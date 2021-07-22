Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is a foreign intelligence service of the US Government. It is focused on overseas intelligence gathering and analyzing security information.
Since it was formed in 1947 it has increasingly expanded its role to now include covert paramilitary operations. Here you find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the CIA.
The Iranian man is accused of passing on information about the whereabouts of top Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani to the US and Israel. Iran later said the information was not tied to Soleimani's death.
Western intelligence acquired top secret information on global governments through their hidden control of an encryption firm, Crypto AG, according to media reports. Swiss authorities are investigating the allegations.