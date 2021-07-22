Visit the new DW website

Central Intelligence Agency, CIA

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is a foreign intelligence service of the US Government. It is focused on overseas intelligence gathering and analyzing security information.

Since it was formed in 1947 it has increasingly expanded its role to now include covert paramilitary operations. Here you find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the CIA.

21.07.2021 A woman checks the website of Israel-made Pegasus spyware at an office in the Cypriot capital Nicosia on July 21, 2021. - Reports that Israel-made Pegasus spyware has been used to monitor activists, journalists and politicians around the world highlight the diplomatic risks of nurturing and exporting oppressive technology, experts warned. Private Israeli firm NSO Group has denied media reports its Pegasus software is linked to the mass surveillance of journalists and rights defenders, and insisted that all sales of its technology are approved by Israel's defence ministry. (Photo by Mario GOLDMAN / AFP) (Photo by MARIO GOLDMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

From Watergate to Pegasus spyware: How surveillance methods have developed 22.07.2021

Surveillance methods used by governments and others have become more and more sophisticated — and cheaper and easier to implement as well.
The lobby of the CIA Headquarters Building in Langley, Virginia, U.S. on August 14, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

US: FBI shoot armed man trying to enter CIA headquarters 04.05.2021

The man has been transferred to a hospital for medical attention, after a failed attempt to get into the high-security building.
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 24, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Opinion: Saudi crown prince has blood on his hands 27.02.2021

Washington has made a U-turn in its relations with Saudi Arabia after a CIA report made it very clear what role the crown prince played in journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder in 2018, says DW's Rainer Sollich.
Auto von Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, dem iranische Atomwissenschaftler, der heute in Tehran ermordet wurde. via Habib Husseinifard, 27.11.2020

Fakhrizadeh killing: Iran's security apparatus under scrutiny 28.11.2020

Nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was one of the best-protected people in Iran. His assassination has cast a damming light over the country's security apparatus.
ARCHIV - Ein Arbeiter fegt im Foyer des CIA-Hauptquartiers in Langley, Washington, USA, am 03.03.2005. Die weltweit kritisierten Folterungen des US-Geheimdienstes CIA unter der Regierung des damaligen Präsidenten George W. Bush kommen demnächst ans Tageslicht. Ein entsprechender Geheimbericht des US-Senats soll zumindest teilweise veröffentlicht werden EPA/DENNIS BRACK/BLACKSTAR/POOL (zu dpa:Geheimbericht über CIA-Folter wird veröffentlicht vom 04.04.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

US: Former CIA officer charged with spying for China 18.08.2020

A former employee of the CIA and FBI has been charged with passing on secret information to China. There has been a spate of such cases in recent years.
Titel: Mahmud Musavi Majd Schlagwort: Iran, Spionage, Mahmud Musavi Majd Beschreibung: er ist ein ehemaliger Mitglied im Revolutionsguard im Iran, der unter Spionageverdacht für CIA und MUSAD ist Quelle: mizan

Iran executes man convicted of spying for CIA, Mossad 20.07.2020

Mahmoud Mousavi Majd had been found guilty of spying on the late Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani. He had worked as an English and Arabic language translator in Syria.

January 3, 2020, Tehran, Iran: Iranians mourn during an anti-US demonstration to condemn the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qaaem Soleimani, after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran. The Pentagon announced that Iran's Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed on 03 January 2020 following a US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport. The attack comes amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington. (Credit Image: © Rouzbeh Fouladi/ZUMA Wire |

Iran to execute man accused of helping US spy on slain general Qassem Soleimani 09.06.2020

The Iranian man is accused of passing on information about the whereabouts of top Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani to the US and Israel. Iran later said the information was not tied to Soleimani's death.
871352 08/12/1989 German rock band Scorpions at the international rock festival in Luzhniki, Moscow. Center - vocalist Klaus Meine. Igor Mikhalev/RIA Novosti |

'Wind of Change': The Scorpions and the CIA 25.05.2020

Did the US intelligence agency, and not the German rock band Scorpions, compose the power ballad "Wind of Change" to help topple the Communist Bloc? A podcast by New Yorker writer Patrick Radden Keefe looks into it.
ARCHIV - Papst Pius XII. (undatiertes Archivbild). Der Dramatiker Rolf Hochhuth hat Papst Pius XII. (1939-1958) «einen satanischen Feigling» genannt. Er wirft ihm vor, in der Hitler-Zeit niemals öffentlich zum Holocaust-Verbrechen der Nationalsozialisten das Wort erhoben zu haben, worüber Hochhuth sein 1963 uraufgeführtes Stück «Der Stellvertreter» geschrieben hatte. Er habe Anlass, meinte der Dramatiker jetzt in einem Gespräch mit dem Nachrichtenmagazin «Der Spiegel», sein Pius-Bild zu revidieren. dpa (nur s/w, zu dpa 0242 am 26.05.2007) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

The ratlines: What did the Vatican know about Nazi escape routes? 01.03.2020

After World War II, thousands of Nazis fled to South America along so-called ratlines — often with the help of Catholic clergy. The Vatican is now opening its archives from the time. Will it be a moment of truth?
Bildnummer: 51284488 Datum: 15.03.2001 Copyright: imago/bonn-sequenz Spion schaut durch einen Feldstecher, Personen , Farbeffekt , Blau; 2001, Symbolfoto, Model released, Studioaufnahme, Mann, Männer, Spione, Spionage, Fernglas, Ferngläser, Voyeurismus, Voyeur, Geheimdienst, Geheimdienste, Nachrichtendienst, Nachrichtendienste, Geheimagent, Geheimagenten, Agent, Agenten, Beobachtung, Beobachter, Spanner, Wirtschaftsspionage, Wirtschaft, Hut, Hüte, Kopfbedeckung, Kopfbedeckungen; , quer, Kbneg, Einzelbild, close, Seitenansicht, Perspektive, Deutschland, Arbeitswelten, Gesellschaft / Detektiv, Detektive

How the US's CIA and Germany's BND spied on world leaders 12.02.2020

In 2013, Edward Snowden exposed the extent of the US's surveillance on global telecommunications. Starting in the 1970s, Germany's BND and the US's CIA used a Swiss front company to spy on world leaders for decades.
The logo of Crypto AG is seen at its headquarters in Steinhausen, Switzerland February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Report: US, Germany spied on countries for decades via Swiss encryption firm 11.02.2020

Western intelligence acquired top secret information on global governments through their hidden control of an encryption firm, Crypto AG, according to media reports. Swiss authorities are investigating the allegations.
ARCHIV 2007 *** Iranian police prepare the public execution of Iranian murder convict Majid Kavousi on 02 August 2007 in Tehran, Iran. Two convicted murderers were hanged publicly in Tehran in the latest in a wave of executions across Iran. Majid K and his nephew Hossein, who had been convicted of murdering deputy general prosecutor Massoud Moqadass in August 2005, were executed using nooses tied to a crane arm mounted on the back of a truck. Hundreds of people witnessed the hanging held in northern Tehran. Convicts are executed in the same city and district where the crime was committed. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH EDITORS NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Iran sentences alleged CIA spy to death 04.02.2020

A spokesman for Iran's judiciary has said one man was to be executed as a US spy. Two other suspects were given jail sentences.
25.11.2019 *** A man dressed in a military uniform chants slogans as Iranian pro-government demonstrators raise national flags and a picture of the Islamic republic's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during a rally in the capital Tehran's central Enghelab Square on November 25, 2019, to condemn days of rioting that Iran blames on its foreign foes. - In a shock announcement 10 days ago, Iran had raised the price of petrol by up to 200 percent, triggering nationwide protests in a country whose economy has been battered by US sanctions. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) (Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)

Khamenei says 'deep' conspiracy behind Iran unrest 27.11.2019

Thousands of people were arrested after deadly riots in Iran, according to one lawmaker. The government claims some of the detainees received "CIA-funded training" under the cover of becoming citizen-journalists.
This undated photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office shows Jerry Chun Shing Lee. The former CIA officer pleaded guilty Wednesday, May 1, 2019, to conspiring with China to commit espionage after receiving a promise from his Chinese handlers that he would be financially set for life. (Alexandria Sheriff’s Office via AP) |

Ex-CIA officer jailed for 19 years for spying for China 23.11.2019

US investigators said the former agent 'betrayed' his country by sharing sources of covert intelligence with China over a period of three years. After retiring, he was found in possession of 'top secret' information.
TOPSHOT - In this photograph taken on October 9, 2016, Afghan National Army commandos open fire on a Taliban position during a military operation in Helmand province. / AFP / NOOR MOHAMMAD (Photo credit should read NOOR MOHAMMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

CIA-trained Afghan forces 'committed war crimes,' report 31.10.2019

Afghan security units backed by the CIA have carried out extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, indiscriminate air strikes and other human rights abuses and should be dissolved, says Human Rights Watch.
A staff removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna on July 14, 2015. Iran and six major world powers reached a nuclear deal on Tuesday, capping more than a decade of on-off negotiations with an agreement that could potentially transform the Middle East, and which Israel called an historic surrender. AFP PHOTO / POOL / CARLOS BARRIA (Photo credit should read CARLOS BARRIA/AFP/Getty Images)

Iran sentences suspect to death for spying for CIA 01.10.2019

Courts in Iran have sentenced a person to death and jailed two others on charges of spying for the US. Ties between Tehran and Washington have deteriorated dramatically since the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.

