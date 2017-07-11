DW Global Media Forum discusses journalism in a time of crisis

Global crises are no longer the exception but the rule: Climate change, the extinction of species, growing social and economic inequality, pandemics, wars: these are not just huge threats to our lives happening at ever shorter intervals. They are also phenomena that draw each other into a downward spiral of destruction and disruption. Most recently, this has been manifested in the chain of events set in motion by Russia's brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine.

Many are dying because they find themselves caught in the crossfire. Others because they do not have enough to eat. But the war has also thrown the global economy out of kilter, forcing more and more desperate men and women to join growing waves of migration.

In the middle of it all are journalists. But even as authors, reporters, and correspondents, they all too often become the targets of arbitrary and systematic violence.

"There is little doubt that the Russian assault on Ukraine will overshadow this year's Global Media Forum," says DW Director General Peter Limbourg as he looks forward to the international media conference on June 20 and 21. "This is mirrored in the key issues on the conference agenda, but also in the selection of the winners of this year's Freedom of Speech Award: Two Ukrainian journalists who have each made a very special contribution to bringing to a global audience shocking reports on the full horrors of this very dirty war.”

Evgeniy Maloletka and Mstyslav Chernov risked everything to document the siege and destruction of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. The presentation of the GMF Freedom of Speech Awards to the two photojournalists will be a major highlight of the first day of the conference.

Watch video 00:44 Introducing the DW Global Media Forum

Sacrifices to protect the truth

Also eagerly anticipated is an address from Nobel Peace Laureate Maria Ressa. Her title: "What are you willing to sacrifice to protect the truth?”

Ressa knows what she is talking about: As a prominent investigative journalist and co-founder of an online news portal, she was subjected to constant personal harassment and intimidation from the Philippine government, including being arrested several times: "I'm delighted that she will be joining us in Bonn to open the first session of the Global Media Forum," says Peter Limbourg. "What we hope is that this conference will encourage and strengthen all those around the world who put themselves on the line to protect freedom of opinion and free speech for journalists."

Freedom of Speech Award 2022 winners: Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka

The DW Global Media Forum has established itself as the largest international media conference in Germany, now to be hosted for the fifteenth time by DW. This year's title is "Shaping tomorrow, now."

In the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic meant that meetings and discussions could only take place in digital formats. Now the GMF is back where it belongs: In the former German parliament building in Bonn, with more meeting space made available in the World Conference Centre Bonn. "After two years of the pandemic, many people are simply grateful to be getting together again face to face," notes Verica Spasovska, who is responsible for the conference program. And anybody who can't make it to Bonn can follow much of the discussion online.

War reporting, the digital Iron Curtain, and censorship

Spasovska outlined the headline topics at this year's GMF by posing a series of questions: "How best," she asks, "should journalists position themselves in times of crisis and conflict? How can we either maintain or even win back, the credibility that we once had? What specific challenges do these crises entail for the work of journalists?"

The war in Ukraine prompted the program manager to revisit her conference concept. "We're now looking more closely at the work of war reporters, putting Europe's new digital Iron Curtain in the spotlight and, for instance, investigating the issue of censorship — and how to get around it. These are all examples of elements that we only very recently put on the conference program."

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "In democratic societies where we are open to new developments, we have to keep thinking carefully about what freedom really means to us." Angela Merkel - Federal Chancellor of Germany (2021)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "We will continue to do our best, because I believe we do make a difference. That's our way of fighting back: more journalism." Maria Ressa - Nobel Peace Prize laureate 2021, co-founder and CEO of the news website Rappler, Philippines (2020)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "Independent fact-based journalism has never been as important as it is today." Armin Laschet - Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany (2021)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "We live in a microwave generation. Everyone wants everything too fast, but we have to put in the work." Leymah Gbowee - Activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Liberia (2021)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "The word 'disruption' has to be recycled. The idea of a local newspaper is disruptive. The idea to have iPhones and be on the internet is reactive." Timothy Snyder - Historian, Yale University, USA (2021)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "It's a pity that when our demonstrations, because of violence and torture, disappeared from the streets, journalists lost a bit of interest." Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - Belarusian opposition leader (2021)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "What we want in journalism is not optimism and not cynicism, but accuracy." Steven Pinker - Cognitive psychologist, Harvard University, USA (2021)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "They kicked me out of Iran, but I am there every day through social media." Masih Alinejad - Women's rights campaigner, Iran (2020)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "We need ombudsmen for algorithms. We need some insight into them if we are to maintain our democratic political system." Anne Applebaum - Pulitzer Prize winner, USA (2020)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "Algorithms pick up on negative feelings such as fear and accentuate them. This has led to the creation of fear-based politics all over the world." Jaron Lanier - Computer scientist and author, USA (2019)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "It's difficult to form a relationship with a politician who's acting like a tyrant. What questions can you ask when this person can put you in jail?" Can Dündar - Former editor-in-chief of "Cumhuriyet", Turkey (2019)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "Do governments truly have the capacity to understand emerging technologies? Communication regulations from the 1970s are not going to work for 2019." Juliana Rotich - Tech entrepreneur, Kenya (2019)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "We need to address the daunting challenges to development by engaging with multiple centers seeking balance rather than overreliance on one country." Hamid Karzai - Former President of Afghanistan (2018)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "I believe that in the digital age, public broadcasters have a more important role to play than ever before." Tom Buhrow - Director General of Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), Germany (2018)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "If we truly believe that journalism is important to our society, we should enlist our fellow citizens and involve them as a community service." Dr. Ann Hollifield - News and media researcher, USA (2017)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "I hope people in the West can distinguish between the Kremlin and Russia; Putin and Russia." Mikhail Khodorkovsky - Founder of Open Russia, Russia (2017)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers “As politicians, we need to keep and defend the values we deem constitutive for our democracy in the analog world in our digital lives, too.” Monika Grütters, Federal Government Commissionar for Culture and the Media, Germany (2015)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "The freedom of the press is facing pressure on a global scale, not just abroad. I want to encourage journalists: Democracy needs you all urgently." Frank-Walter Steinmeier - Federal President of Germany (2014)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "We should all be protected by the same press freedom." Sarah Harrison - British journalist and WikiLeaks section editor, UK (2014)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "Power must be in the hands of the wealth of the nation." Noam Chomsky - Linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historian, social critic and political activist, USA (2013)

DW Global Media Forum: More than a decade of top speakers "Journalists must see themselves as members of a big family and stick together." Shirin Ebadi - Lawyer, former judge and human rights activists, founder of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, Iran (2008)



Above all, Spasovska hopes that conference participants will leave the two-day conference with a feeling that, "I've really learned something here and I have some new thoughts to take home with me." Particularly important in this context: a series of workshops with practical tips for the everyday work of journalists out in the field."

The heads of Germany's media academies are also staging their annual meeting on the fringe of the GMF. They will be sending out their young journalists to report on the conference.

There will also be a bridge between the GMF and global politics, with G7 culture and media ministers, who are also meeting in Bonn, scheduled to visit the GMF. Germany's Minister of State for Culture and Media, Claudia Roth, will be joining other speakers on the podium at the beginning of the conference. The theme: "Shaping the future of journalism in times of crisis and war: How we will live in the future depends on how we report today."

This article was originally written in German.

While you're here: DW editors round up what is happening in Germany and the world in regular e-mail newsletters. You can sign up here.