The Baltic Sea is part of the Atlantic Ocean. It is bordered by nine countries, including Germany. Important coastal cities include St. Petersburg and Stockholm.

The Baltic Sea is bordered by Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia and Sweden. It is 1,601 km ((995 miles) in length at its longest point, and 193 km (120 miles) across at its widest. Several German ports, includig those of Stralsund, Greifswald and Wismar, are situated on the Baltic. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on the Baltic Sea.