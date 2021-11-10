Visit the new DW website

Holocaust

This term describes the systematic attempt at extinction of the Jewish people, which claimed up to six million lives during the Nazi reign of 1933-1945.

This page collates recent DW content relating to the Holocaust.

A projection of the former synagogue is seen at its historic place in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, to mark the 83rd anniversary of the anti-Jewish pogrom that was labeled Kristallnacht — the Night of Broken Glass — when Nazis among them many ordinary Germans, terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. Cities all over Germany project the digital reconstructed synagoges at the places where they were destroyed by the Nazis. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

A light in the darkness: Remembering Germany’s destroyed synagogues 10.11.2021

On the night of November 9, 1938, and the days that followed, the vast majority of Germany’s more than 2,000 synagogues were destroyed. In commemoration this year, they were brought back to life in colorful projections.
ITALY. Naples. 1948. Three teenagers smoking. ****Titel: Children of Europe by Chim. Achtung, beschränkte Bildrechte. Die Bilder der BG Children of Europe von Culture Online dürfen nur für diese BG genutzt werden, nicht für andere Inhalte der DW. Die BG Children of Europe darf aber in die anderen Online-Sprachen der DW adaptiert und auf dw.com veröffentlicht werden. Die Bildrechte für die Online-Nutzung sind begrenzt bis 31.12.2021. Die Bilder dürfen nicht auf Social Media genutzt und nicht an Dritte oder Partner weitergegeben werden. Dadurch entstehende Kosten müsste die verursachende Redaktion tragen. Kontakt für Fragen: klaudia.prevezanos@dw.com.****

David Seymour: Magnum founder and human rights photographer 10.11.2021

With his camera, David Seymour captured the plight of children as victims of war. His portraits were also famous. He was killed 65 years ago, during an assignment.
Installation Verschwindende Wand, ein EU2020-Projekt des Goethe-Instituts im Rahmen der deutschen Ratspräsidenschaft.

A 'disappearing' artwork for Holocaust victims 09.11.2021

In Dresden, an art installation recalls the pogrom that began on November 9, 1938, when Nazis burned synagogues and killed Jews.
Margot Friedländer, Holocaust-Überlebende, steht zur Vorstellung des Bildbandes «Ich lieb Berlin - Margot Friedländer» vor zwei Fotografien von ihr. Der Portraitband «Ich lieb Berlin - Margot Friedländer zum 100. Geburtstag. Ein Portrait » wird vom Edition Andreae - Lexxion Verlag veröffentlicht. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer turns 100 05.11.2021

German Jewish Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer, who moved back to Berlin at the age of 88, celebrates her 100th birthday on Friday. Her late years of education and reconciliation are being honored this week.

Gleise, Torhaus, Konzentrationslager, Auschwitz-Birkenau, Auschwitz, Polen | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Israeli court halts auction of Auschwitz tattoo kit 03.11.2021

A court in Israel has issued an injunction stopping the sale of a branding kit used at the Auschwitz death camp. Auctioneer Meir Tzolman said he is the grandson of a Holocaust survivor.
Church of England social media guidelines. File photo dated 28/6/2019 of the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Social media guidelines have been published by the Church of England for the first time in a bid to tackle online abuse and misleading content. Issue date: Monday July 1, 2019. The Archbishop of Canterbury will unveil the set of online principles as part of a live Q&A at Facebook's UK headquarters on Monday. See PA story RELIGION Social. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire URN:43851385 |

UK: Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes for comparing climate change to Holocaust 02.11.2021

The most senior cleric in the Church of England apologized for having compared the impact of climate change to the Holocaust. Justin Welby had said politicians' inaction over climate change was akin to genocide.
Dokumentarkurzfilm Dreyfus Drei

'Dreyfus Drei': Film uncovers a lost German-Jewish past 01.11.2021

Australian artist Ella Dreyfus goes on a cinematic search for traces of her German-Jewish identity that were left behind when her father fled the Nazis as a child.
Denkmal für die ermordeten Juden Europas. Berlin, 09.07.2014 Architektur; Bauwerk; Denkmal; Geisler Fotopress; Geisler-Fotopress; Holocaust-Mahnmal; various; ACE; HUM; architecture; building; monument; memorial

Berlin police apologize for push-ups on Holocaust memorial 01.11.2021

Police in the German capital have issued an apology after photos emerged of officers disrespecting Berlin's Holocaust memorial.
Der DFB-Sportdirektor Nationalmannschaften Joti Chatzialexiou (l) und Bundestrainerin Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, aufgenommen bei einer Kranzniederlegung während eines Besuchs in der Holocaust-Gedenkstätte Yad Vashem. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German women's national team members moved by visit to Yad Vashem 22.10.2021

Members of the women's national football team were moved by a visit to the world's biggest Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. It came a day after they had struggled to beat Israel in a World Cup qualifying match.
PETAH TIQWA, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 21: Brand of Germany runs for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier group H match between Israel and Germany at on October 21, 2021 in Tel Aviv , Israel. (Photo by Lior Mizrahi#/Getty Images)

Germany's women struggle to overcome tough Israeli defense 21.10.2021

Germany's women remain perfect in World Cup qualifying, winning their first-ever match against Israel. The trip has a deeper significance, with German players and staff set to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.
Bildnummer: 08791493 Datum: 25.03.1987 Copyright: imago/Ferdi Hartung Tel Aviv , Israel - Deutschland 0:2 - Kapitän Lothar Matthäus (Deutschland, li.) gibt seinem Gegenüber die Hand, dazwischen Schiedsrichter Albert Thomas (Niederlande); 805c Fussball Nationalteam Vneg Vsw xdp yas 1987 quer o0 shake hands Wimpel Wimpeltausch Tausch Objekte o0 DFB Länderspiel Image number 08791493 date 25 03 1987 Copyright imago Ferdi Hartung Tel Aviv Israel Germany 0 2 Captain Lothar Matthew Germany left gives his to The Hand in between Referees Albert Thomas Netherlands 805c Football National team Vneg Vsw Yas 1987 horizontal o0 Shake Hands Pennant Pennant exchange Exchange Objects o0 DFB international match

How football built bridges between Israel and Germany 19.10.2021

Football was one of the catalysts for the ever-warming relations between Germany and Israel. As Germany's women face Israel in World Cup qualifying, DW revisits how the sport has built bridges between the two countries.
Aristides de Sousa Mendes (* 19. Juli 1885 in Cabanas de Viriato nahe Viseu; † 3. April 1954 in Lissabon) war ein portugiesischer Diplomat. Als Generalkonsul in Bordeaux rettete er im Zweiten Weltkrieg tausenden Menschen verschiedener Nationalitäten, darunter sehr vielen Juden, das Leben. Einige Schätzungen gehen von bis zu 30.000 Flüchtlingen aus, unter ihnen 10.000 Juden, sind jedoch in dieser Höhe historisch nicht belegbar.[1] Aristides de Sousa Mendes wird als einer der Gerechten unter den Völkern geehrt und zuweilen auch als der „portugiesische Schindler“ oder der „portugiesische Wallenberg“ bezeichnet. -- Original uploader was Tibullus at en.wikipedia - Transferred from en.wikipedia This is one of the most well-known photos of en:Aristides Sousa Mendes. Its author is unknown and it belonged to Aristides himself. The photo has been freely reproduced in many books and in the internet. It is certainly in the public domain and, if not, its reproduction would anyway be fair use or something.

Portugal honors former diplomat who saved thousands from Nazis 19.10.2021

Aristides de Sousa Mendes issued thousands of visas to help people escape the Nazis during WWII. To honor him, a plaque was placed on the walls of the National Pantheon in Lisbon.

Endlich Tacheles Ein Film von Jana Matthes & Andrea Schramm Yaar ist ein junger jüdischer Berliner, der davon träumt, Gamedesigner zu werden. Mit dem Judentum verbindet er nichts als Opfer, die sich zur Schlachtbank führen ließen. Seinem Vater wirft er vor, am Holocaust zu leiden, den er nicht einmal selbst erlebt hat. Aus Rebellion will Yaar ein Computerspiel entwickeln: „Shoah. Als Gott schlief.“ In dem von ihm kreierten Deutschland um 1940 können Juden sich wehren, Nazis menschlich handeln. Yaars Vater ist schockiert. In seinen Freunden Sarah und Marcel findet er Mitstreiter für die Entwicklung seines Computerspiels. Yaar macht seine Oma Rina zum Vorbild für die junge Jüdin im Spiel. Ihr Gegenspieler, ein SS-Offizier, ist von einem realen Vorfahren von Marcel inspiriert. Die drei sind sich einig: die alten Rollenzuschreibungen von Tätern und Opfern stehen ihnen im Weg, und die Vergangenheit soll endlich vorbei sein! Sie reisen zusammen in Rinas Geburtsort Krakau, wo Yaar ein furchtbares Familiengeheimnis aufdeckt. Aus Spiel wird Ernst. Die drei Freunde erkennen, was die Ereignisse der Vergangenheit mit ihnen selbst zu tun haben – als Enkel der damaligen Opfer und Täter. Eine schmerzhafte Auseinandersetzung mit der eigenen Geschichte beginnt, die auch die Beziehung zwischen Vater und Sohn verändert. ENDLICH TACHELES zeigt, wie sich das Trauma der Überlebenden bis in die dritte Generation frisst und stellt eine hochaktuelle Frage aus der Sicht eines 21-jährigen: Was hat der Holocaust heute noch mit mir zu tun?

Wrestling with the past: The burden of the Jewish legacy 19.10.2021

The documentary "Tacheles: The Heart of the Matter" tells the story of a third-generation Jew who tries to free himself from the Holocaust legacy by playing a computer game.
18.10.2021 | Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier (r) und seine Frau Elke Büdenbender legen am Mahnmal Gleis 17 einen Kranz nieder. Mit einer Gedenkveranstaltung wurde dem Beginn der Deportationen von Juden aus Berlin vor 80 Jahren gedacht.

Germany marks 80th anniversary of first Jewish deportations 18.10.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke of the importance of fighting the ongoing threat of antisemitism wherever it appears, noting the crimes of the past had taken place in plain sight.

A general view of the sign 'Arbeit Macht Frei' over the main entrance gate to Auschwitz I (file image from January 26, 2019). Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the commemoration event of the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp will be held online. On Tuesday, January 25, 2021 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto)

Texas school chief calls for 'opposing' views on Holocaust 15.10.2021

Audio of school administrator calling for books with "opposing" views on the Holocaust in classrooms has gone viral. The instructions to teachers in the top-rated school district are in response to a Texas law.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen speaking in the Chagall state hall ahead of a special session of the Israeli parliament, or Knesset, in Jerusalem, Israel, 18 March 2008. Merkel addressed the Knesset in German, becoming the first head of government to do so. The honour has largely been reserved for presidents and other heads of state. Two German presidents have spoken to the Knesset in German since 2000, and hearing the language associated so strongly with the Nazi genocide of six million Jews elicited little reaction in Israel. EPA/SEBASTIAN SCHEINER +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Angela Merkel leaves lasting legacy in Israel 09.10.2021

Angela Merkel is headed to Israel for a last official visit. With the shared history of the Holocaust ever present, the German chancellor deepened the firm alliance between the countries during her time in office.

