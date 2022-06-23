You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Jeannette Cwienk
Skip next section Featured stories by Jeannette Cwienk
Featured stories by Jeannette Cwienk
How can we realistically replace gas?
Coal, nuclear, fracked gas or renewables — how can Germany power itself and protect the environment?
Nature and Environment
06/23/2022
June 23, 2022
Extinction crisis threatens humanity
Talks are currently underway on an international treaty to tackle biodiversity loss. Here's what you need to know.
Nature and Environment
06/21/2022
June 21, 2022
The perilous life of migratory birds
From habitat loss to hunting, humans pose all kinds of danger to migratory birds. But it doesn't have to be this way.
Nature and Environment
05/13/2022
May 13, 2022
Skip next section Stories by Jeannette Cwienk
Stories by Jeannette Cwienk
Staying warm at home without breaking the bank
Staying warm at home without breaking the bank
As the days get colder, so do our apartments and houses. How can we keep them warm while saving money and energy?
Nature and Environment
10/14/2022
October 14, 2022
Cologne Carnival festivities morph into anti-war rally
Cologne Carnival festivities morph into anti-war rally
Thousands of Carnival revellers in Cologne swapped traditional festivities for an anti-war rally.
Politics
02/28/2022
February 28, 2022
8 images
Climate crisis threatens energy supply
Climate crisis threatens energy supply
The consequences of climate change threaten our energy security. Fossil and nuclear energy are particularly vulnerable.
Nature and Environment
02/21/2022
February 21, 2022
8 sustainable gift ideas for Valentine's Day
8 sustainable gift ideas for Valentine's Day
Looking for an original and sustainable present for your loved ones on Valentine's Day? We've got you covered.
Nature and Environment
02/14/2022
February 14, 2022
8 images
Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world
Of bird brains and herd mind — intelligence in the animal world
How intelligent are animals?
Nature and Environment
01/27/2022
January 27, 2022
13 images
The real cost of nuclear energy
The real cost of nuclear energy
Nuclear power will soon be seen as environmentally friendly in the EU. But nothing about it is green or safe.
Jeannette Cwienk
Commentary
Nature and Environment
01/21/2022
January 21, 2022
