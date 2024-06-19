  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
Press FreedomMiddle East

Middle East reporting: upholding objectivity and compassion

June 19, 2024

Violence, misinformation, and propaganda surrounding the Israel-Hamas war have posed huge challenges for journalists. Marked by bloodshed, famine and destruction in Gaza, the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas and other Islamist militant groups in Israel, and the subsequent war, have polarized the world. How can we react objectively, yet with compassion?

https://p.dw.com/p/4hDux

How can we discuss and report on Israel and the Palestinian territories without bias? To what extent are we able to portray the suffering on both sides, and how do we ensure that differing voices are heard?

Is this even possible when there is very limited access for journalists to Gaza? Which solutions can media professionals use to unmask disinformation and manipulation? At the Global Media Forum in Bonn, speakers discussed these issues and tried to identify what we can learn from the current criticism of reporting to improve the coverage of conflicts in the future.

Speakers:
-Jaafar Abdul Karim, host (Deutsche Welle)
- Barka Dutt, founder-editor of Mojo Story
- Nada Bashir, international correspondent for CNN
- Hazem Balousha, journalist based in Gaza
- Shani Rozanes, producer and analyst for DW
- Susan Neiman, director of the Einstein Forum

Skip next section Similar stories from Middle East

Similar stories from Middle East

Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
Two Palestinian youths use a makeshift wheeled cart to haul water in Rafah

Aid agencies concerned about Gaza water supplies

In the city of Rafah, over a million displaced Palestinians are struggling to access even the basic needs for survival.
ConflictsFebruary 21, 202401:55 min
Vorschaubild für die Reihe Mapped Out

Why Iran and Israel are enemies

The attack on Iran's embassy and launch of drones against Israel escalated tensions. "Mapped Out" examines the conflict.
ConflictsDecember 1, 202313:29 min
Skip next section More on Press Freedom from around the world

More on Press Freedom from around the world

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova talks about the Media Freedom Act

Commissioner talks media freedom in the EU

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova talks with DW about the Media Freedom Act.
Press FreedomSeptember 16, 202212:30 min