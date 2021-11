Shalom Aleichem: A wish for peace in 2021

Inaugurating the synagogue in 1900, then Dortmund Mayor Karl Wilhelm Schmieding called what is now known as the Old Synagogue a "jewel for the city, built to last for centuries." At the time, it was one of the largest in Germany. But his statement would be proven wrong. In 1938, the Nazis forced the Jewish community to sell it and began demolishing it on November 9, when the pogroms began.