Angela Merkel, German chancellor from 2005 to 2021, is held in high esteem at home and abroad.

Angela Merkel was born in Hamburg on July 17, 1954, the daughter of a Protestant pastor who moved his family to East Germany. After gaining a Ph.D. in chemistry, Merkel entered politics in the wake of the Peaceful Revolution of 1989. Following German reunification in 1990, Merkel was elected to the Bundestag and appointed minister for women and youth in 1991, later becoming minister for the environment, nature conservation and nuclear safety in 1994. She served as leader of the Christian Democratic Union from 2000 to 2018 and was elected as chancellor in 2005.