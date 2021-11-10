Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
This term describes the systematic attempt at extinction of the Jewish people, which claimed up to six million lives during the Nazi reign of 1933-1945.
This page collates recent DW content relating to the Holocaust.
The most senior cleric in the Church of England apologized for having compared the impact of climate change to the Holocaust. Justin Welby had said politicians' inaction over climate change was akin to genocide.