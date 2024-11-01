10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania
No other German state has as much water as Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. From the waves and islands of the Baltic Sea to the rivers and lakes further inland, it's as if it was made for holiday fun!
Long promenades
The bathing resort of Ahlbeck is one of three "imperial spas" on the island of Usedom, and it's where German Emperor Wilhelm II was known to relax in a beach chair. Passing the historic Seebrücke Pier is Europe's longest sea promenade, which leads 12 kilometers (7.8 miles) to the areas of Heringsdorf, Bansin and even across the border to the sea resort of Swinoujscie (Swinemünde) in Poland.
Historical setting
On the island of Usedom, the village of Peenemünde rose to prominence during World War II as the place where Nazi Germany tested missiles and rockets. Thousands of slave laborers were killed working on the weapons program, which saw the world's first ever rocket launched in October 1942. These days, the history is displayed at the Peenemünde Historical Technical Museum.
Summer residences
Like Usedom, the seafronts of Rügen's spa towns are lined with hotels and villas for tourists. That's because Germany's biggest island was already a popular holiday destination for nobility back in the 19th century. The seaside resort of Binz still has many houses with facades featuring extravagant stucco and delicately carved wooden terraces.
A beacon by the sea
Hanseatic towns like Stralsund represent a long maritime tradition of seafaring and trading in the region. The old town with its red brick churches has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2002. Standing out in all that red is the white building of the Ozeaneum, the German Baltic Sea museum. Those who enjoy sailing set off from here to get to the Baltic Sea islands of Rügen and Hiddensee.
Inspiration to artists
The Fischland-Darss Peninsula is a small strip of land in the Baltic Sea. Some 100 years ago artists founded a colony in the fishing village of Ahrenshoop, located here. Painting outdoors surrounded by an impressive landscape was en vogue in Europe's modern art scene, which was young at the time. Artists captured nature, the changing light and their emotional responses to it all in poignant works.
Land of a thousand lakes
The Mecklenburg Lake District is located only an hour's drive south of the Baltic Sea coast. The region is home to Lake Müritz, the biggest lake entirely within Germany's borders, making it a paradise for water sports fans as well as nature lovers. From the town of Waren you can catch a boat or bus tour of the Müritz National Park. Canoeists can even paddle all the way to Berlin or Hamburg.
Plenty of waterways
Müritz National Park is home to more than 700 species of fern and flowering plants, as well as some 800 types of butterflies and 43 dragonfly species. This nature reserve is famous for its white-tailed sea eagles and ospreys. Thousands of cranes also roost here in the spring and fall. The best way for visitors to discover this unspoiled nature is by canoe.
Stately manor farms
For generations, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has served as Germany's granary — agriculture dominates this sparsely populated landscape. As a result there are hundreds of old manor farm houses, often resembling castles. In the past they belonged to Mecklenburg nobility, but these days they often serve as very comfortable holiday homes.
Vacationing with horses
Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's horse breeding traditions date back to the 12th century. In Bad Doberan, one of mainland Europe's first race courses opened in 1823. Here, horse riding fans have a large selection of ranches where they can spend their holidays with their own horse — or one they rent. From October until Easter they are even allowed ride on the Baltic Sea beaches.
Schwerin Castle
In the 19th century, the grand duke of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania had an impressive palatial home built in today's state capital, Schwerin. Since late 1990, the feudal building is once again a place of government, serving as the seat of the regional state assembly. Its picturesque location on an island makes the palace an unmistakable landmark in the city.