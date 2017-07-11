Repairs needed at German nuclear plant, environment ministry says

The operator of Germany's Isar 2 nuclear power plant has informed the environment ministry of a leak at the site, the governmental ministry announced on Monday.

E.ON, one of Europe's largest energy network operators, has informed the federal government — as per German law — of the leak at the Isar 2 plant in Bavaria. The site had been planned to go offline at the end of the year under the country's plan to phase out nuclear power.

While the damage to the reactor poses no threat to public safety, it does come at a time when the German government is hastily arranging its winter energy plan in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The subsequent plunge in energy imports from Russia since the conflict broke out has prompted a policy change in Berlin, with the government now planning to keep two of Germany's three remaining reactors, including Isar 2, on standby into 2023.

A nuclear power comeback in Germany?

One week shutdown in October

The ministry said that a week-long maintenance period is required in October at the plant which is run by E.ON subsidiary PreussenElektra. During this period operations would stop entirely.

An E.ON spokesperson said it was confident that a framework allowing Isar 2 to continue contributing towards Germany's power supply security beyond December 31 could be agreed with the federal government.

"Due to the necessary lead times, however, it is now necessary for the ongoing political discussions to quickly lead to a clear result and for all those involved to create planning security as quickly as possible," the spokesperson added.

Germany's environment ministry said that, together with the economy ministry, it was "examining the new situation and its implications for the design and implementation of the standby reserve" of the Isar 2 site.

jsi/aw (AFP, Reuters, dpa)