Merkel’s Era: The Women of Power

In our series "Merkel’s Era: The Women of Power" we talk to powerful women in the world of politics.

Angela Merkel is the first woman to hold the post of German chancellor. She's still an exception in the world: Currently only 23 of 193 UN member states have women presidents or prime ministers. We ask women in the world of politics. What is it like to be a female leader? What obstacles do they face? What can we learn from them? And do they consider themselves feminists – unlike Angela Merkel?

Angela Merkel: Her Legacy for Women.

Angela Merkel: Her legacy for women 25.09.2021

Angela Merkel, one of the most powerful women in the world, is leaving office. Germany's first female chancellor has taken on the alpha males of world politics. How did she make it all the way to the top in a male-dominated world? What has she achieved for women? And why did it take her so long to call herself a feminist?

Sri Mulyani zu sehen, Finanzministerin von Indonesien Merkel's Era: The Women of Power

Indonesia's Sri Mulyani: A reformer working for women's rights 11.07.2021

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is one of the most powerful women in Southeast Asia. In a DW interview, she tells what shaped her, her goals for her country and what she admires about Angela Merkel.
Denmarks Economy Minister Margrethe Vestager (C) talks to reporters at the start of the European Union Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) meeting in Copenhagen on March 30, 2012. Eurozone finance ministers sparred over the size of a boost to their firewall against the debt crisis as strike-hit Spain faced new budget cuts to fend off market worries. AFP PHOTO/SCANPIX/Keld Navntoft (Photo credit should read KELD NAVNTOFT/AFP via Getty Images)

Margrethe Vestager: EU antitrust czar and Big Tech's fiercest opponent 21.05.2021

The EU Commission's Margrethe Vestager is world-renowned for taking up the fight against tech giants. She talked to DW about informal quotas for men and what she admires about German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
UN High Commissioner: “We need to be feminists now” Teaser: Lang: Michelle Bachelet is a real trailblazer: She was Chile's first female defense minister and then first female president. The UN Human Rights Commissioner told DW why the world needs a change of culture and why she's not proud of being the first. Kurz: The UN Human Rights Commissioner talks about sexism and why she's not proud of always having been the first.

Michelle Bachelet: Her lifelong fight against sexism and for women's rights 01.05.2021

Angela Merkel famously shied away from calling herself a feminist — but Chile's first female president embraces the term, saying that feminism is for everyone. DW spoke to Bachelet about her remarkable history.
European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager gives a joint press at the EU headquarters in Brussels on July 18, 2018. - The EU on July 18, 2018 gave Google 90 days to end illegal practices surrounding its Android operating system or face further fines, after slapping a record 4.34 billion euro ($5 billion) anti-trust penalty on the US tech giant. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Margrethe Vestager: Big Tech's Fiercest Opponent 29.03.2021

Margrethe Vestager is a leader who is admired and feared at the same time – for taking up the fight against big tech companies. As the EU’s competition commissioner, she’s considered to be one of the most powerful women in Europe. How did she manage to make it all the way to the top? Let’s find out.
FILE - In this file photo taken on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, candidate for the presidential elections greets people waving old Belarus flags during a meeting to show her support in Brest, 326 km (203,7 miles) southwest of Minsk, Belarus. A former Soviet republic on the fault line between Russia and Europe is boiling with revolt this summer. Sounds familiar — but Belarus 2020 isn’t Ukraine 2014, and that’s why it’s hard to predict what will happen next. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) |

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: How she took on an authoritarian leader despite her fears 08.03.2021

In just a few months the opposition figure went from unknown stay-at-home mom to the leader of democratic Belarus. She told DW she's proud of both roles, and says that for millions of women, "the inner strength awoke."

Women of Power: Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya 06.03.2021

Just a year ago, she was an unknown stay-at-home mom; now she has united a democratic movement. In an exclusive interview with DW, the Belarusian leader talks about courage and why she doesn't see herself as a feminist.