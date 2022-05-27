Visit the new DW website

East Germany (GDR)

East Germany emerged as a communist state from the Soviet occupied zone of Germany after World War II. It was founded in 1949 and formally ceased to exist in 1990 when it was absorbed by West Germany.

East Germany, also known as the Democratic Republic of Germany (GDR), was a member of the Soviet-controlled Warsaw Pact countries of Eastern Europe during the Cold War. It had a centrally planned economy and did not experience the 'economic miracle' in the 1950s and 60s that helped catapult West Germany from the ruins of World War II.

What's behind eastern Germans' empathy for Russia?

What's behind eastern Germans' empathy for Russia? 27.05.2022

For decades, many in former East Germany felt closer to Russia than their western compatriots. But opposition to Russia's war on Ukraine now outweighs historical grievances about the West.
Football: East Germany's top scorer Joachim Streich dies

Football: East Germany's top scorer Joachim Streich dies 16.04.2022

Former East Germany forward Joachim Streich has died at the age of 71. He was his national side's record goal scorer.

In the shadow of the atomic bomb: Life during the Cold War

In the shadow of the atomic bomb: Life during the Cold War 06.04.2022

Russia's invasion of Ukraine raises fears of a new Cold War. DW's Susanne Spröer describes what it was like to grow up with East German border controls and peace demonstrations.
Sport in Germany: Football, the Olympics and a doping scandal

Sport in Germany: Football, the Olympics and a doping scandal 17.03.2022

How did Germany catch football fever? And which other sports get the country's fans cheering? Take the Meet the Germans crash course in German sports.
German artist Gerhard Richter turns 90

German artist Gerhard Richter turns 90 09.02.2022

German painter Gerhard Richter has been in the top league of international artists for decades. Born in what was then the Weimar Republic, he studied art in East Germany, then fled to the West, where he was a driving force in the post-war art scene.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was under East German surveillance: report

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was under East German surveillance: report 13.01.2022

Current German Chancellor Olaf Scholz traveled to the GDR several times in the 1980s as a leader of his party's youth wing. He was granted special treatment in the former East, then followed home and spied on in Hamburg.
How a Berlin Christmas exhibition focuses on diversity

How a Berlin Christmas exhibition focuses on diversity 19.12.2021

What is Christmas like in prison, and how did the "Jolka Festivity" in the Soviet Union reinterpret the holiday? An exhibition explores all aspects of the holiday.
A last waltz: Merkel's farewell playlist

A last waltz: Merkel's farewell playlist 02.12.2021

The chancellor's departure will be marked by an official military ceremony in Berlin with speeches and music. To the surprise of many, one of the three songs Merkel chose for the occasion is a track by the so-called "Godmother of Punk" Nina Hagen.

Eternal dissident: Singer-songwriter Wolf Biermann at 85

Eternal dissident: Singer-songwriter Wolf Biermann at 85 15.11.2021

The German singer-songwriter and famous former East German dissident Wolf Biermann turns 85 on November 15. A look back at his eventful life.
East Berlin before the Wall fell: a photographer's perspective

East Berlin before the Wall fell: a photographer's perspective 10.11.2021

Photographer Günter Steffen captured the final years of East Berlin under the GDR. The pictures reveal a decaying, abandoned city.

The ABCs of the GDR: A (non-exhaustive) glossary

The ABCs of the GDR: A (non-exhaustive) glossary 09.11.2021

Alfons Zitterbacke, Kosmonaut, Intershop or Sandmann: Discover terms referring to nearly forgotten or quirky aspects of everyday life in former East Germany.
The Germans and their kiosks — a love affair

The Germans and their kiosks — a love affair 03.11.2021

You can take Germans out of a kiosk (and even that might require extremely developed persuasion skills) — but you can't take the kiosk out of the Germans.
Berlin Alexanderplatz — a journey in time

Berlin Alexanderplatz — a journey in time 19.10.2021

It isn't exactly pretty, but Berlin's Alexanderplatz is a square that is recognized the world over. Tourists love it, too. Alexanderplatz was, and remains, one of the liveliest places in Berlin.
East and West German design classics over 40 years

East and West German design classics over 40 years 15.10.2021

The "German Design 1949–1989. Two Countries, One History" exhibition presents post-war German design right up to the fall of the Berlin Wall. It is set to run at the Kunstgewerbemuseum Dresden until February 2022.

German reunification: Angela Merkel urges country to overcome East-West divide 03.10.2021

Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Germans to continue the country's democratic project, in a speech marking Germany's reunification day.
German reunification: What happened to East Germany's top football clubs?

German reunification: What happened to East Germany's top football clubs? 03.10.2021

After German reunification, East Germany's top football clubs were integrated into the Bundesliga pyramid. But they struggled to compete and some huge names have slipped down the leagues.
