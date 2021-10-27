Visit the new DW website

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, also known as Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, is a state in northeastern Germany. The capital city is Schwerin. The state is located in a region that used to be part of former East Germany.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is the least densely populated of the German states and a popular tourist destination. This page collates recent DW content on the state.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Germany's 16 states: Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 27.10.2021

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania attracts with its wide open spaces and untouched nature. The white sandy beaches of the Baltic Sea coast and the more than 1,000 lakes magically attract vacationers.
26.09.2021 Franziska Giffey, Spitzenkandidatin der Berliner SPD für das Amt der Regierenden Bürgermeisterin, wird bei der Wahlparty der Berliner SPD in Kreuzberg von SPD-Anhängern gefeiert.

Germany votes: Berlin gets first elected female mayor 27.09.2021

The SPD's Franziska Giffey won 21.4% of the vote, beating the Greens' Bettina Jarasch, who got 18.9%. Besides the national election, Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania were also electing state legislatures.
Deutschland Am Strand auf der Insel Rügen

COVID: Man wins case against state over holiday home ban 01.05.2021

The German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania had ordered holidaymakers to leave due to tightened COVID curbs. The owner of a holiday home sued and a court ruled the measure was illegal.
An der B96 vor Neustrelitz kontrolliert die Polizei, ob das Verbot touristischer Einreisen eingehalten wird. Mit stationären und mobilen Kontrollen will die Polizei während der Ostertage den touristischen Reiseverkehr nach Mecklenburg-Vorpommern unterbinden, der coronabedingt nicht gestattet ist. Mit Unterstützung der Bereitschaftspolizei wird sowohl entlang der Landesgrenze, an den Küste als auch im Landesinnere kontrolliert.

Hundreds of tourists turned back from German state over COVID restrictions 04.04.2021

Police expelled more than 500 vacationers from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as part of the state's ban on tourism. The state also held an unscheduled vaccination drive for people over 60.
12.11.2020, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Schwerin: Lorenz Caffier (CDU), der Innenminister von Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, stellt bei einer Pressekonferenz den Verfassungsschutzbericht für 2019 vor. Die Zahl der links- und rechtsextremistischen Straftaten in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern hat im vergangenen Jahr zugenommen. Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German state minister resigns over gun purchase from right-wing extremist 17.11.2020

Veteran German politician Lorenz Caffier stepped down after buying a pistol from a member of a far-right survivalist group. Caffier flatly denied any far-right links, but said the purchase itself was "not a mistake."
03.08.2020, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Schwerin: Schüler gehen am ersten Schultag nach den Sommerferien in Klassengruppen durch den zugeordneten Eingang zu ihrem Klassenraum in der Grundschule Lankow. Unter Corona-Bedingungen beginnt in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern wieder der Unterricht. Die Kultusminister der Länder haben vereinbart, dass die Schulen nach den Ferien trotz der Corona-Pandemie in den Regelbetrieb zurückkehren. Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany closes two schools due to fresh coronavirus outbreaks 07.08.2020

Days after schools in one German state re-opened their doors, hundreds of students have been sent home once again. Isolated COVID-19 cases are to blame.
***Archivbild** 28.03.2020, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Ahlbeck: Menschenleer sind der lange Strand, die Strandpromenade und die Seebrücke im Ostseebad Ahlbeck (Luftaufnahme mit einer Drohne). Um die Ausbreitung des Coronavirus zu verlangsamen, gelten derzeit Ausgangsbeschränkungen. Ansammlungen von mehr als zwei Personen werden bundesweit verboten. Foto: Stefan Sauer/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German court reverses Baltic Sea beach ban 10.04.2020

The Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania government said it would not challenge a ruling allowing residents to visit beaches and islands. But the state's leader joined a chorus of officials imploring residents to stay home.

20.11.2019, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Schwerin: Robert Kain (l-r), Verteidiger, der Angeklagte, ein ehemaliges Mitglied des Spezialeinsatzkommandos (SEK), und Ullrich Knye, Verteidiger, warten im Gerichtssaal auf den Prozessbeginn. In dem Prozess im Zusammenhang mit der rechten Prepper-Gruppe Nordkreuz wird dem 49-jährigen Angeklagten vorgeworfen, illegal Waffen gehortet und damit gegen das Waffengesetz, das Kriegswaffenkontrollgesetz und das Sprengstoffgesetz verstoßen zu haben. Als Prepper werden Personen bezeichnet, die sich auf den Zusammenbruch unserer Zivilisation durch politische Umstürze, Kriege oder Naturkatastrophen vorbereiten (engl.: to prepare). Foto: Bernd Wüstneck/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa - ACHTUNG: Der Angeklagte wurde auf Anordnung der Anwälte aus rechtlichen Gründen gepixelt | Verwendung weltweit

'Far-right prepper' goes on trial in Germany 20.11.2019

A former police commando in Germany has gone on trial for stockpiling weapons for his right-wing prepper network. Marko G. is thought to have collected and stolen 55,000 rounds of ammunition in preparation for "Day X."
02.10.2019, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Tessin: Polizisten fangen auf der Autobahn A20 bei Tessin eines von zwei entlaufenen Zirkus-Zebras ein. Das Zebra war mit einem Artgenossen in der Nacht aus dem Zirkus in Tessin ausgebüxt. Durch den Ausflug auf die Autobahn verursachte eines der Tiere einen Unfall. (zu dpa «Zebras machen Ausflug - A20 nach «Geisterzebra-Unfall» kurz blockiert») Foto: Tilo Wallrodt/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Zebra shot dead after jaunt on German autobahn 02.10.2019

An escaped circus zebra caused a traffic collision on a highway in northern Germany on Wednesday morning. The zebra was later shot dead by police.
Manuela Schwesig (MinisterprÃ_sidentin des Landes Mecklenburg-Vorpommern und kommissarische Parteivorsitzende, SPD) in der ARD-Talkshow ANNE WILL am 01.09.2019 in Berlin. Thema der Sendung: Nach den Wahlen in Sachsen und Brandenburg | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Acting SPD chief steps down after breast cancer diagnosis 10.09.2019

The acting leader of Germany's Social Democrats, Manuela Schwesig, will step down following a breast cancer diagnosis. She will remain state premier of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.
01.07.2019, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Alt Jabel: Rauch steigt bei einem großflächigen Waldbrand in der Nähe der evakuierten Ortschaft Alt Jabel aus dem Wald auf. (Luftaufnahme mit einer Drohne) Wegen des Brandes auf dem ehemaligen Truppenübungsplatz bei Lübtheen in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern mussten Hunderte Menschen ihre Wohnungen verlassen. Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Wildfire near munitions warehouse forces evacuations 01.07.2019

Hundreds of firefighters are battling one of the biggest blazes in the region's history. Officials fear the fire could engulf a munitions warehouse that contains World War II-era explosives.
24.06.2019 dpatopbilder - 24.06.2019, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Malchow: Ein brennendes Flugzeug des Typs Eurofighter ist am Himmel über der Kleinstadt an der Mecklenburgischen Seenplatte zu sehen. Die Luftwaffe hat am Montag den Absturz von zwei «Eurofightern» in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern nach einem Zusammenstoß in der Luft bestätigt. Beide Piloten konnten den Schleudersitz betätigen, wie die Luftwaffe weiter mitteilte. (NEU mit ergänztem Bildtext) Foto: Thomas Steffan/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Eurofighter crash leads to calls to end military exercises 25.06.2019

Local politicians in northern Germany have called on the Bundeswehr to reassess where low-altitude military exercises take place. Two Eurofighter Typhoon jets collided near a popular holiday region.

A forest official stands next to debris after two Eurofighter warplanes crashed after a mid-air collision near the village of Jabel in northeastern Germany June 24, 2019 REUTERS/Petra Konermann/Nordkurier NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Pilot dies after Eurofighters collide in northern Germany 24.06.2019

A pilot has died after two German military jets crashed in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The planes were flying on a mission out of a major training center for the German air force.
12.06.2019, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Schwerin: Lorenz Caffier (CDU, r), Innenminister von Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, gibt ein Pressestatement ab. Drei SEK-Beamte sollen Munition des Landeskriminalamtes MV beiseite geschafft haben. Ein Vierter im Bunde, so der Vorwurf der Ermittler, gab sie dann an jemanden mit Kontakten zur «Prepper»-Szene. Foto: Bodo Marks/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Elite German state police accused of funneling ammunition to 'Prepper' scene 12.06.2019

One active and three former state-level police commando members have been arrested in northeastern Germany and 14 premises searched. Three are accused of diverting ammunition to the doomsday 'Prepper' scene for years.
Möwe auf der Seebrücke von Sellin, aufgenommen am 29.07.2014. Das Ostseebad Sellin im Südosten Rügens entwickelte sich nach Gründung gegen Ende des 19. Jahrhunderts zu einem mondänen Badeort, der durch seine zahlreichen Bauten der Bäderarchitektur in seinem historischen Ortskern besticht. Nach der deutschen Wiedervereinigung erfuhr Sellin im Rahmen einer umfassenden Erneuerung der Bausubstanz im Ort einen erneuten Aufschwung. Die bekannte Seebrücle, die mit 394 Metern die längste Seebrücke auf Rügen ist, wurde in den 90er Jahren wieder aufgebaut, nachdem sie im Jahre 1978 wegen ihres maroden Zustands abgerissen worden war. Foto: Matthias Tödt

10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 13.04.2019

No other German state has as much water as Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. From the waves and islands of the Baltic Sea to the rivers and lakes further inland. As if it was made for holiday fun!
ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Auf einem «Durchfahrt verboten»-Schild bei Pirna (Sachsen) ist am 24.06.2014 ein durchgestrichenes Hakenkreuz zu erkennen. (zu dpa «Landtag debattiert über Kriminalität und Rechtsextremismus» vom 02.02.2017) Foto: Arno Burgi/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German neo-Nazis launch hate campaign after Syrian boy dies 06.08.2018

Swastikas have been daubed at the spot where a Syrian child was killed in an accident in the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Local politicians condemned the graffiti, which is being investigated by police.
