Taliban

Islamic fundamentalist nationalist movement in Afghanistan which has its roots in neighboring Pakistan.

The Taliban (which translates as “students”) were in power in Afghanistan from 1996-2001 and enforced their strict interpretation of the Sharia law. Since the US-led invasion in 2001 and the toppling of the Taliban regime, the insurgents are again on the rise.

This photograph provided by the Ministry of External Affairs shows, From left, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. India on Wednesday hosted senior security officials from Russia, Iran and the five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover of the country. India did not invite any Afghan representatives to the talks. The invitations were also sent to Pakistan and China but both declined to attend. (Ministry of External Affairs via AP)

What does India want to achieve through Afghanistan talks? 10.11.2021

India fears that a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan would benefit Pakistan. The government is trying to protect its strategic interests.
DW News Asia with Abby Kuhathasan, 10 November 2021

DW News Asia with Abby Kuhathasan, 10 November 2021 10.11.2021

As regional powers meet to discuss security in Afghanistan, we look at the threat posed by the so-called Islamic State. Are the Taliban equipped to deal with their own extremist insurgency? And how Afghan musicians are fleeing the country to escape the Taliban's hardline Islamic order.
Still from „My Country, My People” Beschreibung: Der Film gewann den Phoenix Preis im Cologne Film Festival 2021 Copyright gehört Phil Grabsky

20 years in Afghanistan: An eyewitness story 10.11.2021

The documentary "My Childhood, My Country" follows an Afghan who lived in the Bamiyan caves as a young boy and grew up to see the Taliban reoccupy his country.
A man holds an expired passport as Afghans gather outside the passport office after Taliban officials announced they will start issuing passports to its citizens again, following months of delays that hampered attempts by those trying to flee the country after the Taliban seized control, in Kabul, Afghanistan October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Germans launch fundraiser to rescue stranded Afghans 10.11.2021

German civil society group Mission Lifeline is collecting donations to help Afghans at risk of Taliban reprisals flee the country. Many are stuck, lacking passports needed for travel.
3.5.2020, Kabul, Afghanistan, An Afghan family waits for free bread distributed by the government, outside a bakery, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan May 3, 2020. Picture taken May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghanistan: People struggle to make ends meet amid economic turmoil 08.11.2021

Most of Afghanistan's public servants have lost their jobs and are left with no income since the Taliban takeover of the country. Many are forced to sell possessions just to buy food.

TOPSHOT - An Afghan health worker administers the polio vaccine to a child during a vaccination campaign in Kandahar on January 17, 2018. Polio, once a worldwide scourge, is now endemic in just three countries - Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan. / AFP PHOTO / JAVED TANVEER (Photo credit should read JAVED TANVEER/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghanistan begins polio vaccination campaign 08.11.2021

The drive is the first to take place against the disease in three years. The Taliban had banned previous campaigns, leaving millions of children unvaccinated.
Markus Potzel, Deutscher Botschafter in Kabul. Foto: DW/Hussain Sirat, 15.02.2016 in Kabul, Afghanistan +++ (C) DW/H. Sirat

Afghanistan: Germany to send envoy to negotiate aid for population — report 06.11.2021

Germany wants to realign its relationship with the Taliban to meet key strategic objectives. According to a report, envoy Markus Potzel will travel to Afghanistan in the coming weeks to negotiate aid and evacuations.
Afghanistan cricket team players board a bus from a local hotel to Islamabad Airport in full proof security. Afghanistan team coach Raees Ahmadzai said that soon after reaching Peshawar, the team was shifted to a local hotel where after a night stay, the team will leave for Islamabad in the morning and at 02:00, it will take a flight to Karachi to proceed to Qatar at 5:30 pm in the afternoon. He said after Qatar, the team will visit Dhaka, Bangladesh to play five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and one 4-Day against Bangladesh U19 team. It is worth mentioning here that the same Afghanistan team also played at series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and China in Beijing in January this year. (Photo by Hussain Ali/Pacific Press)

Cricket Australia postpones Afghanistan test match 05.11.2021

The board has maintained the Taliban must allow women to play the sport in order for the match against the men's team to go ahead.

Usbekistan Termez | Truck drivers with potatoes imported from Aghanistan near the Uzbek city of Termez.

Afghan refugees in Uzbekistan live in uncertainty, facing deportation 03.11.2021

Rights groups say hundreds of Afghans fled to neighboring Uzbekistan to escape the Taliban. But, without official refugee status in the Central Asian country, they are vulnerable and could face deportation.

5.9.2021, Kabul****A Taliban fighter stands guard as people move past him at a market with shops dealing with currency exchange in Kabul on September 5, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghanistan: What is the Taliban's religious ideology? 02.11.2021

Despite the Taliban's military victory, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to impose their extremely conservative religious view of society on the Afghan people in the long run. 
Vehicles move along a road against the backdrop of smoke rising from the site of blast in Kabul on November 2, 2021, after Afghanistan's capital was hit by two blasts near a military hospital, Taliban officials said, with a witness also reporting gunfire. (Photo by AFP)

Afghanistan: Several dead after explosions at Kabul hospital 02.11.2021

The attack was claimed by the local chapter of "Islamic State," which has been behind a number of similar incidents in recent months.
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - JULY 27: Afghan Shiite women visit their graves of their relatives, killed by suicide attack on Shia Hazara minority demonstration on Saturday, in Kabul, Afghanistan on July 27, 2016. July 23 deadly bombings in the capital Kabul killed at least 83 people and 300 other injured. Daesh claimed the terrorist attack at a gathering of the Shia Hazara minority as they protested against a major power line project. Reportedly 300 Daesh fighters were killed during Afghan military operation in eastern province of Ningarhar on Thursday. Haroon Sabawoon / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Afghanistan: Victims' families decry glorification of suicide bombers 01.11.2021

A recent event to "honor" the Taliban's suicide bombers and their "sacrifices" has drawn heavy criticism from Afghans. Relatives of suicide bombing victims told DW they feel repulsed by the glorification of murderers.
A Pakistani soldier stands guard as stranded Afghan nationals return to Afghanistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 15, 2021, after the Taliban took control of the Afghan border town in a rapid offensive across the country. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

What's driving the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan? 01.11.2021

For decades, relations between Kabul and Islamabad have been tense. Many Afghans view Pakistan as a regional power that interferes in their domestic affairs by using jihadist proxies, including the Taliban. Can the two nations resolve their longstanding disputes?
25.01.2017, Afghanistan, Akhundzada, an ethnic Pashtun of the Noorzai clan, is a religious scholar, reportedly the issuer of the majority of the Taliban's fatwas, and was the head of the Taliban's Islamic courts. Unlike many Taliban leaders, Akhundzada is believed to have remained in the country during the War in Afghanistan. He became the leader of the militant group in May 2016 following the death of the previous leader Akhtar Mansour in a drone strike. The Taliban also bestowed upon Akhundzada the title Emir-al-Momineen (Commander of the Faithful) that his two predecessors had carried.

Afghanistan: Taliban says leader makes first public appearance 31.10.2021

The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has been seen in public for the first time since he took control of the group in 2016, officials have said. His appearance may ease rumors of his death.
epa03428581 A picture made available on 11 October shows Iranian border guards at the Iran-Afghanistan border check point in Milak, south-eastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, Iran, 10 October 2012. The guards at the Afghan border confiscate an annual average of 200 tonnes of drugs valued almost 250 billion dollars on international markets, which would represent nearly half the total 500-billion-dollar annual global drug trade. About 3,700 border guards have been killed in counter narcotics operations and tens of thousands injured over the past 30 years. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH /// UNKNOWN CATEGORY\\\ +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Why Iran fears chaos in Afghanistan 26.10.2021

The initial euphoria in Iran over the US withdrawal from its conflict-stricken eastern neighbor has faded, and the mood is changing.
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a Bofors gun positioned at Penga Teng Tso ahead of Tawang, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), neighbouring China, in India's Arunachal Pradesh state on October 20, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

China passes new border law amid concerns about India, Afghanistan 24.10.2021

The new regulation gives expanded powers to the Chinese army to patrol or shut the country's 14 land borders. Beijing cited worries about the pandemic and security as a reason for the law.
