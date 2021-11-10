Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Islamic fundamentalist nationalist movement in Afghanistan which has its roots in neighboring Pakistan.
The Taliban (which translates as “students”) were in power in Afghanistan from 1996-2001 and enforced their strict interpretation of the Sharia law. Since the US-led invasion in 2001 and the toppling of the Taliban regime, the insurgents are again on the rise.
As regional powers meet to discuss security in Afghanistan, we look at the threat posed by the so-called Islamic State. Are the Taliban equipped to deal with their own extremist insurgency? And how Afghan musicians are fleeing the country to escape the Taliban's hardline Islamic order.
Germany wants to realign its relationship with the Taliban to meet key strategic objectives. According to a report, envoy Markus Potzel will travel to Afghanistan in the coming weeks to negotiate aid and evacuations.
For decades, relations between Kabul and Islamabad have been tense. Many Afghans view Pakistan as a regional power that interferes in their domestic affairs by using jihadist proxies, including the Taliban. Can the two nations resolve their longstanding disputes?