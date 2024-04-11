Moldova reelects pro-Western president Maia Sandu

PoliticsRepublic of MoldovaMoldova reelects pro-Western president Maia SanduTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsRepublic of MoldovaKaukab Shairani11/04/2024November 4, 2024In a closely-watched runoff, voters in Moldova have re-elected the country's pro-EU president. The race for leadership of the former Soviet republic was overshadowed by claims of Russian interference, election fraud and intimidation. https://p.dw.com/p/4mYf1Advertisement