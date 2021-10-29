Moldova is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe, with its capital Chisinau. The country aspires to becoming an EU member, but human rights concerns continue.

Formerly known as Bessarabia, the region was integrated into the Russian Empire or Soviet Union repeatedly.In 1991, as part of the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Moldavian SSR declared independence and took the name Moldova. Moldova sought has an ongoing conflict in the breakaway region of Transnistria region, where Russia stationed troops.