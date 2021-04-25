Visit the new DW website

Chernobyl

Chernobyl, Ukraine, was the site of a major nuclear disaster in 1986. When a systems test in a reactor there went out of control, the ensuing meltdown sent radioactive material across Europe.

The surrounding region in Ukraine was contaminated - and remains so until this day. At first the Soviet Union officials tried to cover up the disaster. The population was not informed or evacuated. The impact of the accident is felt until today with long-term health consequences and deaths. This page is a collection of DW Chernobyl-related content.

(160424) -- CHERNOBYL, April 24, 2016 () -- Photo taken on April 19, 2016 shows a warning sign in the forest near Chernobyl, Ukraine. Chernobyl, a place replete with horrific memories in northern Ukraine, close to Belarus, is now open to tourists, almost 30 years to the date after a nuclear power plant there exploded. It was the worst nuclear accident in human history. A large tract of land around the plant was designated a forbidden zone and ordinary people were completely prohibited from entering after the disaster occurred on April 26, 1986. The accident released more than 8 tons of radioactive leaks, directly contaminated an area of over 60,000 square kilometers and exposed some 3.2 million people to dangerous levels of radiation. (/Dai Tianfang)(zhf) |

Fact check: 5 myths about the Chernobyl nuclear disaster 25.04.2021

Monday marks the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. What happened in the former Soviet Union on April 26, 1986, is no longer a secret.
IRKUTSK REGION, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 25, 2020: An expert of the Russian Federal Ecological Operator in a protective suit at the closed Usolyekhimprom chemical plant in the town of Usolye-Sibirskoye, 70km northwest of Irkutsk. The plant was closed in 2017; with mercury cell electrolysis works liquidated in 1998, the plant remains a large mercury pollution focus. With the state of emergency in effect since October 2018, the town of Usolye-Sibirskoye inhabited by about 76 thousand people faces a threat of an environmental catastrophe comparable to the Chernobyl disaster. On November 26, Russian President Putin held a meeting on environmental remediation in Usolye-Sibirskoye. Russian Federal Ecological Operator Press Office/TASS

Living Planet: Earth Day, eco activists on TikTok and nuclear energy post-Chernobyl 22.04.2021

In this episode of Living Planet, we hear about some of the different ways ordinary people relate to environmental issues in different parts of the world. Climate activists talk about using TikTok to reach Generation Z. And 35 years after the Chernobyl disaster, we'll hear how people in Russia and China view the future of nuclear energy.
epa02759440 The nuclear power plant Biblis is seen in Biblis, Germany, 30 May 2011. The governement wants to close all of the nuclear power plants in Germany by 2022. It is possible however that the 'Biblis B' plant will remain on stand-by as a 'cold reserve' for electrical bottlenecks. EPA/BORIS ROESSLER

How Fukushima triggered Germany's nuclear phaseout 10.03.2021

The Fukushima disaster shook the belief in safe nuclear power to its core. For Germany, it marked a historic turning point for environmentalism.
FILE - Screengrab obtained on 15 March 2011 shows an explosion at the Fukushima nuclear plant after a devastating earthquake in Japan. Last year's nuclear disaster in Japan was «clearly man-made,» an independent investigation commission said Thursday; July 05, 2012 as it harshly criticized the government and plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO). The TEPCO-run Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station went into meltdown after it was struck by the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami. Tens of thousands of nearby residents were forced to evacuate and have not been able to return. EPA/ABC TV EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES, TV OUT, ONLINE OUT, MAGS OUT ++

UN experts find 'no harmful effects' from Fukushima nuclear disaster 09.03.2021

Researchers found that the 2011 nuclear catastrophe had not harmed the health of local residents or increased the risk of cancer, according to a new report.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe: 06.08.2020 06.08.2020

Ireland delays easing lockdown measures, but still allows in American tourists — Spain's former king Juan Carlos I mysteriously departs the country — German politicians slam Berlin protests against COVID-19 measures — First batch of tour guides graduate from Chernobyl University — Experts fear drug-related deaths in Scotland may be increasing — and more.
Warnzeichen für Radioaktivität âÄ Luke nicht öffnen, radioaktiv Budker-Institut für Nuklearphysik in Akademgorodok / Nowosibirsk. Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics Warning signs for Radioactivity Ä Luke not open radioactive Budker Institute for in Akademgorodok Novosibirsk Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics

'Slight' radioactivity rise in Nordic countries 28.06.2020

Slightly raised radioactivity levels across northern Europe have put the spotlight on western Russia. But its nuclear power operator says plants near St. Petersburg and Murmansk have been operating "within the norm."

RAGOVKA, UKRAINE - APRIL 10: Forestry officers are seen at the site during a fire in Ragovka, Ukraine on April 10, 2020. Fire from the radioactive Chernobyl zone approaches the village of Ragovka. Fires are dangerous for the nearest villages and neighboring countries. Authorities suspect arson of illegal visitors to the radioactive Chernobyl zone. Stringer / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Chernobyl fires still burning on anniversary of accident 26.04.2020

Fires are still blazing near the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has visited firefighters trying to extinguish the flames, marking the 34th anniversary of the accident.
10.04.2020 *** This picture taken on April 10, 2020, shows a forest and field fire burning at a 30-kilometer (19-mile) Chernobyl exclusion zone, not far from the nuclear power plant. (Photo by Volodymyr Shuvayev / AFP) (Photo by VOLODYMYR SHUVAYEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Chernobyl: Ukraine crews extinguish forest fires in exclusion zone 14.04.2020

Firefighters worked for 10 days to extinguish fires that broke out in the forest around the Chernobyl nuclear plant. Ukrainian officials say they've tracked down two men who are believed to be behind the blazes.
A Geiger counter shows increased radiation level against the background of the forest fire burning near the village of Volodymyrivka in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, Sunday, April 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Yaroslav Yemelianenko) |

Chernobyl in Ukraine: Firefighters battling radioactive forest 06.04.2020

Emergency units are trying to contain fires in radiation-contaminated forest near the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear plant. The fires have caused a spike in radioactivity in the area.
FILE - A general view of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Wednesday 26 April 2006. EPA/MYKOLA LAZARENKO / POOL (zu dpa: Ukraine öffnet Tschernobyl für Touristen vom 21.12.2010) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Chernobyl: Radioactive forest near nuclear plant catches fire 04.04.2020

A fire has broken out in a Ukrainian forest within the thousand-square-mile exclusion zone of the abandoned nuclear power plant at Chernobyl. Two firefighting planes and a helicopter were deployed to the scene.
Tinned food (Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images)

How to combat corona cabin fever 11.03.2020

With some creativity, you can turn isolation into inspiration. Here are some ideas as to how you can put your quarantine time to good use, making sure you continue to live well even under lockdown.

People take pictures of Russia's floating nuclear power plant Akademik Lomonosov, which leaves the service base of Rosatomflot company for a journey along the Northern Sea Route to Chukotka from Murmansk, Russia August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia's floating nuclear plant sets sail for the Arctic 23.08.2019

A seaborne nuclear plant has started its journey across the Arctic Circle to supply power to a Siberian town. Russian activists warned the barge could become a "Chernobyl on ice."
Pripyat city from on high Copyright: Filip Warwick (Copyright: F Warwick/DW) aus Tchernobyl zum Jahrestag. Alle Bilder aus der Tschernobyl und Umgebung 2016

Ukraine troops hold target practice in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone 01.08.2019

In the course of filming in Pripyat, DW reporters learned that the Ukrainian national guard holds target practice in the radioactively contaminated city. Why there, and how dangerous is it?
22.07.2019+++Nuclear waste site Moscow. Protesters in Moscow gathered to oppose the construction of a highway that could cut through the nuclear waste site (c) DW/Emily Sherwin

Moscow residents fight back against 'second Chernobyl' 23.07.2019

Plans for a new highway through Russia's capital have sparked protests. Locals say the project could cut straight through a nuclear waste site, sending radioactive dust into the air and into Moscow's river.

Es zeigt Conor Dillon und Gabriel Borrud im AKW Zwentendorf. Rechte DW Gemacht am 03.07.2019

Spectrum: Send in the bots! 09.07.2019

Right now, hundreds of power plants around the world are splitting atoms. But when a reactor malfunctions, what happens next? Join us at an Austrian "meltdown" as teams from Europe send in the bots.
Thanks to the sarcophagus covering the reactor, very little radiation leaks into the air anymore Foto: DW/Kai Dambach

Visiting Chernobyl more powerful than Instagram hype 20.06.2019

The HBO series about the 1986 Ukrainian nuclear disaster has spurred visits to the reactor — and inappropriate selfies. Kai Dambach reflects on his own Chernobyl tour and the disaster's legacy in the social media age.
