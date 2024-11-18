Moldova torn between Europe, Russia

PoliticsRepublic of MoldovaMoldova torn between Europe, RussiaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsRepublic of MoldovaRosie Birchard in Moldova11/18/2024November 18, 2024Moldova is still quarreling over the course of its future after the presidential election. There is a generational gap as well as a deep rift between pro-European and pro-Russian sentiments. Can the two sides reach an understanding?https://p.dw.com/p/4mo8yAdvertisement