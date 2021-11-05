Visit the new DW website

Internet Freedom

The internet has become a global tool for freedom of expression. But millions of people are denied access to the internet through censorship, shutdowns and state entities seeking to dictate what people see and do online.

From Belarus to Kashmir and Tanzania, governments are restricting access to what people can and cannot view and do online. Whether it’s a full online outage or blocking of specific content, these restrictions curtail the fundamental human rights of individuals to express themselves and seek and share information. DW takes a look at the issues connected to internet freedom and what people can do to circumvent internet censorship and gain independent access.

People browse internet articles the new version of Facebook in the popular West African language Peule on September 30, 2016 in Abidjan. / AFP / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images)

Can Africa achieve universal internet access by 2030? 05.11.2021

Despite recent growth in internet connectivity, Africa lags behind other regions of the world. The World Bank hopes to help the continent achieve universal connectivity by 2030, but huge hurdles stand in the way.
young hacker in the dark breaks the access to steal information and infect computers and systems. concept of hacking and cyber terrorism

Tor, Psiphon, Signal and co.: How to move unrecognized on the internet 28.09.2021

Dictatorships and online services collect all kinds of data. Many users have no access at all to the free network. Here are a few tips on how to navigate the internet safely and anonymously and how to avoid censorship.
Nhieshalyn Galicia, 8, a grade 2 student, works on a school assignment at her home, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manila, Philippines, January 6, 2021. I actually think it would be much better if they postpone schooling for the meantime because not all parents are capable of teaching their children. It's really difficult and time-consuming, especially for me with two children. Sometimes they have questions that are difficult for me to answer, said Nhieshalyn's mother, Judelyn Margot Arnaiz. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez SEARCH LOPEZ SCHOOL ONLINE FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES

Philippines: COVID school closures threaten education 'catastrophe' 21.09.2021

Unlike most other countries, the Philippines has decided to keep schools closed for another year to contain COVID-19. Rights advocates warn millions of children without internet access are missing out on an education.
A visitor use her phone while sitting in a bench at the Women's Garden, in Kabul on October 31, 2019. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Will the Taliban restrict internet access in Afghanistan? 30.08.2021

The Taliban say that they want to ensure internet access in Afghanistan, but they could face substantial technical and financial challenges to keep it running. Afghans say they fear more surveillance and censorship. 

Afghan women use their mobile phones to take pictures of a gathering at a hall in Kabul on August 2, 2021 against the claimed human rights violations on women by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghanistan: How can messaging work safely in an internet shutdown? 29.08.2021

Until now, Afghans have been able to use the internet more or less free of censorship and government control. But for how much longer? Here are some tools for safe communication, without relying on the internet.
Deutschland Mose | Jennifer Schulze - Telefonberaterin

German village's painfully slow internet quickly becomes a major problem 29.08.2021

A small village two hours west of Berlin has struggled for years to get broadband internet access — without success. Then the COVID pandemic turned bad connectivity into a serious problem.
FILE PHOTO: Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni arrives at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, Britain January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Ugandan blogger's 'life in peril' after arrest in Turkey 06.08.2021

Reports of the arrest of a Ugandan Blogger, Fred Lumbuye, in Turkey has set alarm bells ringing for freedom of expression in Africa, experts say. DW examines how Africa's media-censored future might look.

Hamburg, 17. November 2016 - Instagram-Icon auf einem iPhone | Verwendung weltweit

Op-ed: Instagram must protect free speech — lives depend on it 18.06.2021

Quinn McKew, Executive Director at human rights organization Article19, argues in this op-ed that social media plays a critical role in protecting free speech, as recent events in India show.
16.3.2021, Asuncion, Paraguay: Illustration photo - Picture taken with wiping effect due to long exposure shows app icon of Signal, an encrypted messaging service, on a smartphone backdropped by cropped waving flag of China on screen. (Credit Image: Â© Andre M. Chang/ZUMA Wire

Signal secure messaging app stops working in China 16.03.2021

The app has been one of the last US social media platforms that isn't blocked by Chinese censors. Signal has recently seen a surge in users, with over 500,000 downloads in China.

Internet privacy research. Embargoed to 0830 Monday September 9 File photo dated 06/08/13 of a woman's hands using a laptop keyboard. A new research by the University of Oxford has warned that heightened privacy fears are putting more non-internet users off and risk worsening the digital divide. Issue date: Monday September 9, 2019. Most people choose not to be online because they are not interested, but a growing number have cited anxiety about widely-reported privacy issues, as well as a lack of knowledge on how to use the internet, as the reason for staying offline. See PA story TECHNOLOGY Internet. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire URN:45119506 |

How China's national security law threatens Hong Kong's internet freedom 18.02.2021

At least two websites have been blocked in Hong Kong, as Beijing continues to tighten its grip on civil society through the national security law. Experts say the move could mark an attempt to erode internet freedom.

February 14, 2021*** A man takes a photo of an armoured vehicle on a city street, following days of mass protests against the military coup, in Yangon on February 14, 2021. (Photo by SAI AUNG MAIN / AFP)

Myanmar coup: Military hardens online censorship campaign 15.02.2021

For the third time in two weeks, Myanmar's junta has shut off the internet to restrict the flow of information for protesters. A new cybersecurity law would permit officials to arrest the military's online critics.
ARCHIV - Pakistanische Journalisten protestieren in Karachi gegen die Behinderung ihrer Arbeit (Archivfoto/Illustration vom 16.03.2007). Die Vereinten Nationen begehen auf Initiative ihrer Kulturorganisation UNESCO seit 1994 jährlich am 3. Mai den Tag der Pressefreiheit. Foto: Nadeem Khawer (zu dpa-Themenpaket vom 28.04.) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ pixel

Pakistan journalists face charges for criticizing military 18.01.2021

Criticizing Pakistan's military has become riskier, and journalists are being singled out for flimsy offenses under a beefed-up "electronic crimes" law. DW speaks with one of the journalists targeted.
Elections billboards for Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and opposition leader and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, are seen on a street in Kampala, Uganda January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Opinion: Election defeat should galvanize Uganda's opposition 17.01.2021

A vote marred by state violence and an internet shutdown saw incumbent Yoweri Museveni declared winner. It's frustrating for a young population yearning for change, but not all hope is lost, DW's Iddi Ssessanga writes.
16.12.2019 December 16, 2019, Baruipur, India: In this photo illustration, a 'No Internet' notification seen displayed on a smartphone..West Bengal Government shutdown Internet Service in Six district of West Bengal, India to minimise spreading of Violence related to NRC & CAB. (Credit Image: © Avishek Das/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire |

India's internet shutdowns function like 'invisibility cloaks' 13.11.2020

India shuts down the internet more than any other country. Kashmiris, in the north, had no internet access at all for almost a year. A DW analysis found that shutdowns are strategically used to clamp down on dissent.

Eric Boniphace, a photo correspondent for DW Kiswahili Picture: Tanzanians watching President John Pombe Magufuli giving his speech during the dissolution of parliament of Tanzania. 16 June, 2020 Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Tanzania: Internet slowdown comes at a high cost 05.11.2020

Tanzania's internet and social media have been disrupted for more than a week, at great cost to the economy and free speech. The slowdown started just before Tanzania's presidential elections.
Voter has his finger marked with ink after casting his ballot during the presidential and parliamentary elections at the Ukombozi primary school in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Tanzania restricts social media during election 29.10.2020

A day after millions of voters cast their ballots in Tanzania's general election, users and watchdogs in the digital space are reporting that authorities are blocking access to WhatsApp and Twitter.

