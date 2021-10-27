Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, also known as Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, is a state in northeastern Germany. The capital city is Schwerin. The state is located in a region that used to be part of former East Germany.
Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is the least densely populated of the German states and a popular tourist destination. This page collates recent DW content on the state.
Veteran German politician Lorenz Caffier stepped down after buying a pistol from a member of a far-right survivalist group. Caffier flatly denied any far-right links, but said the purchase itself was "not a mistake."
One active and three former state-level police commando members have been arrested in northeastern Germany and 14 premises searched. Three are accused of diverting ammunition to the doomsday 'Prepper' scene for years.