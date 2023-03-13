Christoph Hasselbach
Analyst, foreign correspondent and commentator on international politics
How is geopolitical power shifting? Which international alliances will hold, and which new ones are in the making? Is Europe maintaining its place in the world? These are the kind of questions Christoph tries to answer.
Christoph started his journalistic career at the BBC World Service in London and joined DW in 1995.
He spent five years and many long night sessions as a Europe correspondent in Brussels at the height of the euro crisis.
He is a bit of a traditionalist when it comes to journalistic standards: He believes that analysis should be objective and unbiased, perceived truths are to be questioned, and reporters should refrain from identifying with a cause, however worthy it may seem.
Christoph's motto is: As crisis mode is apparently becoming the new normal in a world in flux, reliable, competent journalism is needed more than ever.