The internet has become a global tool for freedom of expression. But millions of people are denied access to the internet through censorship, shutdowns and state entities seeking to dictate what people see and do online.
From Belarus to Kashmir and Tanzania, governments are restricting access to what people can and cannot view and do online. Whether it’s a full online outage or blocking of specific content, these restrictions curtail the fundamental human rights of individuals to express themselves and seek and share information. DW takes a look at the issues connected to internet freedom and what people can do to circumvent internet censorship and gain independent access.
Dictatorships and online services collect all kinds of data. Many users have no access at all to the free network. Here are a few tips on how to navigate the internet safely and anonymously and how to avoid censorship.
At least two websites have been blocked in Hong Kong, as Beijing continues to tighten its grip on civil society through the national security law. Experts say the move could mark an attempt to erode internet freedom.