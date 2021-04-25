Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Chernobyl, Ukraine, was the site of a major nuclear disaster in 1986. When a systems test in a reactor there went out of control, the ensuing meltdown sent radioactive material across Europe.
The surrounding region in Ukraine was contaminated - and remains so until this day. At first the Soviet Union officials tried to cover up the disaster. The population was not informed or evacuated. The impact of the accident is felt until today with long-term health consequences and deaths. This page is a collection of DW Chernobyl-related content.
In this episode of Living Planet, we hear about some of the different ways ordinary people relate to environmental issues in different parts of the world. Climate activists talk about using TikTok to reach Generation Z. And 35 years after the Chernobyl disaster, we'll hear how people in Russia and China view the future of nuclear energy.
Ireland delays easing lockdown measures, but still allows in American tourists — Spain's former king Juan Carlos I mysteriously departs the country — German politicians slam Berlin protests against COVID-19 measures — First batch of tour guides graduate from Chernobyl University — Experts fear drug-related deaths in Scotland may be increasing — and more.