Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

World War II

When Germany invaded Poland in September 1939, it propelled the world into the most widespread conflict in history. World War II lasted from 1939 to 1945. This page collates DW material on World War II.

World War II started with Nazi Germany's invasion of Poland in September 1939 and ended in Europe with the Western Allies' invasion of Germany, the capture of Berlin by the Soviet Union and the unconditional surrender on May 8, 1945. In Asia, the war ended on August 15, 1945, when Japan surrendered to the United States following the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. DW looks at various aspects of the war, including the issues that led up to the conflict, the rise of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, the Holocaust and the peace-building process following Germany's defeat and the division of the country. Several articles also look at the impact the war had on other regions in Europe, Russia and Asia.

ITALY. Naples. 1948. Three teenagers smoking. ****Titel: Children of Europe by Chim. Achtung, beschränkte Bildrechte. Die Bilder der BG Children of Europe von Culture Online dürfen nur für diese BG genutzt werden, nicht für andere Inhalte der DW. Die BG Children of Europe darf aber in die anderen Online-Sprachen der DW adaptiert und auf dw.com veröffentlicht werden. Die Bildrechte für die Online-Nutzung sind begrenzt bis 31.12.2021. Die Bilder dürfen nicht auf Social Media genutzt und nicht an Dritte oder Partner weitergegeben werden. Dadurch entstehende Kosten müsste die verursachende Redaktion tragen. Kontakt für Fragen: klaudia.prevezanos@dw.com.****

David Seymour: Magnum founder and human rights photographer 10.11.2021

With his camera, David Seymour captured the plight of children as victims of war. His portraits were also famous. He was killed 65 years ago, during an assignment.
Death Gate at former Nazi German concentration camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau on January 23, 2021 in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland. January 27 will mark the 76th anniversary of the camp's liberation. This year's commemoration ceremony will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto)

Antisemitic graffiti found at Auschwitz-Birkenau 05.10.2021

The Auschwitz Memorial and Museum said the spray-painted inscriptions included "denial slogans" written in English and German. More than 1.1 million people died at the camp during World War II.
Gastarbeiter aus der Türkei sitzen nach ihrer Schicht auf einer Bank auf dem Gelände der Zeche Neu-Monopol in Bergkamen im Kreis Unna. (Undatiert). | Verwendung weltweit

The German-Turkish Recruitment Agreement 60 years on 05.10.2021

Facing a labor shortage after World War II, Germany designed a program to bring in so-called guest workers. It was a move that had a lasting impact, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a commemoration on Tuesday.

ABD0059_20211001 - STEINDORF - ÖSTERREICH: ZU APA0266 VOM 1.10.2021 - Bei der Explosion eines Kriegsrelikts am Ossiacher See ist am Freitagvormittag, 1. Oktober 2021, ein 59-jähriger Mann ums Leben gekommen. Der Mann dürfte das Relikt bereits am (gestrigen) Donnerstag aus dem See geborgen am Ufer abgelegt haben. Als er heute damit hantierte, kam es zur Detonation. Im Bild: Einsatzkräfte am Freitag, 01. Oktober 2021 am Unglücksort. - FOTO: APA/GERT EGGENBERGER - 20211001_PD3489

Austria: Explosive war relic kills German man at swimming lake 02.10.2021

A German man has been killed by a piece of ammunition he found in a popular swimming lake in Austria, police say. The lake is known to contain large quantities of munitions left over from World War II.
wooden gavel and books on wooden table,on brown background © Africa Studio #46546734

Nazi war crimes suspect in Canada dies before extradition to Germany 23.09.2021

Helmut Oberlander, an ex-Nazi interpreter, had been fighting to stay in Canada for nearly 26 years. Before his death, he had argued that he was forcibly conscripted by the Nazis.
Pope Francis meets members of the Jewish community in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Ahead of a rigorous two days hop-scotching around Slovakia, Francis is spending Monday in Bratislava where the highlight of his visit is the encounter at the capital's Holocaust memorial, built on the site of a synagogue destroyed by the communist regime in the 1960s. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Slovakia: Pope Francis expresses 'shame' over Holocaust victims 13.09.2021

"Here, in this place, the name of God was dishonored," Pope Francis said at a Holocaust memorial in Bratislava. During World War II, Slovakia was governed by a Nazi puppet regime, headed by Catholic priest Jozef Tiso.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel enter a hall for a joint news conference following their talks at the Mariinsky palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived to Kyiv for a working visit to meet with top Ukrainian officials. (Sergey Dolzhenko/Pool Photo via AP)

Ukraine: Nord Stream 2 a 'dangerous geopolitical weapon' 22.08.2021

Germany's chancellor has met with the Ukrainian president as the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline complicates relations. Ukraine currently makes billions for allowing Russian gas to transit the country.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga lays a flower during a ceremony to mark the 76th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II at Budokan hall in Tokyo Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Toru Hanai/Pool Photo via AP)

Japan marks 76th anniversary of WWII defeat 15.08.2021

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga spoke of the damage inflicted on Japan, but did not offer an apology for his country's militarism. His ministers courted controversy by visiting a war shrine for the war dead.
Der polnische Präsident Andrzej Duda äußert sich bei einer Pressekonferenz nach seinem Gespräch mit Bundespräsident Steinmeier im Amtssitz des polnischen Präsidenten. Bundespräsident Steinmeier ist zu einem eintägigen Besuch anlässlich des 30. Jahrestages des deutsch-polnischen Nachbarschaftsvertrages in Warschau (Polen).

Polish president signs Holocaust restitution bill 14.08.2021

The US and Israel opposed the law restricting restitution claims to a 30-year period. The law concerns prewar property owners and critics say Jewish claimants are disproportionately affected.
ARCHIV - Arbeiter erhöhen die Sektorensperre an der Bernauer Straße in Berlin im August 1961. Der US-Geheimdienst NSA hatte nach bislang geheimen Dokumenten bereits vorab Informationen über den geplanten Bau der Berliner Mauer. Foto: dpa (zu dpa Geheimdokumente: NSA warnte früh vor Mauerbau in Berlin vom 26.09.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

60 years ago, the Berlin Wall went up, dividing the city — and more 12.08.2021

The former capital of Hitler's Third Reich was divided after World War II. But the people of Berlin were still able to move around freely in the city. That is, until August 13, 1961.

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (C) delivers a speech ahead of a vital vote on funding for the EU recovery fund during a special sitting the Sejm (lower house) at the Polish parliament building in Warsaw, Poland, 04 May 2021.

Poland: Lawmakers approve Holocaust restitution bill 12.08.2021

The law would prevent Holocaust survivors from regaining property seized after World War II. It triggered sharp criticism from Israel and the United States.
People offer a minute of silence in front of the Cenotaph for the A-bomb Victims near the Atomic Bomb Dome at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on August 6, 2021, 76th anniversary of U.S. A-Bomb. The Peace Memorial Ceremony is held, and visitors wear face masks and keep social distance amid a pandemic of the new coronavirus COVID-19. At the ceremony, a list of atomic bomb victims is dedicated, including the names of 4,800 survivors of Hiroshima who were confirmed dead in the past year. The total number of deaths is 328,929. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Japan's Suga calls for nuke-free world on Hiroshima anniversary 06.08.2021

Japanese officials have scaled down the events marking the 76th anniversary of the Hiroshima bombings due to the pandemic. Some survivors of the radioactive "black rain" have only recently been granted medical benefits.
The French Foreign Legion was established in 1831 as an elite unit of foreign volunteers. The Legion's primary function in the 19th and early 20th century was the expansion and protection of France's overseas territories.

A French immigrant in Morocco: Leila Slimani's new book 05.08.2021

In her latest historical novel, French literary star Leila Slimani tells the story of her grandmother who emigrated to Morocco after World War II.
In this July 2, 2015 picture a World War II era Panther tank is prepared for transportation from a residential property in Heikendorf, northern Germany. Authorities have seized a 45-ton Panther tank, a flak canon and multiple other World War II-era military weapons in a raid on a 78-year-old collector's storage facility in northern Germany. Kiel prosecutor Birgit Hess said the collector is being investigated for possibly violating German weapons laws but his attorney Peter Gramsch told the dpa news agency all the items were properly demilitarized and registered. (Carsten Rehder/dpa via AP)

Germany: Nazi tank collector on trial for basement cache 03.08.2021

A German man bought and kept a World War II-era tank in his underground garage for decades. Whether the now-elderly man faces criminal charges and what happens to the tank is likely to depend on how functional it is. 
FamBamberger: Angehörige der deutschen Sinti-Familie Bamberger zu Beginn der Dreißigerjahre. Margarete Bamberger (links vorne) wurde 1943 nach Auschwitz deportiert. Max Bamberger (rechts) fiel kurz vor Kriegsende in Jugoslawien, wohin er mit seiner Familie geflohen war, einem Massaker zum Opfer. Dokumentations- und Kulturzentrum Deutscher Sinti und Roma Copyright geklärt von Birgit Goertz.

Europe remembers Sinti, Roma murdered under Nazi rule 01.08.2021

On August 2, 1944, 4,300 Sinti and Roma were killed in the gas chambers of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. Genocide survivors described the horrors. To this day, many of their descendants are refused compensation.
North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and CDU's candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet poses with uprising veteran Wanda Traczyk-Stawska (L) at the Warsaw Insurgents Cemetery in Warsaw, Poland on August 1, 2021. - Laschet is on a two-day visit to Poland on the occasion of commemorations on the 77th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising that started on August 1, 1944. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP)

Poland: Germany chancellor candidate in Warsaw on uprising anniversary 01.08.2021

Armin Laschet toured a museum to commemorate the Polish resistance effort against German occupation in 1944. The conservative is the favorite to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after September's federal election.
Show more articles