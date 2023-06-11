  1. Skip to content
Jonas Martiny - Travel Online-Autor
Jonas Martiny

Jonas Martiny

Freelance Mallorca-based reporter and correspondent with a focus on tourism and its societal consequences.

Jonas Martiny has called Mallorca home for many years now. Much of his work deals with tourism on the popular Spanish island.

After studying history, Romance languages and literature in Freiburg and Santiago de Chile, Jonas worked as a trainee for Dusseldorf's Westdeutsche Zeitung newspaper. After relocating to Mallorca, Jonas Martiny spent several years as deputy editor-in-chief with German-language Mallorca Magazin. He has been working as a freelance journalist since 2018.

He began covering Spanish and international tourism, along with its environmental and societal consequences, for Deutsche Welle in 2019.

He has also published several books, including travel guides on Barcelona and Menorca.

Featured stories by Jonas Martiny

Two tourists in wheelchairs are seen in Berlin

Is Germany accessible for travelers with disabilities?

It's not easy for vacationers with disabilities to travel around Germany. Can the required infrastructure be improved?
TravelNovember 6, 2023
Umbrellas and beach chairs at Mallorca's Palma Beach.

Mallorca hotel cleaners fight exploitation

Without the women who clean Mallorca's hotel rooms every day, Spain's tourism industry would come to a halt.
EqualityNovember 7, 2022
Stories by Jonas Martiny

People on ski slopes in Bad Kohlgrub in Germany.

How is climate change affecting Europe's ski season?

A lack of snow is posing a growing risk for winter sports tourism. Ski resorts are trying to adapt.
TravelDecember 27, 2023
A group of people are seen scaling a mountain summit in Bavaria, Germany

German Alpine Club wins sustainability prize

The world's biggest mountaineering association has set its target on becoming carbon neutral by 2030.
TravelNovember 21, 2023
Tourists tour historical sights in the old city center in Dubrovnik

In Croatia, tourism boom has environmentalists worried

The introduction of the euro and joining the Schengen area have boosted visitor numbers. But that has its downsides.
TravelSeptember 19, 2023
Tourists take a gondola ride in Venice

Will Venice be listed as an endangered UNESCO site?

Venice's natural beauty is in jeopardy. The World Heritage Committee could rank it as an endangered site.
TravelSeptember 5, 2023
A group of peope lounge on the grass outside the Berlin Cathedral.

Tourism: Bye-bye backpackers — hello culture buffs?

A growing number of tourist destinations are hoping to attract wealthier, more considerate tourists.
TravelAugust 29, 2023
A beach filled with people and bright tents.

How the COVID pandemic changed the travel industry

The COVID-19 pandemic may be over, but it's left a mark on travel habits and the hospitality industry.
TravelAugust 22, 2023
