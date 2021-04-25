Chernobyl, Ukraine, was the site of a major nuclear disaster in 1986. When a systems test in a reactor there went out of control, the ensuing meltdown sent radioactive material across Europe.

The surrounding region in Ukraine was contaminated - and remains so until this day. At first the Soviet Union officials tried to cover up the disaster. The population was not informed or evacuated. The impact of the accident is felt until today with long-term health consequences and deaths. This page is a collection of DW Chernobyl-related content.