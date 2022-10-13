You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Reports & Analysis
Classical music under the Nazis
Classical music under the Nazis
A DW documentary looks into classical music during the Holocaust. For cellist Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, it saved her life.
Film
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Documenta curators now visiting professors in Hamburg
Documenta curators now visiting professors in Hamburg
Weeks after the scandal-ridden art show closed, members of the curatorial collective start work as visiting professors.
Culture
10/13/2022
October 13, 2022
What are the antisemitism claims linked to Annie Ernaux?
What are the antisemitism claims linked to Annie Ernaux?
As a prominent supporter of the anti-Israel BDS movement, is the 2022 Nobel Prize laureate Annie Ernaux antisemitic?
Literature
10/11/2022
October 11, 2022
As documenta 15 closes, antisemitic taint lingers
As documenta 15 closes, antisemitic taint lingers
How did antisemitic imagery overshadow art at the five-yearly international show billed as a statement of diversity?
Culture
09/23/2022
September 23, 2022
'Antisemitism is misanthropic'
'Antisemitism is misanthropic'
The president of the Central Council of Jews spoke to DW about antisemitism scandals at the documenta art show.
Culture
09/15/2022
September 15, 2022
Documenta: Panel to review antisemitism allegations
Documenta: Panel to review antisemitism allegations
A group of academics will investigate the antisemitism allegations surrounding the documenta exhibition in Germany.
Culture
08/02/2022
August 2, 2022
Skip next section In the spotlight
In the spotlight
Antisemitism at documenta 'not an accident'
Another antisemitic exhibit has surfaced at documenta. Management is accused of burying its head in the sand.
Culture
07/29/2022
July 29, 2022
Documenta gets new interim director
Alexander Farenholtz has been named the art exhibition's new chief after prolonged outrage over an antisemitic artwork.
Culture
07/19/2022
July 19, 2022
Antisemitism 'deeply rooted' in German society
A new study has bad news on antisemitism in Germany. It finds all corners of society have their blindspots.
Society
05/10/2022
May 10, 2022
Antisemitism in the Bundesliga: Don't call it racism
German football clubs met to discuss the fight against antisemitism, starting with defining what antisemitism is.
Soccer
04/01/2022
April 1, 2022
Disposing of Hitler — but how?
Destroy, sell or preserve? The House of Austrian History shows ways of dealing with Nazi memorabilia.
Culture
01/27/2022
January 27, 2022
Celebrating Germany's Jewish heritage
Bringing Germany's Jewish heritage closer to people can be daunting, as the 2021 commemorative festival shows.
Society
12/29/2021
December 29, 2021
Skip next section Opinion
Opinion
Antisemitic art at documenta: A scandal foretold
Sabine Kieselbach
Commentary
Culture
06/22/2022
June 22, 2022
Why 2022 will be critical for Jews in Europe
Daniel Höltgen
Commentary
Society
01/23/2022
January 23, 2022
