia: Warning shots fired in Dagestan

Anti-mobilization protest in Russia: Warning shots fired in Dagestan 25.09.2022

In the southern Russian region of Dagestan, police have clashed with people who were protesting against Russia's partial mobilization.
Russian military call-up sparks major exodus

Russian military call-up sparks major exodus 24.09.2022

President Putin's decision to partially mobilize Russian reservists has sparked a mass exodus of men trying to avoid the fighting in Ukraine. Juri Rescheto reports from Riga.
Putin seeks to 'make Ukraine run out of bullets before Russia runs out of soldiers'

Putin seeks to 'make Ukraine run out of bullets before Russia runs out of soldiers' 23.09.2022

A security expert told DW that Russian forces are spent, explaining how the partial mobilization could be a one-shot chance against Ukraine. A successful defense may depend on the West's timely supply of further weapons.
Germany signals willingness to take in Russians fleeing Ukraine war conscription

Germany signals willingness to take in Russians fleeing Ukraine war conscription 22.09.2022

German ministers have indicated that people fleeing Russia could apply for asylum in Germany after President Vladimir Putin ordered what he called a "partial military mobilization."

Russia: Rush for flights out after Vladimir Putin's military call-up

Russia: Rush for flights out after Vladimir Putin's military call-up 21.09.2022

One-way tickets out of Russia were quickly selling out after President Vladimir Putin announced "partial mobilization" for Moscow's war on Ukraine.
Russia: Panic, protests follow Putin's call for 'partial mobilization'

Russia: Panic, protests follow Putin's call for 'partial mobilization' 21.09.2022

Many in Russia fear a "partial mobilization" of the military is the first step in a move that would see more and more men fight – and die – in Ukraine. Some have tried to escape and others have even dared to protest.
Opinion: Vladimir Putin has to escalate the situation in Ukraine in order to survive

Opinion: Vladimir Putin has to escalate the situation in Ukraine in order to survive 21.09.2022

Russia's partial mobilization and the hastily ordered "referendums" in eastern Ukraine are signs of weakness. Putin has miscalculated, and thousands of Russians are paying the price with their lives, says Miodrag Soric.
Russia: Vladimir Putin announces partial mobilization of reservists

Russia: Vladimir Putin announces partial mobilization of reservists 21.09.2022

President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of Russia's armed forces set to begin later on Wednesday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the move an "act of desperation."

Putin announces partial mobilization in Russia

Putin announces partial mobilization in Russia 21.09.2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin made the announcement during a special address ahead of planned separatist referendums.