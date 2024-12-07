  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineDonald Trump
EducationCroatia

Jewish school in Croatia's capital fosters tolerance

Andrea Jung-Grimm
July 12, 2024

Jewish and non-Jewish children learn respect and tolerance side by side at the Hugo Kon Elementary School in Zagreb.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iChh

Hugo Kon Elementary School in the Croatian capital, Zagreb, is the only Jewish school in the seven successor states of the former Yugoslavia (Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia). 

It is named after Hugo Kon, a Jewish lawyer and prominent member of Yugoslavia's Jewish community who was killed in Auschwitz in 1943.

Elementary school education in Croatia lasts eight years. Although Hugo Kon Elementary School was founded by the Jewish community Bet Israel, it is secular and open to children of any religion and nationality.

School principal Sanja Petrusic-Goldstein attaches great importance to inclusive learning to counter intolerance and antisemitism from an early age. Although not a Jew herself, she and her Jewish husband, Ivo Goldstein, are raising their children in the Jewish tradition.

Although Croatia's Jewish population is decreasing, prejudice against it is increasing, says Ivo Goldstein. The non-Jewish parents who send their children to Hugo Kon Elementary School also attach great importance to stopping prejudice before it has a chance to develop. They welcome the school's educational approach, which focuses heavily on multiculturalism, tolerance and respect. 

Headshot of a woman (Andrea Jung-Grimm) with mid-length brown hair
Andrea Jung-Grimm Editor, writer and reporter for DW's Programs for Europe department
Skip next section More on Education from around the world

More on Education from around the world

Liebria Girlz Off Mute Program

Liberia: Why disability inclusion in education is important

Watch how the conversation went down among pupils in Liberia.
EducationJune 18, 202403:13 min
Girls in the classroom

Global education: Are we equipped for the future?

Education is a human right, but schools worldwide are in disrepair, and there's a serious lack of teachers.
EducationApril 30, 202404:19 min
DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Education for All! But how? - Global Us

Illiteracy, outdated learning concepts, teacher shortage. How can the education crisis worldwide be solved?
EducationApril 26, 202426:06 min
Show more