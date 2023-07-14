Germany's new China strategy: Critical but not decoupling

The political divisions are widening between Germany and China, but Berlin does not want to put shackles on its own economic interests when it comes to dealing with its largest trading partner.

For the first time in its history, Germany has its own "China strategy," based on Germany's comprehensive new National Security Strategy, which was presented in June.

"China has changed – this and China's political decisions make it necessary to change how we address China," the strategy begins. The German government views the increasingly aggressive conduct of China with concern.

Amongst other things, the China strategy is an attempt to reduce Germany's economic dependence on the country without giving up contact. Trade volumes show how important the economic relationship is for both sides: In 2022, China was Germany's most important trading partner for the seventh year in a row, and the exchange of goods amounted to about €300 billion ($320 billion). In other words, the economic stakes are high.

Scholz vs. Baerbock

That is why both German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), and German trade and industry associations have worked to ensure that the strategy is not too restrictive. The result is that the requirements for German companies, while being encouraged to diversify and invest in other Asian countries, are quite general – much to the disappointment of the Greens, another of the three parties in Germany's coalition government.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, of the Greens, has taken a relatively harder line toward China in her time in office, more openly mentioning human rights violations than her predecessors did. That has occasionally caused friction: During an appearance with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, when she visited China in April, he retorted: "What China needs least are lecturers from the West."

There was a spirit of optimism during Chancellor Angela Merkel's time in office (2005-2021). Trade grew rapidly, Merkel remained quiet in her criticism, and was rewarded in 2014, when the two countries declared a "comprehensive strategic partnership."

But divisions have widened in recent years — or rather, they have been taken more seriously in Berlin and talked about more often than before. Whether it has been China's "rock solid friendship" with Moscow despite the invasion of Ukraine, the growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait, the oppression of the Uyghur minority in China, or the lamented outflow of technological know-how from Germany – the talk is less of partnership and more of rivalry. A similar dynamic has also played out in other European capitals, and especially in Washington DC, where the government is coming under increasing pressure.

Thorsten Benner, co-founder and director of the Global Public Policy Institiute, a Berlin-based think tank, told DW: "It is gratifying that the strategy very resolutely bids farewell to the dream of a comprehensive strategic partnership with China, which Angela Merkel also pursued with President Xi. This clear departure was urgently needed."

Commerce leader warns against 'missionary' approach

The German business community can apparently live with the new strategy. Siegfried Russwurm, President of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) has welcomed it, but again warned: "The danger is that entrepreneurial dynamism will be restricted too much, unnecessarily hindering wealth generation and innovation."

During consultations on the strategy, Peter Adrian, President of the German President of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) defended the term "change through trade," during an interview with the German news agency dpa.

"However, I am more than skeptical about whether sacrificing trade will lead to more positive change or a better world. Rather the opposite," he added. "Because if we are in communication, we can better understand others as well as convey aspects of our values and culture." Adrian warned especially against taking a missionary approach. One did not want to be thought of as a know-it-all.

The question now is whether the balancing act is enough to diversify trade and reduce dependency on China in critical areas, while not endangering business in doing so. Thorsten Benner labeled the strategy "a refreshingly realistic document with an ambitious amount of homework which now needs to be vigorously implemented."

However, he calls the strategy "somewhat naïve," in the parts where it strives for closer cooperation with China on climate issues, because Beijing's system of one-party rule makes the desired open scientific and civil society exchange impossible.

Criticism from China

On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania, Scholz repeated to journalists that the strategy was not about decoupling from China, rather it was about minimizing risks. Baerbock added that it would send the message "that we want to live in peace and freedom together with all partners in this world, with all countries in this world — but that we're not naive at the same time."

Both statements can be interpreted as conciliatory toward China. But Germany's National Security Strategy, also brand new, had already been met with criticism from Beijing. To build international relationships "by regarding others as competitors, rivals or even adversaries, and turning normal cooperation into issues of security and politics will only push our world into a whirlpool of division and confrontation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. That suggest that Beijing is not likely to be enthusiastic about Berlin's new China strategy either.

