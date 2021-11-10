People from around the world flee their homes in search of safety across international borders. Upon reaching safety, they often apply for asylum to receive the protection that comes with refugee status.

International law calls refugees people who have left their homes out of a well-founded fear for their lives, well-being or freedom because of violence or conflict. Fear of persecution due to race, religion, nationality, or membership in a particular group are also considered valid grounds for people to seek refuge in foreign countries. This is an automatically generated compilation of DW's content on refugees.