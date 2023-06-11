After studying history, Romance languages and literature in Freiburg and Santiago de Chile, Jonas worked as a trainee for Dusseldorf's Westdeutsche Zeitung newspaper. After relocating to Mallorca, Jonas Martiny spent several years as deputy editor-in-chief with German-language Mallorca Magazin. He has been working as a freelance journalist since 2018.

He began covering Spanish and international tourism, along with its environmental and societal consequences, for Deutsche Welle in 2019.

He has also published several books, including travel guides on Barcelona and Menorca.