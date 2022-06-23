  1. Skip to content
Jeannette Cwienk
Jeannette Cwienk

Featured stories by Jeannette Cwienk

Natural gas pipeline storage facility

How can we realistically replace gas?

Coal, nuclear, fracked gas or renewables — how can Germany power itself and protect the environment?
Nature and Environment
June 23, 2022
A man stands on a beach in Horcones, Chile, which is covered all over with fish carcasses

Extinction crisis threatens humanity

Talks are currently underway on an international treaty to tackle biodiversity loss. Here's what you need to know.
Nature and Environment
June 21, 2022
A flock of gray geese (Anser anser).

The perilous life of migratory birds

From habitat loss to hunting, humans pose all kinds of danger to migratory birds. But it doesn't have to be this way.
Nature and Environment
May 13, 2022
Stories by Jeannette Cwienk

Symbolbild | Frieren in der Wohnung

Staying warm at home without breaking the bank

Staying warm at home without breaking the bank

As the days get colder, so do our apartments and houses. How can we keep them warm while saving money and energy?
Nature and Environment
October 14, 2022
A reveller is made up in the Ukrainian colors during a peace march replacing the traditional carnival street parade in Cologne

Cologne Carnival festivities morph into anti-war rally

Cologne Carnival festivities morph into anti-war rally

Thousands of Carnival revellers in Cologne swapped traditional festivities for an anti-war rally.
Politics
February 28, 2022
8 images
A large lightening bolt in the sky above a power station

Climate crisis threatens energy supply

Climate crisis threatens energy supply

The consequences of climate change threaten our energy security. Fossil and nuclear energy are particularly vulnerable.
Nature and Environment
February 21, 2022
Red roses

8 sustainable gift ideas for Valentine's Day

8 sustainable gift ideas for Valentine's Day

Looking for an original and sustainable present for your loved ones on Valentine's Day? We've got you covered.
Nature and Environment
February 14, 2022
8 images
Two pigs

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world

Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world

How intelligent are animals?
Nature and Environment
January 27, 2022
13 images
A checkpoint at an entrance to the village of Tulgovichi, Khoiniksky District, with a red stop sign and a radiation warning sign

The real cost of nuclear energy

The real cost of nuclear energy

Nuclear power will soon be seen as environmentally friendly in the EU. But nothing about it is green or safe.
Jeannette Cwienk
Jeannette Cwienk
Commentary
Nature and Environment
January 21, 2022
