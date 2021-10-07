Annalena Baerbock became one of the two co-chairs of Germany's Green Party in 2018. In 20121 the Greens named her as its candidate for chancellor.

Born in 1980 in the small town of Pattensen in Lower Saxony, Annalena Baerbock later studied international law at the London School of Economics. Baerbock wants to see Germany phasing out coal-powered energy far earlier than the current target date of 2038. She also backs a speed limit on German highways and opposes a hike in German defense spending. Here is a compilation of all DW content on Annalena Baerbock.