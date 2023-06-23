The Titan submersible, which was en route to the Titanic shipwreck at a depth of about 4,000 meters (more than 13,000 feet), imploded earlier this week, killings all five occupants. Dives to the famous wreck were on offer since 2021, costing $250,000 (€223,000) per person. Many thrill-seekers are willing to take considerable risks and pay sustainable sums for an experience of a lifetime.