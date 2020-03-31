Hernandez, Anabel

Anabel Hernandez, born 1971, is a Mexican journalist known for her investigative work on drug trafficking in her home country. She currently lives in exile, after credible death threats directed at her and her children.

Hernandez began her career in journalism in 1993, working for the newspaper Reforma while still a student in university. In the decades that followed, Hernandez became one of the leading investigative reporters in Mexico, publishing stories of government corruption, sexual exploitation and drug trafficking. In 2019, Hernandez received the DW Freedom of Speech Award, created to honor a person or initiative for the outstanding promotion of human rights and freedom of expression.