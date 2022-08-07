Germany's love-hate relationship with nuclear power

It all began with an "egg": Germany's first nuclear reactor went online in October 1957, in Garching, near Munich. Given its shape, it was nicknamed the "atom egg" and belonged to Munich's Technical University. It was a landmark in nuclear research and a symbol of a new beginning after WWII. The research reactor operated until 2000.

Three years later, in 1960, a nuclear reactor in Kahl am Main, in Bavaria, became the first to produce energy for civilian use and was followed by the construction of similar powerful reactors, Back then, atomic energy was seen as safe and secure. The oil crisis of 1973 gave nuclear energy a further boost.

Protests at the Brokdorf nuclear power plant regularly turned violent, starting in the 1970s

The pushback begins

Opponents to nuclear energy questioned just how clean nuclear power was, seeing as there was no safe storage site for spent fuel rods. Thousands of protesters clashed with police during a demonstration against the nuclear power plant Brokdorf, in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein.

"Nuclear energy? No thanks," became the rallying cry for German environmentalists. In 1980, a new party was founded in West Germany: the Greens. Their members were a mix of left-wingers, peaceniks, environmentalists, and nuclear opponents. The party made it into the Bundestag, the German parliament, in 1983.

In 1983, Green Party leaders Gert Bastian, Petra Kelly, Otto Schily, and Marieluise Beck-Oberdorf led a march to the Bundestag

The dangers of nuclear power soon became reality. On March 28, 1979, the nuclear power plant at Three Mile Island, in the US state of Pennsylvania, had a serious accident. On April 26, 1986, a reactor at the plant near Chernobyl, in Soviet Ukraine, exploded, causing the worst nuclear disaster of all time. A radioactive cloud spread across Europe. A watershed moment for Germany.

Germany at the time was divided into communist East Germany (GDR), which received little information on the accident and its fallout. West Germany was gripped by uncertainty. Politicians seemed helpless. No one was prepared for such nuclear fallout, the government lacked guidelines and policies. Crisis teams were formed and then dissolved.

West Germans were worried as they followed the news of the clean-up after the Chernobyl nuclear meltdown

People rushed to buy iodine tablets, and tons of fruit, vegetables, and milk were confiscated and destroyed and disappeared from supermarket shelves. Children were no longer allowed to play in sandboxes, citizens were advised not to go outside in the rain. No measurable health effects have been observed in Germany. But the accident led to the nationwide introduction of radiation levels — and to the creation of a federal environment ministry.

The Bavarian town of Wackersdorf was set to get a reprocessing plant for spent nuclear fuel rods, but riots broke out. A number of protesters and civil service workers were killed. Hundreds more people were injured. Construction was halted in 1989. The German environmental movement claimed its first major victory.

Meanwhile up north, the town of Gorleben, in the state of Lower Saxony, became a symbol of the fight against nuclear waste, which was set to receive the leftover materials until a permanent location was decided on. The first shipments arrived on April 24, 1995.

Protesters at Gorleben chained themselves to railway tracks to prevent the transport of used fuel rods

The long goodbye to nuclear power

Germany's exit from nuclear power has been marked by a back and forth.

The center-left coalition of Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens under Chancellor Gerhard Schröder implemented the phaseout of nuclear energy in an agreement with big energy companies in 2001. All 19 German nuclear power plants were decreed to have an individual lifespan, requiring the last to be shut down by 2021.

In 2010, the center-right government under Chancellor Angela Merkel revoked the deal and decided to extend the effective operating lives of nuclear power plants.

In 2001 the representative of energy giant e.on, Ulrich Hartmann, SPD Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, and Green Party Environment Minister Jürgen Trittin signed the phaseout document

It took a third major accident to lead to policy change in Germany. On March 11, 2011, a radioactive release at the Fukushima plant in Japan, due to an earthquake and tsunami, sent political shockwaves around the world. The impact on Germany was arguably bigger than on Japan.

Chancellor Angela Merkel — a trained physicist — made a sudden shift in policy that took many by surprise. She announced abruptly that Germany's era of nuclear power would come to a close effectively by the end of 2022. On July 30, 2011, the Bundestag voted to shut down all nuclear reactors by then.

After years of especially intense protest there, the Brokdorf power plant in Schleswig-Holstein went into the history books at the end of 2021. It had been operating for about 35 years.

When three power stations were switched off in December 2021, activists saw decades of protest come to a successful end

In 2017 the decision was made to start a nationwide search for a geologically suitable safe repository site for high-level radioactive waste in Germany. The deadline was put at 2031.

Another rethink

The war in Ukraine left Germany scrambling to replace Russian energy deliveries. Once politically unshakable, the end date for nuclear power in Germany is now up for debate. Conservative party leaders were the first to demand nuclear power stations run longer, in order to produce electricity to replace gas.

In August 2022 the leaders of the conservative opposition parties CDU/CSU expressed their support for nuclear energy at the still operational Isar 2 plant in Bavaria

Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the business-oriented Free Democrats (FDP) was also quick to give his support for a return to nuclear power. His party is a junior partner in the center-left coalition with the Social Democrat (SPD) and the Greens. The latter will find it difficult to agree to an extension, as the opposition to nuclear energy is one of their core issues. But in the summer of 2022, nobody in Germany is ruling it out completely

Nuclear power making a comeback in Germany?

