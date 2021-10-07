Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Annalena Baerbock became one of the two co-chairs of Germany's Green Party in 2018. In 20121 the Greens named her as its candidate for chancellor.
Born in 1980 in the small town of Pattensen in Lower Saxony, Annalena Baerbock later studied international law at the London School of Economics. Baerbock wants to see Germany phasing out coal-powered energy far earlier than the current target date of 2038. She also backs a speed limit on German highways and opposes a hike in German defense spending. Here is a compilation of all DW content on Annalena Baerbock.
It's the first time the three parties are meeting to discuss a possible coalition. While the Social Democrats are hopeful, there are still major hurdles to overcome before Angela Merkel's successor can be crowned.
Angela Merkel's conservatives have suffered their worst postwar result. The center-left Social Democrats now lead, preliminary results show. Both parties say they are ready to form the next coalition.
The center-left Social Democrats are ahead of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc by almost two percentage points, preliminary election results show. In such a tight race, the possibilities for a coalition are still unclear.