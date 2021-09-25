Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In our series "Merkel’s Era: The Women of Power" we talk to powerful women in the world of politics.
Angela Merkel is the first woman to hold the post of German chancellor. She's still an exception in the world: Currently only 23 of 193 UN member states have women presidents or prime ministers. We ask women in the world of politics. What is it like to be a female leader? What obstacles do they face? What can we learn from them? And do they consider themselves feminists – unlike Angela Merkel?
Angela Merkel, one of the most powerful women in the world, is leaving office. Germany's first female chancellor has taken on the alpha males of world politics. How did she make it all the way to the top in a male-dominated world? What has she achieved for women? And why did it take her so long to call herself a feminist?
Margrethe Vestager is a leader who is admired and feared at the same time – for taking up the fight against big tech companies. As the EU’s competition commissioner, she’s considered to be one of the most powerful women in Europe. How did she manage to make it all the way to the top? Let’s find out.
In just a few months the opposition figure went from unknown stay-at-home mom to the leader of democratic Belarus. She told DW she's proud of both roles, and says that for millions of women, "the inner strength awoke."