Grzegorz Szymanowski

06/26/2024 June 26, 2024

Evan Gershkovich, facing up to 20 years in prison, is the first US journalist jailed in Russia on espionage charges since the Soviet era. Russia has detained the Wall Street Journal reporter since March 2023, alleging he was collecting "secret information" for the CIA — a claim denied by him, his employer, and the White House.