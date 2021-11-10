Visit the new DW website

Refugees

People from around the world flee their homes in search of safety across international borders. Upon reaching safety, they often apply for asylum to receive the protection that comes with refugee status.

International law calls refugees people who have left their homes out of a well-founded fear for their lives, well-being or freedom because of violence or conflict. Fear of persecution due to race, religion, nationality, or membership in a particular group are also considered valid grounds for people to seek refuge in foreign countries. This is an automatically generated compilation of DW's content on refugees.

Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, Belarus November 8, 2021. Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Opinion: Poland-Belarus border crisis points to cynicism and hypocrisy 10.11.2021

As the crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus deepens, the EU is helpless as Minsk and Warsaw engage in cynical power politics. The migrants caught inbetween are paying a heavy price, DW’s Barbara Wesel says.
A picture taken on November 8, 2021 shows migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region. - Poland on November 8 said hundreds of migrants in Belarus were descending on its border aiming to force their way into the EU member in what NATO slammed as a deliberate tactic by Minsk. - Belarus OUT (Photo by Leonid Shcheglov / BELTA / AFP) / Belarus OUT (Photo by LEONID SHCHEGLOV/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Belarus border residents rattled by migrant crisis on their doorstep 10.11.2021

Hardly anyone used to stray into the villages on Belarus' western border. But with more Middle Eastern refugees stranded here, residents are unsettled. Ales Petrowitsch reports from Belarus' border with Poland.

DW Business – Europe & America 10.11.2021

GE splits into 3 public companies - How to get refugee women into the workforce - Germany signs COP26 fossil fuel financing pledge
HOLD FOR STORY JORDAN RESENTING REFUGEES BY KARIN LAUB - In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016 photo, Jordanian volunteer Dunya Shawaqfeh, 59, teaches sewing to a Jordanian woman at a charity in the town of Mafraq on the Syrian border. Shawaqfeh feels resentment toward the newcomers who she says have taken job and housing opportunities from her family, but also helps them at her charity because she feels empathy for the war victims who are essentially neighbors with the same culture and religion. (AP Photo/ Raad Adayleh) |

Refugee women face 'double disadvantage' in search for jobs 10.11.2021

Only about 45% of refugee women in Europe are employed, a study by Economist Impact has found. Language barriers and cultural impediments are part of a set of problems, says Jonathan Birdwell, one of the authors.

DW Business – Africa 09.11.2021

Fed warns of global risks from Evergrande crisis - How to get refugee women into the workforce - Corralling corals off the coast of Bonaire
FILE PHOTO: Iraqi migrants talk to NGO Grupa Granica's representatives as they are surrounded by border guards and police officers after they crossed the Belarusian-Polish border during the ongoing migrant crisis, in Hajnowka, Poland October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

The route from Iraq to Belarus: How are migrants getting to Europe? 09.11.2021

Notwithstanding the risks of embarking on a journey fraught with dangers and even death, scores of migrants are choosing to put their destinies in the hands of local smugglers in Iraq to get into the EU via Belarus.
Unter07.02.2017 Einsatz seiner Hände erklärt der pensionierte deutsche Chirurg Bernd Lohmann (l) am 07.02.2017 in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen) zwei Frauen die Behandlung eines Kniepatienten, der von dem syrischen Arzt Afram Shamoun (2.v.l) gemimt wird. In diesem speziellen Kurs können sich Mediziner aus Krisenländern, die in Deutschland as Arzt arbeiten wollen, auf die deutsche Zulassungsprüfung vorbereiten. (Zu dpa Ärzte aus Syrien: Alles zurück auf los vom 15.02.2017) Foto: Boris Roessler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

How to get refugee women into the workforce 09.11.2021

Without a ready-made social network, women refugees often face hurdles in the job market, while gender inequities mean additional barriers. In the Netherlands, Iranian refugee Mona Asadi has succeeded against all odds.
Polish Army Soldiers build a fence with concertina wire at the Belarusian border in order to stop immigrants from entering the country in Krynki, Poland on 27 August, 2021. In August only more than 2000 immigrants entered Poland from Belarus. The Polish government decided to build a fence to put a stop to an influx of migrants walking across the Belarus border. The border between Belarus and Poland is also the border of the European Union. Poland accuses the Lukashenko regime of orchestrating the transit of thousands of migrants from the Middle East to put pressure on the EU. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto)

How a Syrian refugee went searching for parents along the Belarus border 09.11.2021

Scores of migrants are stranded in the border region between Belarus, Poland and Lithuania. A refugee based in Austria has headed to Poland in hopes of finding his father and mother. Magdalena Gwozdz-Pallokat reports.
+++ Achtung SPERRFRIST 7.11. 18h ++++ DW Interview mit Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel am 5.11.2021 im Bundeskanzleramt, Berlin.

Angela Merkel discusses climate change, refugees and legacy in DW interview 07.11.2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reflected on climate change, refugee policy and the coronavirus pandemic in an exclusive DW interview.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur nür den Beitrag von Killian Bayer und Kristina Schlick verwenden!*** Reportage zur Lage der Jesiden im Nordirak. (2021) Orte: Shariya Camp --- Zulieferung via Killian Bayer/Kristina Schlick Verwendung ausschließlichim Rahmen der o.g. Berichterstattung erlaubt! Einverständniserklärung zur Abbildung aller abgebildeten Personen oder ihrer Erziehungsberechtigten, sowie der Heimleitung liegt den RedakteurInnen in mündlicher Form vor.

Yazidis still displaced in their own country 06.11.2021

Years after the Yazidi massacre by the "Islamic State," tens of thousands of survivors still aren't able to return home. In Iraqi Kurdistan, a German aid worker is trying to help these refugees.
Usbekistan Termez | Truck drivers with potatoes imported from Aghanistan near the Uzbek city of Termez.

Afghan refugees in Uzbekistan live in uncertainty, facing deportation 03.11.2021

Rights groups say hundreds of Afghans fled to neighboring Uzbekistan to escape the Taliban. But, without official refugee status in the Central Asian country, they are vulnerable and could face deportation.

DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 02.11.2021

Fossil Fuel Fixation - Climate Refugees - That Brandy Burn
Drei Männer helfen einer Frau am 25.2.1998 in Chimbote, 403 km nördlich von Lima, den über die Ufer getretenen Fluß Nepena zu überqueren. Das Wetterphänomen El Nino hat Südamerika weiterhin fest im Griff. Besonders stark betroffen sind Ecuador, Argentinien und Peru. Im ganz Peru haben sich kleine Flüsse in reißende Ströme verwandelt. Es gab zahlreiche Tote und Verletzte. Die meisten Städte im Landesinneren sind nur per Flugzeug zu erreichen, so auch die Touristenmetropole Cusco. Lima ist dagegen bisher verschont geblieben. Es wird damit gerechnet, daß die Regenfälle bis April andauern. |

Peru's climate refugees feel 'abandoned' by the state 02.11.2021

If the global community doesn't act soon on global warming, hundreds of millions will have no choice but to search for better climes. The World Bank says by 2050, 200 million people could be looking for a new home.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 02.11.2021

COP26: Pleadge to reduce methane emissions by 2030 - Peru's climate refugees feel 'abandoned' by the state - California winemakers try to adapt to climate change

31.10.2021 This photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows migrants and refugees sitting inside a migration camp on the island of Kos, Greece, on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. A small cargo ship carrying over 380 people, almost all migrants, has been towed to the Greek island of Kos and 375 of the passengers moved to a special migrant facility, Greece’s Ministry of Migration and Asylum has announced. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP)

Turkish ship carrying Afghan migrants towed to Greek port 31.10.2021

The Murat 729, carrying 400 mostly Afghan migrants and refugees, sent a distress signal after its engines failed. Turkey failed to respond to a request to take back the vessel, despite a 2016 EU deal worth billions.
ARCHIV 2015 *** epa05536634 (FILE) A file image dated 25 May 2015 shows illegal Zimbabwean gold miners, Rooi Mpofu (R) and Sherphard Sibanda (L) climbing down an old rope as they enter a disused commercial gold mine to start another shift of illegal gold mining near Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. Reports on 12 September 2016 confirm an unknown number of miners are trapped underground at a shaft near this shaft after a fire broke out. The miners called 'Zama Zama's', are illegal miners who use existing air vents in disused commercial gold mines to mine for gold. Many are illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe and Lesotho. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK *** Local Caption *** 51959941 +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Refugees in South Africa stake their lives in a gamble for gold 27.10.2021

Unemployment in South Africa is extremely high. Now sheer survival needs have forced migrant workers to risk their lives prospecting for gold in disused mines.
