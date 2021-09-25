In our series "Merkel’s Era: The Women of Power" we talk to powerful women in the world of politics.

Angela Merkel is the first woman to hold the post of German chancellor. She's still an exception in the world: Currently only 23 of 193 UN member states have women presidents or prime ministers. We ask women in the world of politics. What is it like to be a female leader? What obstacles do they face? What can we learn from them? And do they consider themselves feminists – unlike Angela Merkel?