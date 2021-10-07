Visit the new DW website

Annalena Baerbock

Annalena Baerbock became one of the two co-chairs of Germany's Green Party in 2018. In 20121 the Greens named her as its candidate for chancellor.

Born in 1980 in the small town of Pattensen in Lower Saxony, Annalena Baerbock later studied international law at the London School of Economics. Baerbock wants to see Germany phasing out coal-powered energy far earlier than the current target date of 2038. She also backs a speed limit on German highways and opposes a hike in German defense spending. Here is a compilation of all DW content on Annalena Baerbock.

06.10.2021, Berlin - Eine Ampel vor dem Reichstagsgebäude leuchtet in einer Langzeitbelichtung in allen drei Phasen, wobei sich der Straßenverkehr als Leuchtspuren abzeichnet. (Aufnahme mit Langzeitbelichtung)

German election: SPD, Greens and FDP hold first 3-way talks to explore possible coalition 07.10.2021

It's the first time the three parties are meeting to discuss a possible coalition. While the Social Democrats are hopeful, there are still major hurdles to overcome before Angela Merkel's successor can be crowned.
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 02: German Greens Party co-leaders Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck (R) attend a meeting of the Greens Party states council (Länderrat) on October 2, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The meeting is taking place as the Greens begin exploratory talks with the German Social Democrats (SPD), the Free Democrats (FDP) and the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) over the possible constellation of the next German federal government coalition. The Greens finished in third place in Germany's recent election and are certain to be a member of the next coalition government. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

Germany: Green Party members to vote on any coalition deal 02.10.2021

The Green Party has held a party congress to prepare for entering into Germany's next coalition government. They came third in last week's election and have already begun talks with potential partners.
DW TTP - Sondersendung To The Point

Youth vote: How much change does Germany need? 30.09.2021

After the election nearly all parties are promising change and a fresh start. But how do young people see their country's political future? Guests; Valerie Höhne (Der Spiegel), Raghida Bahnam (Freelance Jounalist), Benjamin Alvarez (DW)
German politicians Volker Wissing and Christian Lindner of the FDP, together with Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck of the Greens, pose for a selfie photograph, in an unknown location September 28, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. INSTAGRAM @volkerwissing /via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

German election: Greens and FDP meet for preliminary two-way talks 29.09.2021

The Greens and the Free Democrats have held a first meeting on the long road to forming a new German coalition government. Both the SPD and the CDU/CSU hope to secure the support of the two kingmakers.
Co-leader of Germany's Green (Die Gruenen) party Robert Habeck delivers his speech during an electoral party congress in Berlin on September 19, 2021. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

German Green Party's Robert Habeck set to take on a leading role 28.09.2021

There was praise for Green Party co-chair Robert Habeck when he accepted his party's choice of Annalena Baerbock as candidate for chancellor. After the election his party is in a pivotal position, and he is stepping up.
Kombobild Annalena Baerbock und Christian Lindner

Germany's Green Party and the FDP: Two kingmakers poles apart 27.09.2021

Both the Greens and the pro-free market FDP are likely to join a three-party coalition government. But do they have enough in common to govern together?
Annalena Baerbock, Kanzlerkandidatin und Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, und Robert Habeck, Bundesvorsitzender, kommen bei der Wahlparty von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen auf die Bühne.

Germany's Green Party: A victory that doesn't feel like one 27.09.2021

The Greens have won 15% of the vote in the federal election. The environmentalist party will likely be part of the next government, but their dream of taking the chancellorship is over for now.
Olaf Scholz, Finanzminister und SPD-Kanzlerkandidat, winkt während der Wahlparty im Willy-Brandt-Haus.

Germany votes: Big gains for center-left parties, heavy losses for conservatives — as it happened 27.09.2021

Angela Merkel's conservatives have suffered their worst postwar result. The center-left Social Democrats now lead, preliminary results show. Both parties say they are ready to form the next coalition.
Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor waves to his supporters after German parliament election at the Social Democratic Party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Germany votes: SPD hold slim lead, CDU slumps to worst showing in decades 27.09.2021

The center-left Social Democrats are ahead of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc by almost two percentage points, preliminary election results show. In such a tight race, the possibilities for a coalition are still unclear.
Eine Frau geht an großen Wahlplakaten mit den Spitzenkandidaten Olaf Scholz (SPD, l) und Armin Laschet (CDU) vorbei (Aufnahme mit längerer Verschlusszeit). Am 26. September 2021 entscheiden die Wählerinnen und Wähler über den neuen Bundestag.

German election: Olaf Scholz, Armin Laschet vie for Angela Merkel's office 26.09.2021

Social Democrat candidate Olaf Scholz has a narrow lead in early election results, but Merkel's CDU ally Armin Laschet still has every hope of beating him to the chancellery. Tortuous coalition negotiations await.

Annalena Baerbock, Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, spricht bei der digitalen Landesdelegiertenkonferenz von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen Brandenburg zu den Teilnehmern. Baerbock tritt als Spitzenkandidatin der Brandenburger Grünen für die Bundestagswahl 2021 an. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

What do the German Greens want if they gain power? 24.09.2021

The Greens have been hoping of being part of Germany's federal government. What would they want to push through?
Bundesfinanzminister Olaf Scholz, SPD, trifft in Paris den franzoesichen Praesidenten Emmanuel Macron im Elysee - Palast. 06.09.2021 Copyright: Thomas Imo/ photothek.net

German election: Which chancellor hopeful does the EU want? 24.09.2021

Armin Laschet, Olaf Scholz or Annalena Baerbock: As Germany prepares to elect a new government, EU countries are watching intently. A look at initial reactions from Paris, Warsaw and Brussels.

Top candidates for the upcoming German federal elections, (L - 4th L) Alice Weidel, parliamentary group co-leader of Germany's far right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, leader of the German Free Democrats FDP party Christian Lindner, Bavaria's State Premier and leader of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) Markus Soeder, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader Armin Laschet, (3rd R - R) co-leader of Germany's Green Party (Die Gruenen) Annalena Baerbock, German Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and co-leader of Germany's left wing party Die Linke (The Left) Janine Wissler attend a final televised debate on September 23, 2021 in Berlin, days before the elections on September 26. - Public TV ARD Berlin Studio Director Tina Hassel (C L) and Theo Koll (C R) Head of ZDF Studio Berlin host the show. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

German election to replace Angela Merkel: Candidates spar in final TV debate 23.09.2021

Representatives from all seven of Germany's main parties have squared off in the final television debate. The matchup came three days before a vote whose outcome remains unpredictable.
Stimmzettel zur Bundestagswahl, Deutschland | ballot paper for German elections, Germany

German election: Why many voters are still undecided 21.09.2021

Not only is the German election race wide open — many voters say they're yet to decide whom they will support. Complex coalition numbers, a lackluster campaign and the Angela Merkel vacuum help explain why.
Olaf Scholz (l-r), SPD-Spitzenkandidat in der Bundestagswahl und Bundesfinanzminister, Annalena Baerbock, Spitzenkandidatin von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen deren Parteivorsitzende, und Armin Laschet, Spitzenkandidat von CDU/CSU in der Bundetagswahl, CDU-Parteivorsitzender und Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, stehen vor Beginn des dritten TV-Triells, der Kanzlerkandidatendiskussion bei ProSieben und Sat.1, im Studio H im Stadtteil Adlershof beieinander.

German election: SPD's Olaf Scholz wins final TV debate 19.09.2021

The center-left Social Democrats and Greens presented a united front in the third and final TV debate, with a snap poll seeing the SPD's Olaf Scholz as the clear winner. But the CDU's Armin Laschet remains close behind.
19.09.2021 Robert Habeck (l), Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, und Annalena Baerbock, Kanzlerkandidatin und Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, haken einander unter beim Bundesparteitag der Grünen. Mit einem mehrstündigen Parteitag wollen die Grünen in die letzte Woche vor der Bundestagswahl starten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German election: Annalena Baerbock calls for a 'climate protection government' 19.09.2021

After an election campaign with many lows, the Greens have met for a small party conference in Berlin to lick their wounds and gain momentum for the last days before the election.
