Hasselbach Christoph Kommentarbild App

Christoph Hasselbach

Analyst, foreign correspondent and commentator on international politics

How is geopolitical power shifting? Which international alliances will hold, and which new ones are in the making? Is Europe maintaining its place in the world? These are the kind of questions Christoph tries to answer.

Christoph started his journalistic career at the BBC World Service in London and joined DW in 1995.

He spent five years and many long night sessions as a Europe correspondent in Brussels at the height of the euro crisis.  

He is a bit of a traditionalist when it comes to journalistic standards: He believes that analysis should be objective and unbiased, perceived truths are to be questioned, and reporters should refrain from identifying with a cause, however worthy it may seem. 

Christoph's motto is: As crisis mode is apparently becoming the new normal in a world in flux, reliable, competent journalism is needed more than ever.

 

 

Featured stories by Christoph Hasselbach

Several Lockheed Martin F-35 combat aircraft sit on a tarmac

SIPRI: US arms exports skyrocket, while China's nosedive

The invasion of Ukraine has benefited the US and led to a major increase in arms imports to Europe.
ConflictsMarch 13, 2023
US President George Bush (l) and Russian President Boris Yeltsin smiling at each other and raising their glasses

What's left of Russia -US nuclear arms control?

With a war raging in Ukraine, 30 years after the START II treaty, all hopes for disarmament seem to have been shattered.
PoliticsJanuary 2, 2023
Somalia: A child displaced by drought walks past the rotting carcasses of goats which died from hunger and thirst

International Rescue Commission lists emergency hot spots

There are record numbers of people in need of humanitarian assistance — but there is cause for hope.
PoliticsDecember 14, 2022
Stories by Christoph Hasselbach

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talking with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz outside the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine June 16, 2022

Zelenskyy's Germany trip: Why it matters and is important

What does Ukraine's president want from the German government — and what can he expect?
PoliticsMay 13, 2023
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Petersburg climate meeting in Berlin May 3, 2023

Germany's foreign policy: A tricky balancing act

Germany's Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, has put human rights at the center of her foreign policy. Is that naive?
PoliticsMay 7, 2023
Indonesien G20 Joe Biden und Xi Jinping

Ukraine: Could the United States and China bring peace?

If China wanted to, it could pressure Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, war weariness is spreading in the US.
PoliticsMarch 27, 2023
United States President Joe Biden, right, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, left, conduct a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, February 7, 2022

German chancellor goes to US feeling confident

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to focus on Ukraine, while US President Joe Biden seeks solidarity over China.
PoliticsMarch 2, 2023
Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz approaching each other to shake hands in Berlin in May 2022

Germany woos India as an ally against Russia

During his upcoming visit to India, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to win the country over to the Western position.
PoliticsFebruary 24, 2023
A giant peace sign is formed with candles in front of the Brandenburg Gate

Ukraine war: Peace remains elusive

Neither side is ready to talk peace. With no clear resolution in sight, the pressure from abroad is growing.
PoliticsFebruary 23, 2023
