Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Global Media Forum (GMF)

DW has hosted the Global Media Forum in Bonn since 2007.

Here you find a compilation of GMF-related content in chronological order.

A Universe full of stories

"A Universe full of stories" 17.06.2022

In Kenya's Kakuma refugee camp and Kalobeyei integrated settlement, residents are trained in producing audio content. Producing the program can be difficult especially for female community reporters.
South Asia Consultations: Media, Information, and Participation in Displacement and Migration Settings

South Asia Consultations: Media, Information, and Participation in Displacement and Migration Settings 17.06.2022

Media, Information, and Participation in Displacement and Migration Settings
MediaLab Virtual Experience: Using a video game to innovate journalism

MediaLab Virtual Experience: Using a video game to innovate journalism 17.06.2022

Journalism cannot survive without innovation, but how can it be achieved? The MediaLab Virtual Experience video game allows communication professionals in Bolivia to improve their work with an eye to the future.

Amazon basin: Collaborative journalism during the pandemic

Amazon basin: Collaborative journalism during the pandemic 17.06.2022

Working with the Ríos Voladores alliance, DW Akademie and its local partners reacted to the pandemic by developing initiatives to provide quality information and increase the visibility of vulnerable communities.
Amazon community media put a human face to the pandemic

Amazon community media put a human face to the pandemic 17.06.2022

The experiences of remote territories in the Amazon basin are often ignored by conventional media. Therefore, collaborative journalistic approaches and support for community media are necessary.
Ukraine: Chancellor Scholz planning trip to Kyiv according to German media — as it happened

Ukraine: Chancellor Scholz planning trip to Kyiv according to German media — as it happened 11.06.2022

German newspaper Bild has reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning a trip to Kyiv at the end of June. Meanwhile, the EU Commission president visited Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's bid to join the bloc. DW has more.
Bangladesh: Villagers cook up a storm on YouTube

Bangladesh: Villagers cook up a storm on YouTube 10.06.2022

After a video of a 3-year-old cooking a fish curry went viral, a village in Bangladesh has a hit YouTube channel watched by millions. The channel has empowered women while offering a glimpse into rural life.
Bachfest opens with Ukrainian orchestra and Thomaner choir

Bachfest opens with Ukrainian orchestra and Thomaner choir 10.06.2022

This year's Bach Festival in Leipzig began with Johann Sebastian Bach's music and Ukrainian sounds. DW is the event's new media partner.

'He's a victim of this war... not a mercenary' 10.06.2022

DW spoke to Muiz Avghonzoda, a friend of Brahim Saadoune who was sentenced to death by a court in the so-called People's Republic of Donetsk. DW asked why his friend, a Moroccan national, joined the Ukrainian army and why it was alleged he was a mercenary rather than a prisoner of war.
Global Media Forum: Expert talks at the DW Akademie booth

Global Media Forum: Expert talks at the DW Akademie booth 10.06.2022

Don't miss the DW Akademie expert talks at Global Media Forum 2022!
Ukraine is a dangerous place for everyone, especially for journalists

Ukraine is a "dangerous place for everyone, especially for journalists" 10.06.2022

Media researcher Dr. Roman Horbyk has recently returned from six weeks in Ukraine. He spoke to DW Akademie about training journalists in the war-stricken country and the current needs of Ukrainian media.
Germany: Scholz becomes first chancellor to speak at re:publica

Germany: Scholz becomes first chancellor to speak at re:publica 09.06.2022

In his address at the digital festival, Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke about the challenges facing the digital world. He also promised to defend online democracy while also trimming German bureaucracy.

Fact check: How do I spot fake news? 09.06.2022

Whether it's COVID-19, climate change or migration — fake news spreads six times faster on social media than facts. But how can I identify and check fake news? Here's some advice from DW's fact-checking team.
German millennial/gen-Z chefs and food influencers you should know

German millennial/gen-Z chefs and food influencers you should know 08.06.2022

They're young, passionate and pros at handling knives: Germany's best gourmet chefs and food trendsetters can be found both in the kitchen and on social media. Either way, they're inspiring when it comes to food!

DW Global Media Forum 2022 kicks off in Bonn on June 20

DW Global Media Forum 2022 kicks off in Bonn on June 20 07.06.2022

DW's annual media convention will open its doors from June 20 to 21 at the World Conference Center Bonn (WCCB) in Bonn, Germany, and bring together global leaders and experts from media, technology, and civil society.
India: Independent journalists take risks, lack support

India: Independent journalists take risks, lack support 07.06.2022

As journalists increasingly use social media to get their stories out, they take on all the risks of the job themselves. And these are growing. Last year, India saw one of its deadliest years on record for reporters.
Show more articles