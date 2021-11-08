Visit the new DW website

Trade

In principle, the rules of trade are simple. The economic concept involves the buying and selling of goods or services.

Whenever a trade deal is done, the buyer s expected to compensate the seller. So far, so good. In a more global context, things can get a lot trickier when those buying or selling goods feel unfairly treated by the other party. This can happen when certain protectionist measures are in place, often involving tariffs on imports of selected goods. Such duties sometimes trigger countermeasures, potentially leading to what economists would call a trade war.

German businesses glad US entry ban is over 08.11.2021

The 20-month US entry ban due to COVID-19 is finally a thing of the past. German companies are happy to return to business as usual.
France and UK's Brexit row over fish drags on: What’s the catch? 04.11.2021

Despite its insignificant share of both UK and EU gross domestic product, fisheries were one of the big issues in Brexit negotiations. Today, the industry is at the center of an angry dispute between the UK and France.
'Fishticuffs' between the French and British 02.11.2021

France and the UK are back at the negotiating table over fishing rights. In this aquatic game of chicken, the two countries have narrowly avoided escalating a trade war.
US, EU settle dispute over tariffs on steel, aluminum 30.10.2021

The United States has agreed to reduce tariffs on EU steel in return for a relaxation of countertariffs on US products, both sides said. Motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans may get cheaper in the EU.
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 28.10.2021

Markets await ECB decision on monetary policy - Volkswagen profit drops on chip shortage - Sustainable fashions from Pakistan
Sustainable clothing from Pakistan 28.10.2021

Pakistan's Crescent Bahuman Group is one of the largest clothing manufacturers in Asia. It is also the most social. It has a minimum wage in place, job security and even housing for its workers.

DW Business – Europe 28.10.2021

Markets await ECB decision on monetary policy - Nutella not so sweet for Turkish farm workers - Sustainable fashions from Pakistan

Is Canada a model for German cannabis legalization? 22.10.2021

Some German mainstream parties are in favor of regulating the cultivation, trade in and sale of cannabis. Pharmaceutical companies stand to profit.
Opinion: The EU must not enable the UK's duplicitous government 14.10.2021

This might turn out to be the most important week in EU-UK relations since the Brexit vote itself. The EU cannot afford any more errors, even if that means a trade war, argues Arthur Sullivan.
EU-UK trade war looming as Northern Ireland Protocol tensions hit boiling point 12.10.2021

Less than a year since the EU and UK struck a post-Brexit deal, the sides are apparently preparing for a trade war. Tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol have pushed things to the brink.
Jute marks comeback in India 07.10.2021

Jute is not for burlap sacks only. The ecofriendly fiber makes an appearance in fashion, and an industry is reborn. India is banking on a revival and wants to put old mills back in business.

Biden administration sees China as 'major threat' 05.10.2021

Washington has announced "a targeted tariff exclusion process" for exemptions from customs tariffs imposed by Donald Trump. Aspen Institute's Stormy Mildner believes, though, the US's hard stance on China won't change.

DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 05.10.2021

US maintains hard line in China trade dispute - Only 127 truckers apply for Britain's special visa - Airlines push for cleaner fuel as pressure grows
DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 05.10.2021

US maintains hard line in China trade dispute - Oil price up after OPEC passes on higher production - Coal plants behind massive pollution in the Balkans

DW Business - Europe & America 29.09.2021

US-EU trade meeting comes at sensitive moment - UK PM Johnson: Fuel shortage is 'improving'
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 29.09.2021

US-EU trade meeting comes at sensitive moment - UK PM Johnson: Fuel shortage is 'improving'
