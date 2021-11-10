Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is a country in East Asia, in the northern part of the Korean Peninsula. Internationally, it is considered a totalitarian dictatorship.
After the Japanese surrender at the end of World War II in 1945, Korea was divided into two zones by the United States and the Soviet Union. Negotiations on reunification failed and, in 1948, two separate governments were formed. The DPRK describes itself as a self-reliant socialist state. Its capital is Pyongyang. This page collates DW's latest content related to North Korea.
Prosecutors confirmed reports that police found radioactive material and intelligence documents on North Korea in a German officer's possession. Police searched his home after he tried to mail silencers to the US.
It's unclear if COVID was the main reason North Korea withdrew from the Olympics and the World Cup. What is clear is that, without sport, Pyongyang has lost the most visible vehicle with which to engage with the world.