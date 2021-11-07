Visit the new DW website

Baltic Sea

The Baltic Sea is part of the Atlantic Ocean. It is bordered by nine countries, including Germany. Important coastal cities include St. Petersburg and Stockholm.

The Baltic Sea is bordered by Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia and Sweden. It is 1,601 km ((995 miles) in length at its longest point, and 193 km (120 miles) across at its widest. Several German ports, includig those of Stralsund, Greifswald and Wismar, are situated on the Baltic. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on the Baltic Sea.

07/11/2021 Heringsdorf ** Axel Schulz, ehemalige Profiboxer (l-r) und André Domke Fischsommelier und Fischhändler stehen an dem weltgrößten Heringshäckerle auf der Ostseeinsel Usedom. Mit einer Portion von 147 Kilogramm Heringssalat hat der Fischsommelier André Domke am selben Tag in Heringsdorf nach den Anforderungen vom Rekord-Institut für Deutschland (RID) einen Weltrekord aufgestellt. Das Gericht bestehe unter anderem aus Matjesfilet, Äpfeln, Zwiebeln, Dill und Gewürzgurken. Es handele sich um ein typisch regionales Rezept.

German man sets record for massive herring salad 07.11.2021

A restaurant owner from northeastern Germany has made it into the record books with his 147-kilogram herring salad bowl. It's not the first time he's broken records with his oversized traditional dishes.
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Germany's 16 states: Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 27.10.2021

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania attracts with its wide open spaces and untouched nature. The white sandy beaches of the Baltic Sea coast and the more than 1,000 lakes magically attract vacationers.
Das Videostandbild zeigt einen Tornado am frühen Abend über Kiel. Der Tornado hat nach Angaben der Polizei am frühen Mittwochabend in Kiel mehrere Menschen durch die Luft gewirbelt und ins Wasser gespült. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Tornado lashes German port of Kiel 29.09.2021

Local police say a large waterspout made landfall in the Baltic Sea city damaging property and throwing several people into the water. Emergency and rescue services are on the scene.
Rohre für den Bau der Erdgaspipeline Nord Stream 2 von Russland nach Deutschland werden im Hafen Mukran auf der Insel Rügen gelagert. Die Bundesregierung hält trotz der Inhaftierung des Kreml-Kritikers Nawalny an der umstrittenen Gaspipeline Nord Stream 2 zwischen Russland und Deutschland fest. Mecklenburg-Vorpommern plant mit Hilfe einer landeseigenen Stiftung die Fertigstellung der umstrittenen Ostsee-Gaspipeline Nord Stream 2 zu sichern.

Controversial Nordstream 2 pipeline completed, Gazprom says 10.09.2021

Once operational, the pipeline will roughly double Russian oil giant Gazprom's capacity to move gas through the Baltic Sea to Europe, bypassing transit states such as Ukraine.

16.09.2020, Lubmin - In einem Container ist ein Informationszentrum in der Nähe der Erdgasempfangsstation der Ostseepipeline Nord Stream 2 zu sehen. Noch fehlen die letzten Verbindungen zwischen den Rohrsystemen, diese werden erst nach Fertigstellung der Pipeline angeschlossen. Später sollen sechseinhalb Millionen Kubikmeter Erdgas pro Stunde hier verarbeitet werden und mit dem richtigen Druck an weiterführende Pipelines abgegeben werden. Ursprünglich sollte die Pipeline für Erdgas aus Russland Ende 2019 in Betrieb gehen. Knapp acht Milliarden Euro wurden bereits in die Pipeline investiert. Derzeit fehlen noch 150 des insgesamt 2.360 Kilometer langen Doppelstrangs der deutsch-russischen Erdgagspipeline Nord Stream 2.

Nord Stream 2: Last piece of gas pipeline is in place 06.09.2021

Engineers have welded together the final piece of piping of the controversial conduit, operators say. Gas supply to Germany is expected to begin in October.
Opinion: Ukraine could move from gas transit nation to hydrogen exporter 26.08.2021

The completion of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline and the ambitious climate goals of the European Union offer Ukraine an opportunity to reduce its energy dependence on Russia, says Oliver Rolofs.
ARCHIV 24.05.21 *** FILE PHOTO: The trial of a Danish man (blue suit) who is suspected of murder and attempted murder of a German couple aboard the Viking Sally ferry in the summer of 1987 at the Southwest district court in Turku, Finland, May 24, 2021. The court acquitted the defendant on June 30, 2021. According to the verdict the allegations did not provide sufficient evidence. Lehtikuva/Roni Lehti via REUTERS/ THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. FINLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN FINLAND. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. EDITORS NOTE: Finnish News Agency STT does not publish the name or picture of the accused/File Photo

Finnish judges acquit Danish man of 1987 Baltic ferry murder 30.06.2021

A Danish man, known only as Herman H, has been acquitted of charges of murder and attempted murder. He was accused of killing a German backpacker on a Baltic Sea ferry 34 years ago.
ARCHIV - Das U-Boot U35 liegt während der Zeremonie seiner Indienststellung am 23.03.2015 in Eckernförde (Schleswig-Holstein) im dortigen Marinestützpunkt. (zu dpa Macken, Mängel, Militär: Von wegen allzeit bereit vom 09.12.2017) Foto: Markus Scholz/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German submarines fitted with Russian technology: report 28.03.2021

A report that German submarines are navigating the globe with Russian hardware has sparked security concerns. The newspaper Bild claims that the equipment is "open" to cyber sabotage and even "full loss of operability."

Tübingen shines amid German testing gloom 23.03.2021

Tübingen is carrying out a vast testing program to allow people to return to shops, cinemas and cafes. The German city is pursuing what has failed on a nationwide scale, forcing Germany to face a very quiet Easter.
6438649 14.01.2021 Russia's pipe-laying ship Fortuna is seen in the port ahead of the resumption of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction, in Wismar, Germany. The special vessel is being used for construction work on the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. Media, citing authorities in Denmark, reported that laying work is scheduled to begin in Danish waters in mid-January 2021. Dmitrij Leltschuk / Sputnik

European companies back out of Nord Stream 2: US report 23.02.2021

Eighteen companies have terminated their participation or are in the process of withdrawing, following US sanctions threats. The US has only imposed sanctions on one company, but has threatened to "take further action."
Nord Stream 2: Construction resumes in Danish waters 06.02.2021

The Russian-led pipeline in the Baltic Sea has almost been completed, despite US sanctions and opposition from some EU member states. The controversial project will double the amount of natural gas exported to Germany.
Schlepper ziehen das russische Rohr-Verlegeschiff «Fortuna» aus dem Hafen auf die Ostsee. Das Spezialschiff wird für Bauarbeiten an der deutsch-russischen Ostsee-Gaspipeline Nord Stream 2 eingesetzt. Medien berichteten unter Berufung auf Behörden in Dänemark, dass Mitte Januar 2021 die Verlegearbeiten in dänischen Gewässern beginnen sollten. Das russische Verlegeschiff «Fortuna» soll dabei zum Einsatz kommen.

Nord Stream 2: Dead in the water despite construction reboot? 30.01.2021

The Baltic Sea natural gas pipeline has become a political wrestling match, with the United States on one side and Russia on the other. Germany and the EU are stuck in the middle. DW gives you an overview.
FILE PHOTO: The pipe-laying vessel Fortuna, which may be used to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline, makes its way to Wismar, Germany, September 30, 2020. Picture taken September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Oliver Denzer/File Photo

Nord Stream 2: US hits Russia ship with sanctions 18.01.2021

The US is set to impose sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying vessel "Fortuna" for its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. Work resumed on the project late last year despite threats from the US.

Will Nord Stream 2 ever be completed? 15.01.2021

The Russia-led Nord Stream 2 consortium on Friday said work to complete the subsea gas pipeline to Germany could go ahead. But will US sanctions prevent that? DW asked energy system analyst Thomas O'Donnell.

Datum: 4.12.2020 Rohre für die Ostsee-Gaspipeline Nord Stream 2 werden auf dem Gelände des Hafens Mukran bei Sassnitz gelagert. Der Hafen Mukran auf Rügen gilt als wichtigster Umschlagplatz für den Bau der Pipeline, deren Fertigstellung die USA unterbinden wollen. (zu dpa Nord Stream 2: US-Kongress will Sanktionen gegen Berlin ausschließen)

Nord Stream 2: Germany says construction can continue 15.01.2021

Authorities have said work on the Baltic Sea gas pipeline can start again in German waters immediately. Whether it will or not, however, remains unclear.
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Schleswig-Holstein

Germany's 16 states: Schleswig-Holstein 13.01.2021

White sandy beaches, red-white lighthouses and a constant steady breeze shape the coasts of Schleswig-Holstein. The northern coastal state boasts two seas to explore: the North Sea and the Baltic Sea.
