North Korea

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is a country in East Asia, in the northern part of the Korean Peninsula. Internationally, it is considered a totalitarian dictatorship.

After the Japanese surrender at the end of World War II in 1945, Korea was divided into two zones by the United States and the Soviet Union. Negotiations on reunification failed and, in 1948, two separate governments were formed. The DPRK describes itself as a self-reliant socialist state. Its capital is Pyongyang. This page collates DW's latest content related to North Korea.

FILE - In this May 25, 2021, file photo, farmers plant rice at the Namsa Co-op Farm of Rangnang District in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea is releasing emergency military rice reserves as its food shortage worsens, South Korea’s spy agency said Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, with a heat wave and drought reducing the country's supply. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)

North Korea teeters on the brink of famine as winter approaches 10.11.2021

Aid organizations fear that malnutrition will soon start claiming lives in North Korea as a subpar harvest combines with ongoing food shortages brought on by coronavirus border closures.
Soldiers from North and South Korea verify the removal of guard posts on each side of the Demilitarized Zone, December 12, 2018. South Korean Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

South Korea, US at odds over deal to end Korean War 03.11.2021

Nearly 70 years after the conflict ended in stalemate, Seoul is pushing hard for a declaration that will formally end the Korean War. But Washington is reluctant to reward the regime in Pyongyang. 
18.9.2018, FILE PHOTO: The Security Council chamber is seen from behind the council president's chair at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, September 18, 2015 REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

China, Russia push for easing North Korea sanctions 03.11.2021

In a UN Security Council draft resolution, Beijing and Moscow have called for the lifting of trade sanctions on Pyongyang "with the intent of enhancing the livelihood of the civilian population."
North Korean defectors wear masks as they're escorted by South Korean government officials upon their arrival from Japan at the Incheon International Airport, South Korea, 16 June 2007. Four North Korean defectors arrived at Fukaura port in Aomori prefecture, Japan, on June 2 after surviving six days on a desperate voyage across the Sea of Japan. EPA/SONG KYUNG-SEOK +++(c) dpa - Report+++

North Korean defectors struggle adapting to life in the South 24.10.2021

After fleeing the brutal North Korean dictatorship, defectors face tough challenges adjusting to their new home. Activists say Seoul should be doing more to help.
N. Korea confirms test-launch of new SLBM In this photo released Oct. 20, 2021, by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, a new type of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is test-fired from waters the previous day. The South Korean military said on Oct. 19 that North Korea fired what appears to be an SLBM toward the East Sea from waters east of Sinpo, a city on the North's east coast. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)/2021-10-20 07:36:12/

US envoy urges North Korea to stop tests, engage in talks 24.10.2021

A US envoy said North Korea's recent weapon tests were "concerning and counterproductive." Last week, the isolated nation carried out tests of a new type of ballistic missile launched from submarines.
Bildnummer: 60524617 Datum: 21.10.2012 Copyright: imago/EST&OST German Army IED search, Northern Afghanistan Afghanistan, 10.2012. Bundeswehr-Pioniere verlassen den OP North in der Unruheprovinz Baglan, um die Strassen nach Sprengfallen abzusuchen. Panzerwagen Dingo . A German pioneer platoon is off OP North in Baghlan provice to check roadsides against IED planting. Armoured vehicle Dingo . Gesellschaft Militär Afghanistan x0x xkg 2012 quer armee arms army conflict gun heer konflikt krieg male man mann militaer military soldat soldier waffe waffen war weapon ISAF 60524617 Date 21 10 2012 Copyright Imago EST&OST German Army IED Search Northern Afghanistan Afghanistan 10 2012 Bundeswehr Pioneers leave the OP North in the to the Roads after Booby traps Armored vehicles Dingo a German Pioneer Platoon IS off OP North in Baghlan Provice to Check roadside against IED Planting Armoured Vehicle Dingo Society Military Afghanistan x0x xkg 2012 horizontal Army Arms Army CONFLICT Gun Heer Conflict War Male Man Man Military Military Soldier Soldier Weapon Weapons was Weapon ISAF

German officer kept radioactive material, secret documents in weapons cache 22.10.2021

Prosecutors confirmed reports that police found radioactive material and intelligence documents on North Korea in a German officer's possession. Police searched his home after he tried to mail silencers to the US.
KSLV-II NURI rocket launches from its launch pad of the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea, October 21, 2021. Yonhap via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

South Korea space rocket test prompts fear of arms race with North 21.10.2021

Tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang have grown in recent months. South Korea's failed test of its first-ever homegrown rocket has prompted worries of a new arms race.
Spectators wave combined Korean flags, at right, as members of the North Korean delegation wave flags, at left, at the women's slalom at Yongpyong alpine center at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) |

COVID-19: North Korea's withdrawal from international sport a lost opportunity to engage with the world 20.10.2021

It's unclear if COVID was the main reason North Korea withdrew from the Olympics and the World Cup. What is clear is that, without sport, Pyongyang has lost the most visible vehicle with which to engage with the world.
N. Korea confirms test-launch of new SLBM This combined photo, released Oct. 20, 2021, by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, shows a new type of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) being test-fired from waters the previous day. The South Korean military said on Oct. 19 that North Korea fired what appears to be an SLBM toward the East Sea from waters east of Sinpo, a city on the North's east coast. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)/2021-10-20 07:37:35/

North Korea confirms 'submarine-launched ballistic missile' test 20.10.2021

North Korea has confirmed that it tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile on Tuesday, making it the fifth in a round of missile tests by the country since September.
A woman walks past a TV screen showing North Korea fired missiles in a news program in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday in a continuation of its recent weapons tests, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, hours after the U.S. reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on the North’s nuclear weapons program.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

North Korea test-fires ballistic missile off east coast 19.10.2021

The military in South Korea has said the projectile was a submarine-launched ballistic missile. It comes as intelligence chiefs from the US, South Korea and Japan meet in Seoul.
14.10.2021 Plaintiffs and their supporters walk toward the Tokyo District Court Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Tokyo. The court is hearing five ethnic Korean residents of Japan and a Japanese national demanding the North Korean government pay compensation over their human rights abuses in that country after joining a resettlement program there that promised a “paradise on Earth,” but without the presence of a defendant - the North’s leader. The banner reads: Oct. 14 Tokyo District Court the North Korea Paradise on Earth campaign first trial. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

North Korean defectors sue Kim Jong Un in Japan over resettlement scheme 14.10.2021

Five people who managed to escape from North Korea are seeking damages from Kim Jong Un in a Japanese court. The plaintiffs were all part of a repatriation program that they describe as "state kidnapping."
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during an exhibition of weapons systems in Pyongyang, North Korea, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Kim reviewed the rare exhibition and vowed to build an “invincible” military, as he accused the United States of creating regional tensions and lacking action to prove it has no hostile intent toward the North, state media reported Tuesday. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: KCNA which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea blames US for regional tensions, defends weapons buildup 12.10.2021

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the US is the "root cause" of instability on the Korean Peninsula. He said Pyongyang is only increasing its military capabilities as a deterrent.
An audience member undergoes a health check as part of preventative measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus, before a performance by the North Korea's National Acrobatic Troupe at the Pyongyang Circus Theater as part of celebrations marking the annual Mother's Day public holiday, in Pyongyang on November 16, 2020. (Photo by KIM Won Jin / AFP) (Photo by KIM WON JIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Coronavirus digest: WHO sending COVID aid to North Korea 07.10.2021

The World Health Organization says it's trying to ship essential COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea. Meanwhile, Australia's largest city is set to emerge from a 106-day lockdown next week. Follow DW for the latest.
03.01.2018 *** N. Korea reopens communication channel with S. Korea A South Korean official checks out a cross-border hotline with North Korea at the liaison office in the Joint Security Area, a small strip of land at the truce village of Panmunjom, on Jan. 3, 2018. North Korea said the same day that it will reopen the suspended inter-Korean communication line at the shared border village of Panmunjom at 3:00 p.m. (Pyongyang time). (Yonhap)/2018-01-03 16:31:40/ | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

North and South Korea reconnect cross-border hotline 04.10.2021

Pyongyang last cut off the hotline in August after joint US-South Korea military drills. The move comes amid a series of weapons tests by the North.

Soldiers from North and South Korea verify the removal of guard posts on each side of the Demilitarized Zone, December 12, 2018. South Korean Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

South Korea looks to Germany for reunification pointers 03.10.2021

As Germany marks 31 years since reunification, North and South Korea are still at loggerheads over the question of reuniting their peninsula and how the cost of rebuilding the North will be borne.
A newly developed anti-aircraft missile is seen during a test conducted by the Academy of Defence Science, in this undated photo released on October 1, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT.

North Korea says it test-fired new anti-aircraft missile 01.10.2021

After six months without testing missiles, North Korea has launched several since early September. The launches come even as Pyongyang moves to reopen communication channels with South Korea.
