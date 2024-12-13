Syrian refugees in Turkey weigh whether to return home

SocietyTurkeySyrian refugees in Turkey weigh whether to return homeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyTurkeyJulia Hahn12/13/2024December 13, 2024Turkey has given shelter to more than three million Syrian refugees. Thousands have returned home since the collapse of the Assad regime. But many remain cautious about whether to leave behind the lives they built for themselves in Turkey.https://p.dw.com/p/4o5s6Advertisement