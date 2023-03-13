Christoph Hasselbach

Christoph started his journalistic career at the BBC World Service in London and joined DW in 1995.

He spent five years and many long night sessions as a Europe correspondent in Brussels at the height of the euro crisis.

He is a bit of a traditionalist when it comes to journalistic standards: He believes that analysis should be objective and unbiased, perceived truths are to be questioned, and reporters should refrain from identifying with a cause, however worthy it may seem.

Christoph's motto is: As crisis mode is apparently becoming the new normal in a world in flux, reliable, competent journalism is needed more than ever.