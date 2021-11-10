Visit the new DW website

Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel, German chancellor from 2005 to 2021, is held in high esteem at home and abroad.

Angela Merkel was born in Hamburg on July 17, 1954, the daughter of a Protestant pastor who moved his family to East Germany. After gaining a Ph.D. in chemistry, Merkel entered politics in the wake of the Peaceful Revolution of 1989. Following German reunification in 1990, Merkel was elected to the Bundestag and appointed minister for women and youth in 1991, later becoming minister for the environment, nature conservation and nuclear safety in 1994. She served as leader of the Christian Democratic Union from 2000 to 2018 and was elected as chancellor in 2005. Here you can find all DW content on Angela Merkel.

Auf der Covid-Station, einem Bereich der Operativen Intensivstation vom Universitätsklinikum Leipzig, steht eine Physiotherapeutin am Bett einer Patientin. Auf der Intensivstation wächst seit Tagen die Zahl der Corona-Erkrankten mit schweren Verläufen, darunter immer mehr jüngere Patenten zwischen 30 und 60 Jahren. | +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Merkel urges COVID talks amid record daily caseload 10.11.2021

A "quick and unified response" is required, the government's spokesperson has said. The warning comes as hospitals in Bavaria struggle to cope with serious infections.
Merkel Putin Telefon Kombobild

Merkel pressures Putin to act on Poland-Belarus standoff 10.11.2021

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Russia's Vladimir Putin to help resolve the ongoing migrant standoff between Poland and Belarus.
+++ Achtung SPERRFRIST 7.11. 18h ++++ DW Interview mit Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel am 5.11.2021 im Bundeskanzleramt, Berlin.

Angela Merkel discusses climate change, refugees and legacy in DW interview 07.11.2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reflected on climate change, refugee policy and the coronavirus pandemic in an exclusive DW interview.
Links: Bildnummer: 51305939 Datum: 08.12.2005 Copyright: imago/Metodi Popow Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (GER/CDU) anl‰sslich einer Pressekonferenz , Personen , optimistisch; 2005, Berlin , Pressekonferenz , Pressetermin, Politiker, Bundesregierung, Politikerin, l‰cheln, verschmitzt; , hoch, Kbdig, Portr‰t, Bundespolitik, Politik, Deutschland, Randbild, People Rechts: Angela Merkel, Bundeskanzlerin, aufgenommen im Rahmen eines Pressestatements zum Ergebnis der US-Wahl, in Berlin, 09.11.2020. Berlin Deutschland *** Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, recorded as part of a press statement on the outcome of the US election, in Berlin, 09 11 2020 Berlin Germany Copyright: xFlorianxGaertner/photothek.dex

Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor 07.11.2021

Angela Merkel has been German chancellor since 2005. Here are some major moments in her long tenure that led the country through a period of tremendous change.
03.11.21 *** France's President Emmanuel Macron (C), flanked by his wife Brigitte Macron (L), arrives for talks with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R), in Beaune, Eastern France, on November 3, 2021. - I am now leaving this European Union in my responsibility as Chancellor in a situation that worries me, said Merkel on October 22. We have overcome many crises, through respect and efforts to find common solutions, but we have a series of unresolved problems, she warned. Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) will pick their next leader through an unprecedented rank-and-file vote after a dismal result in September's election, party chiefs said on November 2. (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Macron pays tribute, bids 'adieu' to Merkel 04.11.2021

French President Emmanuel Macron took Germany's Angela Merkel to the Burgundy town of Beaune as part of her farewell visit. He presented her with France's highest award, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor.
The 77 Percent Magazine #85 für Sa, 30.10.2021

How Germany's new government could impact young Africans 02.11.2021

As coalition talks continue, DW's The 77 Percent asks young Africans if they expect — and want — a stronger collaboration between Germany and African countries.
Joe Biden (l-r), Präsident der USA, Angela Merkel (CDU), geschäftsführende Bundeskanzlerin, und Olaf Scholz (SPD), Bundesfinanzminister und Kanzlerkandidat, nehmen an einem gemeinsamen Treffen am Rande des G20-Gipfels teil. Der zweitägige Gipfel der Gruppe der 20 ist das erste persönliche Treffen der Staats- und Regierungschefs der größten Volkswirtschaften der Welt seit Beginn der Corona-Pandemie. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

In a show of continuity, Merkel brings likely successor to G-20 bilateral meetings 30.10.2021

Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be the next German chancellor, has attended the G-20 in his capacity as finance minister. Angela Merkel used the opportunity as a show of continuity to international partners.
Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) setzt nach der Pressekonferenz nach der Ministerpräsidentenkonferenz ihre Maske auf.

Angela Merkel 'worried a lot' by rising COVID infections in Germany 30.10.2021

Chancellor Angela Merkel has sounded the alarm over Germany's increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. She said she is also worried about the comeback of a "certain recklessness" among the population.
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel before their meeting at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel is on a two-day visit to the country whose financial crisis marked much of her tenure and Germany's relationship with Europe. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Germany's Merkel in Greece for farewell visit 29.10.2021

German chancellor Angela Merkel is on her final official trip to a country that has not always welcomed her. Ties with Athens "went through ups and downs," Merkel said.
NRW Verkehrsministerium informiert ueber Haushalt 2022 Aktuell, 19.08.2021, Duesseldorf, Verkehrsminister von Nordrhein-Westfalen Hendrik Wuest im Portrait informiert bei einem Presse Briefing den Entwurf des Haushalts 2022 des Verkehrsressorts im Verkehrsministerium in Duesseldorf Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** NRW Ministry of Transport informs about budget 2022 News, 19 08 2021, Duesseldorf, Minister of Transport of North Rhine-Westphalia Hendrik Wuest in portrait informs at a press briefing the draft budget 2022 of the transport department in the Ministry of Transport in Duesseldorf Duesseldorf North Rhine-Westphalia Germany

Germany: Hendrik Wüst to take helm of most populous state 27.10.2021

North Rhine-Westphalia's parliament has chosen Christian Democrat Hendrik Wüst as the state's new premier. He will manage a region with a population larger than that of the Netherlands.
08.06.2015 German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama outside the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015. Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrial nations vowed at a summit in the Bavarian Alps on Sunday to keep sanctions against Russia in place until President Vladimir Putin and Moscow-backed separatists fully implement the terms of a peace deal for Ukraine. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Copyright: Reuters/M. Kappeler

World leaders weigh in as Merkel era comes to an end 27.10.2021

After 16 years in office, Chancellor Angela Merkel will soon step down from the political stage. Many fellow leaders past and present have commented on her remarkable tenure, and said she will have a lasting impact.
Lawmakers attend the first plenary session of the German parliament Bundestag after the elections, Berlin, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. At right German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Germany begins new parliamentary era 26.10.2021

The first session of the Bundestag's 20th legislative period began with the traditional gong, signaling that the largest and most diverse German parliament in history could finally convene.
Armin Laschet, CDU-Bundesvorsitzender und Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, spricht beim Deutschlandtag der Jungen Union im Messe- und Congress Centrum Halle Münsterland.

Germany: Armin Laschet steps down as NRW state premier 25.10.2021

The 60-year-old has served as the head of Germany's most populous state since 2017. His resignation comes after the conservative CDU suffered an unprecedented defeat in recent elections with him as its main candidate.
Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) spricht beim Festakt zum Tag der Deutschen Einheit in der Händel-Halle. In der Saalestadt finden die zentralen Feierlichkeiten zum Tag der Deutschen Einheit statt. Begleitet werden die Festlichkeiten von einer Ausstellung in der Innenstadt, der EinheitsExpo.

Merkel calls on women to get more active in politics 23.10.2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the nation's politics were still too male-dominated and needed to keep up with the times.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center right, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. European Union leaders conclude a two-day summit on Friday in which they discussed issues such as climate change, the energy crisis, COVID-19 developments and migration.(AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool)

Angela Merkel receives fond farewell at final EU summit 22.10.2021

Angela Merkel was praised as the "Eiffel Tower" of the European Union at her 107th, and likely final, leaders' summit. Even former US President Barack Obama sent a video message to Brussels for her.
From front left, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela, European Council President Charles Michel, Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi pose during a group photo at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Poland won't be 'blackmailed' says PM Morawiecki while EU stands firm 21.10.2021

The two sides seem worlds apart after the first day of discussions which were intended to be about rising energy prices but ended up being overshadowed by an increasingly bitter feud over the rule of law.
