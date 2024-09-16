  1. Skip to content
Young Polish Jews rediscover their Jewish identity

Monika Sieradzka
September 16, 2024

After the Holocaust, Poland's Jewish community kept a low profile. Today, things are completely different: Young Polish Jews are keen to explore their Jewish roots and live their Jewish identity. With their open attitude, they are taking a stand against hate.

Before the Second World War, about 3.5 million Jews lived in Poland. Only about 200,000 survived the Holocaust, and only a tiny number returned to Poland after the war. 

So great was the trauma of the Holocaust that many of those who did return chose to keep their Jewish identity a secret. 

Their descendents are now rediscovering their Jewish roots. Young Jews and their children regularly meet up in the Jewish Community Center in Warsaw. The message to the young generation is: Being Jewish and Polish is not a contradiction. 

The Jewish Community Center offers a safe space for people who want to learn about and live their Jewish identity — especially those who have just discovered their Jewish roots.
 

