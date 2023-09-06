  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Climate change
Beethovenfest
PoliticsEurope

What is the Three Seas Initiative and why is it expanding?

Robert Schwartz
September 6, 2023

Greece is set to become the 13th member of the Three Seas Initiative at its summit in Bucharest. Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova will be granted partner status.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W0LK
A pier stretches out into the Baltic Sea as the sun rises
Sunrise on the Baltic SeaImage: Michael Probst/AP Photo/picture alliance

What is the Three Seas Initiative?

The Three Seas Initiative is a political platform that brings together 12 EU member states in Central and Eastern Europe between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas. At this year's Three Seas summit in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, Greece will become the 13th member of the initiative alongside Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

As strategic partners that support the Three Seas Initiative, the European Commission, Germany, the United States and representatives of a number of relevant international organizations will also attend the two-day summit.

What are the initiative's priorities?

The Three Seas Initiative is first and foremost a political project that seeks to foster economic cooperation between its members and boost their economic development. Apart from Austria, all current members of the initiative joined the European Union after 2004.

The initiative's top focus is on the development of members' energy, transport and digital infrastructure and the strengthening of the north-south axis in eastern Europe.

Why was the Three Seas Initiative set up?

One of the reasons for the establishment of this initiative was the growing threat from Russia and the dependence of member states on Russian energy imports. In addition, the initiative's members wanted to give greater weight to their political interests within the EU. Although the countries of the Three Seas Initiative make up about 25% of both the surface area and population of the EU, they account for only just over 10% of its gross national product.

Russia's war in Ukraine has shifted the initiative's economic policy priorities, with security now a major focus. In response to Russia's aggression, Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova — neither of which are members of the EU — have expressed an interest in joining the initiative. It is expected that both countries will be offered a solid partnership at the Bucharest summit.

Is this the first initiative of its kind in this region?

An attempt was made in the 1930s to set up a similar kind of forum. Back then, Poland sought for the second time to set up an alliance of several countries between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas. Intermarium — as the project was known — was intended to be a geostrategic platform that would provide protection against both Stalin's Communist Soviet Union and Hitler's Nazi Germany. The plan failed.

What has happened in recent years?

Eight decades later, another attempt was made and led to the establishment of the Three Seas Initiative — a new name for a project with new objectives. In 2015, Polish President Andrzej Duda and the then Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic set up the initiative, which was initially intended to be an infrastructure project that would strengthen cooperation within Central and Eastern Europe. The first Three Seas summit took place in Dubrovnik, Croatia, in 2016.

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic speaks to delegates at the first Three Seas summit in Dubrovnik, Croatia, August 25, 2016
The Three Seas Initiative was instigated by Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic (center) and Polish President Andrzej DudaImage: Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL/picture alliance

A year later, at the summit in Warsaw, Poland, the United States announced its desire to work more closely with the initiative. Germany also expressed an interest in becoming more involved in the platform at the summit the following year in Bucharest.

An investment fund has since been set up to finance the initiative's projects.

What can be expected from this year's summit?

This year's summit in the Romanian capital, which takes place on September 6–7, is expected to send out a strong message of solidarity with Ukraine. The accession of Greece is also expected to strengthen the status of the Three Seas Initiative in the Euro-Atlantic region.

This article was originally published in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Producing oil at the Novo-Yelkhovskoye field

EU unveils plan to reduce Russia energy dependency

EU unveils plan to reduce Russia energy dependency

The European Union aims to cut its gas dependency on Russia by two-thirds this year, while committing to ending it entirely by 2030. Energy imports from Russia have come into sharp focus in the West in recent days.
ConflictsMarch 8, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his speech to lawmakers

Scholz criticizes German bureaucracy, risk aversion

PoliticsSeptember 6, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Frankreich Gabun Fahne Flagge

Economic ties between Gabon and France

Economic ties between Gabon and France

BusinessSeptember 5, 202301:37 min
More from Africa

Asia

Indian opposition leaders arrive at airport ahead of I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting in Mumbai.

India's opposition alliance 'I.N.D.I.A' challenges Modi

India's opposition alliance 'I.N.D.I.A' challenges Modi

PoliticsSeptember 5, 202303:33 min
More from Asia

Germany

A picture of the entrance to the main exhibition hall of the iAA auto show 2023 in Munich

Chinese carmakers flex muscles at Germany's IAA auto show

Chinese carmakers flex muscles at Germany's IAA auto show

BusinessSeptember 5, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Election posters for the OLANO and Smer-SD parties in Slovakia, August 2023

Slovakia: Scandal overshadows pivotal election

Slovakia: Scandal overshadows pivotal election

PoliticsSeptember 6, 2023
More from Europe

North America

Vehicles are seen departing the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada.

Stranded revelers leave Burning Man festival mud-bath

Stranded revelers leave Burning Man festival mud-bath

OffbeatSeptember 5, 202302:00 min
More from North America

Latin America

People stand on a hilltop overlooking Lima, setting up large green nets to catch fog

Peru's water shortage: Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

Peru's water shortage: Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

ClimateSeptember 4, 202306:25 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage