Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Hernandez, Anabel

Anabel Hernandez, born 1971, is a Mexican journalist known for her investigative work on drug trafficking in her home country. She currently lives in exile, after credible death threats directed at her and her children.

Hernandez began her career in journalism in 1993, working for the newspaper Reforma while still a student in university. In the decades that followed, Hernandez became one of the leading investigative reporters in Mexico, publishing stories of government corruption, sexual exploitation and drug trafficking. In 2019, Hernandez received the DW Freedom of Speech Award, created to honor a person or initiative for the outstanding promotion of human rights and freedom of expression.

DW Global Media Forum 2019 | Anabel Hernández, Mexican journalist and laureate of the 2019 DW Freedom of Speech Award DW/B. Scheid

Anabel Hérnandez condemns murder of journalist María Elena Ferral in Veracruz 31.03.2020

The state of Veracruz is one of the Mexican states considered most dangerous for journalism. Journalist and DW laureate Anabel Hernández said the government of López Obrador had to send a clear message.

Interview mit der Gewinnerin des DW Freedom of Speech Award 2019: Anabel Hernández, mexikanische Journalistin und Autorin Nicht vor Bekanntgabe der Gewinnerin durch Peter Limbourg am 19.02.2019 verwenden!

Anabel Hernández is DW's first female laureate 10.03.2020

Anabel Hernández was the fifth person and first woman to receive the DW Freedom of Speech Award. In May 2019, the award ceremony was held at the DW Global Media Forum in Bonn.
A police officer carries away a pack of cocaine from the fishing boat 'Pieterje', sailing under a British flag, at Cadiz harbour, south of Spain, after the boat was held up 500 miles off the Cadiz coast with a 3,500 kg of cocaine packed in 30 kg packets, Thursday 23 June 2006. Six people have been arrested, including the Spanish owner of the fishing boat. Police sources said that the drugs have an estimated market value of 70 million euros. Foto: EPA/Jorge Zapata +++(c) dpa - Report+++ |

Southern Spain: The European drugs gateway 22.11.2019

European seaports in Spain, the Netherlands and Germany are the destinations of choice for drug dealers importing cocaine, hashish and methamphetamine. Anabel Hernandez reports.
A burning bus, set alight by cartel gunmen to block a road, is pictured during clashes with federal forces following the detention of Ovidio Guzman, son of drug kingpin Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jesus Bustamante

Mexico: When drug violence 'turns into terrorism' 15.11.2019

The government has no strategy against drug cartels and society has come to expect escalating violence. There is no longer a line that separates terrorism and organized crime in Mexico, writes Anabel Hernandez.
A woman is pictured during a march to mark the 54th month since the disappearance of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa College Raul Isidro Burgos students in the state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, Mexico, March 26, 2019. Words on the handkerchief read: Where are they? REUTERS/Edgard Garrido TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Mexico: Five years after 43 students go missing, families still seek justice 30.09.2019

The Mexican government has the power to investigate what really happened to the 43 students who disappeared in 2016. Investigators must speak to witnesses and protect those who share information, writes Anabel Hernandez.
Relatives of twelve people who disappeared in a bar named Heaven protest in front of the General Attorney's office, after a meeting with the Mexican authorities in Mexico City on May 31, 2013. On May 25 a group of twelve youngster was allegedly abducted in the bar. AFP PHOTO/Alfredo Estrella (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)

Mexico's children and youths face monstrous violence 18.09.2019

For more than a decade, Mexico has been grappling with an extraordinarily high number of murders and disappearances. What's particularly alarming is how many victims are children and youths, writes Anabel Hernandez.
September 29, 2017*** PM militarized police personnel patrol Rocinha favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 29, 2017. The 950 soldiers deployed last week at Rocinha favela, Rio's biggest, were withdrawn Friday once reached the objective of stabilizing the situation of violence created by the action of drug traffickers, the Brazilian Defence minister said. / AFP PHOTO / Mauro PIMENTEL (Photo credit should read MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images)

Brazil's cocaine trade leaves widespread violence in its wake 27.08.2019

Forest fires in the Amazon are not the only thing wreaking havoc in Brazil: The country is plagued by violent crime, which is fueled by the international drug trade, Anabel Hernandez writes.
Women carry candles and pictures of murdered women during a Day of the Dead march calling for justice for victims of femicide, in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Mothers of women who were murdered led the march by more than 100 women wearing traditional Catrina face paint and carrying pictures of women who have been killed. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) |

Against the current: Femicide in Mexico on the rise and growing more brutal 21.08.2019

Fifty-six percent of Mexican territory is seen as dangerous for women. Finding a solution to the increasing violence is not easy, because there isn't a clear pattern to it, writes journalist Anabel Hernandez.
Flags fly over crosses at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. The border city jolted by a weekend massacre at a Walmart absorbed more grief Monday as the death toll climbed and prepared for a visit from President Donald Trump over anger from El Paso residents and local Democratic leaders who say he isn't welcome and should stay away. (AP Photo/John Locher) |

Against the Current: El Paso shooting follows years of hateful messages 11.08.2019

After the El Paso massacre, US President Donald Trump condemned racism and intolerance. But the message that hate has no place in the United States is one he still needs to get, writes Anabel Hernandez.

March 18, 2019 - EUM20190318NAC17.JPG.San LUIS RÃO Colorado, Son.- Violencie-Violencia-Sonora.- 18 de marzo 2019.- La exigencia de justicia fue el clamor de familiares y amigos, en la despedida del periodista y catedratico Santiago Barroso Alfaro, ene l Panteon Municipal Numero 2 de esta ciudad de Sonora. Foto: Agencia EL UNIVERSALRCC. *** March 18 2019 EUM20190318NAC17 JPG San LUIS RÃO Colorado Son Violencie Violencia Son Son Sonora March 18 2019 The demand for justice was the cry of family and friends in the farewell of journalist and professor Santiago Barroso Alfaro ene l Panteon Municipal Number 2 of this city of Sonora Photo Agency EL UNIVERSALRCC PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAu78_ 20190318_zaf_u78_048 Copyright: xElxUniversalx

Mexico: 'Journalism is the only source of truth' 04.08.2019

In Mexico, criminals do not fear the authorities, but journalists. That’s why journalists are the target of attacks, with eight dying so far this year. Protecting them is an international duty, says Anabel Hernandez
19.01.2017+++ In this photo provided U.S. law enforcement, authorities escort Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, center, from a plane to a waiting caravan of SUVs at Long Island MacArthur Airport on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Ronkonkoma, N.Y. The infamous drug kingpin who twice escaped from maximum-security prisons in Mexico was extradited at the request of the U.S. to face drug trafficking and other charges, and landed in New York late Thursday, a federal law enforcement official said. (U.S. law enforcement via AP) |

El Chapo: True drug bosses are still at large 19.07.2019

The punishment meted out to El Chapo gives the impression that justice has been done. But the really important questions were not asked during his trial, says DW's guest columnist Anabel Hernandez.

DW Global Media Forum 2019 | Freedom of Speech Award | Anabel Hernández (Journalist, Mexico) DW/R. Oberhammer

DW Freedom of Speech Award presented to Anabel Hernandez 27.05.2019

The exiled Mexican journalist has received Deutsche Welle's Freedom of Speech Award at the Global Media Forum. In her acceptance speech, she issued a warning against organized crime and a plea for truth.
DW Global Media Forum 2019 | Plenary Session | Who’s got the power in the media landscape? Part 2

Global Media Forum 2019: Populists, media and power 26.05.2019

Who holds the power in politics and society? That is one of the questions to be discussed in depth by international participants at DW's Global Media Forum.
24.05.2018 A policeman stands guard outside the house where the body of journalist Alicia Diaz Gonzalez - who worked for the newspaper El Financiero - was found showing severe blows to various parts of the body, in Monterrey, Mexico on May 24, 2018. (Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP/Getty Images)

'There is no free press': Media freedom in Mexico 19.02.2019

The third-deadliest country in the world for journalists, Mexico saw nine journalists murdered in 2018. Their deaths are a worrying sign of the state of press freedom — as is increasing aggression toward the media.