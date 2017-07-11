 Angela Merkel discusses climate change, refugees and legacy in DW interview | News | DW | 07.11.2021

Angela Merkel discusses climate change, refugees and legacy in DW interview

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reflected on climate change, refugee policy and the coronavirus pandemic in an exclusive DW interview.

Angela Merkel — The legacy interview

A clearly relaxed, smiling Angela Merkel sat down in the Berlin Chancellery to talk with DW news chief Max Hofmann. As her 16-year tenure draws to a close, the German chancellor mused on her two biggest challenges, her disappointments and her likely successor, Olaf Scholz.

"I'm not a machine, of course, but... a human being," Merkel said, when asked about being called a "compromise machine" at her last EU leadership conference in October.

"I always enter into such talks with an open mind," she said of her approach to policymaking at international conferences. She also discussed her approach when she was talking to a leader who does not share her set of values: "However, I also want to say that if someone has a fundamentally different perception of the world, then you should listen to them nonetheless; after all, if we didn't listen to each other anymore, we'd no longer find any solutions."

EU leaders bid farewell to Merkel

Germany should 'lead by example'

While the chancellor emphasized things she was proud of, such as maintaining strong ties with allies and beginning Germany's exit from coal, she didn't shy away from discussing things she wish had gone a bit differently.

"We're not doing too badly in Germany compared with other countries," she said of the country's environmental record. "But we're also one of the leading industrialized countries," she added, noting that with new technologies and scientific insights, it was Germany's responsibility to "lead by example."

However, Merkel added, the German political system means a leader has to build consensus before new legislation can be introduced. "We always need majorities for our decisions. This is an issue that I discuss with climate activists time and again. They say 'you have to do this now,' and I say 'but I still have to get a majority.' There have been many social expectations; there are many fears. I've always been committed to this, and yet I cannot say today that the outcome is satisfactory."

"We have to pay heed to the scientific estimates again, and that means sticking to global warming of 1.5 degrees [Celsius/2.7 degrees Fahrenheit]. [The COP26 climate conference in] Glasgow has already yielded a number of results. But this is still going too slowly from young people's understandable perspective," she said.

Global protesters urge faster climate action

Afghanistan outcome 'very regrettable'

The chancellor also expressed her wish for a different outcome in Afghanistan.

"We are of course very sad about the fact that we simply did not manage to achieve what we wanted to do, namely find a self-sustaining political order in Afghanistan, one in which girls can go to school, women can fulfill their wishes, and with lasting peace," said Merkel, looking grave for a moment.

"Often, I've asked in discussions: how come so many young Afghan men want to come here, while at the same time our men and women in uniform are stationed over there? ... Nevertheless, we simply must accept that, despite our best intentions, we did not manage to create the order we would have liked to see there," Merkel said. "The blame for this lies not with Germany alone. The Afghans, for their part, did not get it done either. It is simply very regrettable."

'Two events I personally found most challenging'

Asked about her biggest struggles as leader, Merkel reflected: "The two events I personally found most challenging were, for one, the large number of refugees arriving here [in 2015], which I actually do not like to call a 'crisis' – because people are people. So, first, there was the pressure we faced from many people fleeing Syria and its neighboring countries. And now there is the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe these were the crises where we clearly saw how people are being directly affected, where human lives hang in the balance. For me, those were the biggest challenges."

Germany's controversial COVID-19 rules

The chancellor said the European Union still needs to be able to find "a common system for addressing asylum and migration" and create "a self-regulating balance between the countries of origin and those where refugees first arrive," in order to better help refugees and fight the root causes of why people flee.

Asked to look back on her famous quote from 2015, when she said "Wir schaffen das," or, "We can do this," she admitted that "not everything went exactly as it should." But Merkel considered it a major success to see how many refugees Germany had taken in, many of whom now permanently live and work in the country.

"Yes, we did it. But by 'we', I mean a truly large number of people in Germany who helped get it done: many mayors, many volunteers," and the many who are still supporting their new friends, neighbors, and co-workers, the chancellor said.

Angela Merkel sits for an interview with Max Hofmann in a studio

Merkel sat down with DW's Max Hofmann for one of her final interviews on the job

'A reassuring signal in a turbulent world'

Smiling, Merkel conceded that having her likely successor Olaf Scholz by her side at the recent G20 meeting in Rome "wasn't quite that generous a step on my part" — as her finance minister, he was always going to attend.

However, she did bring Scholz to many closed-door discussions as a sign of continuity and harmony. Despite the fact that they come from different political parties — Scholz is from the center-left Social Democrats — Merkel appeared to have every confidence in the future chancellor.

"I thought it was an important signal for Olaf Scholz to be part of all bilateral discussions. That way, I could say, seated right here is the man you will probably be speaking with at the next meeting, in the role of German head of government," Merkel said. "I felt that was important."

She added that she thought it important to leave the impression that "the current chancellor and the likely future one have a good working relationship."

"This sends a reassuring signal in a rather turbulent world. I thought it was the right thing to do. "

Finally, the chancellor was asked about seeing someone else sitting in the chancellery after 16 years.

"You'll get used to it," Merkel said, smiling again.

  • Helmut Kohl and Angela Merkel

    Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor

    'Kohl's girl' no longer

    Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl and other political insiders once called her his "girl." Merkel stepped out of his shadow in 2001, when she led the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) in the opposition. But her real moment came in 2005.

  • Two election posters showing Gerhard Schröder and Angela Merkel

    Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor

    Narrow victory

    In the 2005 general election, the CDU, along with its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, eked out a win over the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), led by then-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder. It was actually the CDU's worst election performance in its history and an inauspicious start for Merkel, but she hit the ground running.

  • Angela Merkel and Gerhard Schröder (r.)

    Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor

    A new chancellor

    The CDU and SPD formed a "grand coalition" government and Merkel became the first woman, first former East German and the first scientist to become chancellor — as well as the youngest person ever to hold the position.

  • George W.Bush, Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin sharing a laugh

    Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor

    Host with the most

    Merkel quickly showed prowess. At the G8 summit in 2007, she welcomed the leaders of the eight largest economies to Heiligendamm, on the Baltic Sea. She joked around with then-US President George W. Bush (left) and Russia's Vladimir Putin (right).

  • Silvio Berlusconi (center), Nicolas Sarkozy (right, with Berlusconi's hands on his shoulders) and Angela Merkel

    Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor

    Boys being boys

    On the European political stage in the fall of 2008, Merkel had to share the spotlight with the big male egos of French President Nicolas Sarkozy (front) and Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. The growing financial crisis quickly became the European Union's most pressing concern.

  • A 2012 edition of Greek newspaper Dimokratia criticizing Angela Merkel, showing her in a Nazi uniform

    Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor

    Help or hinder?

    The public debt of some European Union member states kept growing, threatening the very existence of the euro as a currency. Merkel's offer to help came with austerity demands. That did not go down well, especially in Greece, where newspapers ran images comparing the moment to Nazi Germany's occupation in World War II.

  • Angela Merkel speaking during the 2017 election campaign

    Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor

    Reluctant campaigner

    Merkel is not the best orator. Her speeches are often halting and she rarely goes into depth on policy. Yet her quiet pragmatism and sober modesty have won wide appeal. That has helped her run four governments.

  • CDU supporters hold signs during a 2017 campaign event

    Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor

    'Mutti'

    At some point in her long tenure, Merkel went from chancellor of the country to mother of the nation. She was sometimes referred to by supporters and opponents alike as "Mutti," a rather old-fashioned word for "mom." It can be meant a little sarcastically, but it's often also said with affection, as in this Merkel supporter's poster, a play on words that translates as "fully Mutti-vated."

  • Anas Modamani, a Syrian refugee, takes a selfie with Angela Merkel

    Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor

    'We can do this'

    Few of Merkel's statements have had such a lasting impact as the one above. The chancellor won widespread praise in 2015 for staying committed to the EU's open-border policy and allowing more than 1 million migrants and refugees, many escaping the Syrian war, to enter Germany and the bloc. A vocal minority, however, pushed back against open migration.

  • 2015 Time Magazine Person of the Year cover

    Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor

    Time's 'Person of the Year'

    Time magazine named Merkel its "Person of the Year" in 2015, and even "chancellor of the free world." She has shown her mettle in the face of multiple crises, whether financial, social or political.

  • Angela Merkel and Donald Trump on the sidelines of a G-20 summit in 2018

    Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor

    Model of discretion

    Merkel is discreet. She remains silent on her personal thoughts about less agreeable leaders, and deals with them as a matter of state interest.

  • Angela Merkel in a supermarket in 2014

    Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor

    Down-to-earth

    Merkel knows what a liter of milk costs, and years leading the country seem not to have gone to her head. Here in 2014, she visited a Berlin supermarket with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. It's not unusual to spot the chancellor doing the grocery shopping on her own in downtown Berlin.

  • Campaign posters from the 2013 German election

    Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor

    Diamond of trust

    Merkel is known for holding her hands together in a diamond shape. She has said it helps her stand up straight. And it has helped the CDU: The party used the diamond symbol on campaign posters for the 2013 general election. It became synonymous with trust and calm.

  • Angela Merkel and Joachim Sauer hiking on Ischia

    Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor

    A private life

    Merkel is a very private person. The public knows little more than the fact that her husband, Joachim Sauer, is also a scientist. The two have spent many Easters on the Italian island of Ischia. Due to the global travel slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was the obvious exception.

  • Angela Merkel dons a mask during an EU summit

    Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor

    And then came COVID

    The coronavirus pandemic has changed much more in Germany than Merkel's travel habits. The country — and other nations — turned to her for answers in the crisis. Her serious, fact-based style has boosted her popularity.

  • Campaign poster for Angela Merkel that says Angie

    Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor

    Auf Wiedersehen, Frau Dr. Merkel

    Two years ago, Merkel made clear that she would not seek reelection in 2021. When she goes, she'll have served for 16 years — matching the record of her mentor Helmut Kohl, Germany's longest-serving chancellor.

    Author: Christoph Hasselbach


