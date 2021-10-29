Visit the new DW website

Moldova

Moldova is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe, with its capital Chisinau. The country aspires to becoming an EU member, but human rights concerns continue.

Formerly known as Bessarabia, the region was integrated into the Russian Empire or Soviet Union repeatedly.In 1991, as part of the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Moldavian SSR declared independence and took the name Moldova. Moldova sought has an ongoing conflict in the breakaway region of Transnistria region, where Russia stationed troops. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content referring to Moldova.

A picture taken on April 8, 2019, shows a van driving along the first section of a highway connecting the city of Bar on Montenegros Adriatic coast to landlocked neighbour Serbia, (Bar-Boljare highway) near the village of Bioce, north of Montenegrin capital Podgorica, which is being constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), the large state-owned Chinese company. - In the Serbian steel town of Smederevo, 54-year-old mill worker Zoran Matic thanks the Chinese -- or as we call them, our friends, for rescuing a factory that was on the brink of bankruptcy before China's HBIS group bought it in 2014 for 46 million euros ($52 million at current rates). From coal plants to airports, bridges and IT, China is forking out for investments across the Western Balkans, laying groundwork for a new battle for influence on the EU's fringe. (Photo by Savo PRELEVIC / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAVO PRELEVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Moldova eyes Chinese investment, wary of Montenegro route 29.10.2021

Moldova is in a perilous place, pleasing neither the Moscow nor the Brussels bean counters. China in this context may appear to be an honest broker and friendly investor, but could a Montenegro-style debt trap await?
Sheriff's players celebrate at the end of the Champions League group D soccer match between Real Madrid and Sheriff, Tiraspol at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Sheriff Tiraspol: The Champions League club without a country but now in dreamland 29.09.2021

Sheriff Tiraspol from breakaway Moldovan region Trans-Dniester, or Transnistria, have had the perfect start to their debut Champions League campaign. Sheriff's name offers a clue to their murky but successful past.
CHISINAU, MOLDOVA - JULY 11, 2021: A man casts his ballot in the snap parliamentary election at Polling Station 1/71. Twenty political parties, 2 electoral blocs and an independent candidate take part in the 2021 Moldovan parliamentary election. Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

Moldova election: Pro-EU party headed to victory 11.07.2021

The country's president, Maia Sandu, called the snap election in April after two attempts to form a government failed. She wants to stem Russian influence and bring the impoverished country closer to the EU.
***Archivbild*** 12.02.2019, Russland, Moskau: 5778571 12.02.2019 Energy holding company Inter RAO board member, Karina Tsurkan, who is accused of spying for Romania waits in a courtroom as the court considers extending her arrest in Moscow, Russia. Sergey Pyatakov / Sputnik Foto: Sergey Pyatakov/Sputnik/dpa |

Russia jails ex-energy executive for spying for Moldova 29.12.2020

A court sentenced the former board member of a state energy company to 15 years for passing information on to the former Soviet republic of Moldova. Karina Tsurkan denies any wrongdoing.
6409343 06.12.2020 People attend a rally against legislation that would limit the powers of the newly elected pro-European president Maia Sandu in Chisinau, Moldova. Moldovan lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday reducing presidential powers despite more than 5,000 people rallying in support of the country's newly elected pro-European leader. Maia Sandu is due to take office in late December as leader of the ex-Soviet republic after winning a surprise victory over pro-Russian incumbent Igor Dodon last month. Mihai Karaush / Sputnik

Moldova: Protesters demand chance to oust pro-Russia parliament 06.12.2020

Some 20,000 protesters backing Moldova's pro-European president-elect, Maia Sandu, have demanded a snap election of parliament. The legislature is still controlled by pro-Russian presidential incumbent Igor Dodon.

16.11.2020, Moldau, Chisinau: CHISINAU, MOLDOVA - NOVEMBER 15, 2020: The leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity, presidential candidate Maia Sandu outside her campaign office after the announcement of preliminary results of the second round of the 2020 Moldovan presidential election. According to the Moldovan Central Election Commission, with 96% of the ballots processed, Maia Sandu is leading with 52.47% of the votes, followed by incumbent president Igor Dodon with 47.25%. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Foto: Valery Sharifulin/TASS/dpa |

Opinion: Maia Sandu's win writes new chapter in Moldova 16.11.2020

The pro-EU lawmaker Maia Sandu has won Moldova's presidential election. Her victory marks a major turning point for the former Soviet republic, DW's Robert Schwartz writes.
epa05627980 (FILE) A combo photograph made available on 12 November 2016 shows presidential candidates of Moldova Igor Dodon, Socialists Party (SPM) former Minister of Economy (L) and Maia Sandu, Action and Solidarity Party (ASP) former Minister of Education (R) in Moldova, 12 November 2016. Moldova prepares to hold the second tour of presidential elections on 13 November 2016. EPA/DUMITRU DORU +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Moldova election: Pro-EU Maia Sandu wins presidency 15.11.2020

Maia Sandu is the first woman to become the leader of Moldova after winning almost 58% of the vote. She is in favor of closer ties with the EU while the outgoing president has begrudgingly offered his congratulations.
CHISINAU, MOLDOVA - NOVEMBER 1: Leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity, presidential candidate Maia Sandu casts her vote in the 2020 Moldovan presidential election in Chisinau, Moldova on November 1, 2020. Stringer / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Moldova election heads for runoff, opposition secures narrow lead 02.11.2020

Opposition leader Maia Sandu secured a surprise lead against Moldova's current president Igor Dodon. A second round between the pro-European challenger and the pro-Russia incumbent is set to take place later this month.
Symbolbild der Republik Moldau. (c) DW/Elena Covalenco

Moldova terminates its brief reform experiment 15.11.2019

Maia Sandu's stint as head of Moldova's reform-oriented government has come to an end. Pro-Russian President Igor Dodon has appointed an EU-skeptic as interim prime minister. The developments could worry Europe.
Symbolbild der Republik Moldau. (c) DW/Elena Covalenco

Moldova's fledgling government loses confidence vote 12.11.2019

Moldova's fragile coalition government has collapsed after a vote of no confidence. Pro-European Prime Minister Maia Sandu had formed an uneasy political alliance with the country's Russian-backed Socialist party.

Conflict Zone Interview mit Vladimir Cebotari, Justizminister der Republik Moldau

Moldova's oligarch-in-chief has fled, will Europe's poorest country remain a 'captured' state? 26.06.2019

The Democratic Party of Moldova is no longer in power and its former leader, Vladimir Plahotniuc, has fled the country. What are the prospects for change?

Feb. 14, 2016 - Chisinau, Chisinau, Moldova - Main entrance of the Parliament of Moldova building in Chisinau Chisinau Moldova PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAa131 (c) Imago/ZUMA Press

Moldovan oligarch's party makes way for pro-Europe, pro-Russia coalition 15.06.2019

Moldova's Democratic Party, headed by a powerful oligarch, has ceded power to an unlikely coalition of pro-Russian and pro-European forces. It's an alliance even the new prime minister called unnatural.

09.06.2019, Moldau, Chisinau: Anhänger der Demokratischen Partei demonstrieren bei Straßenprotesten. In Moldau hat das Verfassungsgericht dem moskaufreundlichen Präsidenten Dodon im Streit um die Regierungsbildung vorübergehend Vollmachten entzogen. Die Richter beauftragten am Sonntag den proeuropäischen Ministerpräsidenten der letzten Regierung, Filip, als Übergangspräsident das Parlament aufzulösen und Neuwahlen anzusetzen, wie das Gericht in der Hauptstadt Chisinau mitteilte. Foto: Roveliu Buga/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Opinion: Moldovan crisis a test case for Russia-US cooperation 12.06.2019

The power struggle in Moldova continues: Two presidents and two governments, with the international community being surprisingly in agreement. It stands as a test for future developments, writes Robert Schwartz.
Vladimir Plahotniuc, the leader of the Moldova's Democratic party, and the country's de facto leader, clenches his fist gesturing next to interim president Pavel Filip, right, as people hold turkeys before throwing them over the fence of the Modovan presidency building in Chisinau, Moldova, Sunday, June 9, 2019. Moldova's interim president Pavel Filip has dissolved parliament and called for snap elections on Sept. 6 amid a months-long political crisis, announcing his decision shortly after his appointment on Sunday by the Constitutional Court to replace president Igor Dodon.(AP Photo/Roveliu Buga) |

Moldova snap election called as crisis deepens 09.06.2019

A day after a new government was approved after months of wrangling, the country's new acting president has called a fresh vote in September. The move prompted tens of thousands of people onto the streets.
Maia Sandu, leader of the ACUM opposition alliance, speaks to people during an electoral meeting in Loganesti, Moldova, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, ahead of parliamentary elections taking place on Feb. 24. Maia Sandu described the upcoming parliamentary elections as the most un-democratic in the history of Moldova, in an interview with the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) |

Moldova parties form government, despite court rulings 09.06.2019

The courts have stepped in after two blocs signed up to an unprecendented alliance to form a government after inconclusive elections in February. The coalition said it was formed in order to rid Moldova of oligarchy.
April 2019 +++ Cristian Stefanescu, Korrespondent von DW-Rumänisch, war im Separatistengebiet Transnistrien in der Republik Moldau. (c) DW/Cristian Stefanescu. Grenzkontrolle Varnita

Transnistria: Russia's satellite state an open wound in Eastern Europe 28.05.2019

Less than 200 kilometers separate Transnistria from the European Union's eastern frontier, on the Romanian border. Yet the tiny sliver of disputed territory might as well be on another planet.
