The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is a country in East Asia, in the northern part of the Korean Peninsula. Internationally, it is considered a totalitarian dictatorship.

After the Japanese surrender at the end of World War II in 1945, Korea was divided into two zones by the United States and the Soviet Union. Negotiations on reunification failed and, in 1948, two separate governments were formed. The DPRK describes itself as a self-reliant socialist state. Its capital is Pyongyang. This page collates DW's latest content related to North Korea.