The term "antisemitism" refers to any kind of hostility, prejudice, or discrimination against Jews.

Reports & Analysis

Black and white photo of Anita Lasker-Wallfisch playing cello.

Classical music under the Nazis

Classical music under the Nazis

A DW documentary looks into classical music during the Holocaust. For cellist Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, it saved her life.
Film8 hours ago
Reza Afisina (l) and Iswanto Hartono

Documenta curators now visiting professors in Hamburg

Documenta curators now visiting professors in Hamburg

Weeks after the scandal-ridden art show closed, members of the curatorial collective start work as visiting professors.
CultureOctober 13, 2022
Annie Ernaux

What are the antisemitism claims linked to Annie Ernaux?

What are the antisemitism claims linked to Annie Ernaux?

As a prominent supporter of the anti-Israel BDS movement, is the 2022 Nobel Prize laureate Annie Ernaux antisemitic?
LiteratureOctober 11, 2022
visitors view and photograph a large artwork

As documenta 15 closes, antisemitic taint lingers

As documenta 15 closes, antisemitic taint lingers

How did antisemitic imagery overshadow art at the five-yearly international show billed as a statement of diversity?
CultureSeptember 23, 2022
Josef Schuster stands in front of a synaguge

'Antisemitism is misanthropic'

'Antisemitism is misanthropic'

The president of the Central Council of Jews spoke to DW about antisemitism scandals at the documenta art show.
CultureSeptember 15, 2022
Images in a 1988 brochure belonging to the initiative "Archives of Women's Struggles in Algeria" were criticized as antisemitic

Documenta: Panel to review antisemitism allegations

Documenta: Panel to review antisemitism allegations

A group of academics will investigate the antisemitism allegations surrounding the documenta exhibition in Germany.
CultureAugust 2, 2022
In the spotlight

documenta fifteen | documenta 2022 | Broschüre mit neu entdeckten antisemitischen Darstellungen

Antisemitism at documenta 'not an accident'

Another antisemitic exhibit has surfaced at documenta. Management is accused of burying its head in the sand.
CultureJuly 29, 2022
Alexander Farenholtz

Documenta gets new interim director

Alexander Farenholtz has been named the art exhibition's new chief after prolonged outrage over an antisemitic artwork.
CultureJuly 19, 2022
Police cars outside Hagen synagogue in 2021

Antisemitism 'deeply rooted' in German society

A new study has bad news on antisemitism in Germany. It finds all corners of society have their blindspots.
SocietyMay 10, 2022
"Welcome to the most beautiful stadium in the world": Borussia Dortmund played host to an antisemitism conference.

Antisemitism in the Bundesliga: Don't call it racism

German football clubs met to discuss the fight against antisemitism, starting with defining what antisemitism is.
SoccerApril 1, 2022
Lightbulb box with the words 'Nazi Dreck' (Nazi dirt) written on it, with pins and medals tumbling out.

Disposing of Hitler — but how?

Destroy, sell or preserve? The House of Austrian History shows ways of dealing with Nazi memorabilia.
CultureJanuary 27, 2022
Bonn's mayor Katja Dörner (left), Jaochim Gerhardt, deputy head of the association, "1,700 years of Jewish life in Germany (center) and Margaret Traub, head of Bonn's association of synagogues hoist a flag at the city square

Celebrating Germany's Jewish heritage

Bringing Germany's Jewish heritage closer to people can be daunting, as the 2021 commemorative festival shows.
SocietyDecember 29, 2021
Opinion

Kieselbach Sabine

Antisemitic art at documenta: A scandal foretold

Sabine Kieselbach
Commentary
CultureJune 22, 2022
Daniel Höltgen

Why 2022 will be critical for Jews in Europe

Daniel Höltgen
Commentary
SocietyJanuary 23, 2022