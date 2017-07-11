 Greta Thunberg: Germany making ′mistake′ by ditching nuclear power for coal | News | DW | 11.10.2022

News

Greta Thunberg: Germany making 'mistake' by ditching nuclear power for coal

The Swedish climate activist said it would be a "bad idea" for Germany to focus on coal when nuclear power plants were already in place. German politicians looking to extend the running times pounced on the comments.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks on the stage of a demonstration in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit.

Certain German politicians rushed to embrace the comments from climate activist Greta Thunberg

Climate activist Greta Thunberg told German public television on Tuesday that she would consider it a mistake to switch off existing nuclear power plants and to focus on coal instead to generate electricity. 

"It depends. If you have them already running, I feel it's a mistake to close them and focus on coal," Thunberg said on the "Maischberger" talk show on ARD.

"I personally think it's a very bad idea to focus on coal when [nuclear power] is already in place," the climate activist said.

She acknowledged how sensitive the question was among climate activists, calling the issue "a very infected debate."

What's the state of play with German nuclear power? 

Germany's longstanding gradual shutdown of nuclear power was originally scheduled to be completed at the end of this year. 

However, the war in Ukraine and resultant pressures on fossil fuel exports and electricity prices have cast this policy back into question. 

The government has agreed to a limited extension of two of the last nuclear plants' running times, for just a few months covering the coldest winter months. But the opposition and one member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition are lobbying for a longer extension. 

Although it's probably an oversimplification to describe the nuclear shutdown as being compensated by a "focus on coal," the government has separately approved the reactivation of several coal- and oil-burning power plants to secure supply in the winter.

Germany also dug new coal mines while it was in the process of shutting down its nuclear power fleet in recent years. That said, the government has also pledged to phase out coal usage by 2030.

Steam rising from the cooling tower of the Isar 2 nuclear power plant in Bavaria. Undated archive image.

Germany's last nuclear reactors, including Isar 2 in Bavaria, were scheduled to shut down at the end of the year but Ukraine has cast this back into question

German politicians pounce on Thunberg's comments

Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the head of the pro-free market Free Democrats (FDP) and the leader of the conservative opposition Christian Social Union (CSU) in Bavaria, Markus Söder, were both quick to welcome Thunberg's comments. 

"I welcome the support of the Fridays for Future founder Greta Thunberg for the FDP position to keep our nuclear plants on the grid. In this energy war everything that generates electricity must be on the grid. The reasons speak for themselves — economically and physically," Lindner wrote on Twitter. 

Lindner's FDP is the only member of Scholz's coalition government that is keen to extend the nuclear plants' running time further. The party's fellow coalition partners — the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the ecologist Greens — both pride themselves as being the parties that implemented Germany's original nuclear shutdown plans at the turn of the century.

Söder shared footage of part of Thunberg's interview on social media, captioning it simply: "Interesting..." Both the power plants scheduled for a brief extension are in the southern state of Bavaria. 

Tensions within German government

Tensions on the issue were evident within the coalition on Tuesday.

Robert Habeck, a member of the Greens and minister for economic affairs and climate action, accused Lindner's Finance Ministry of holding up the government process to approve a short extension of a few months for the nuclear plants. 

Habeck told news magazine Der Spiegel that if the Finance Ministry wanted the short extension to be approved in time for winter, they "must clear the path for this now."

Habeck's ministry had said the government had agreed to bring the motion through Cabinet by Monday of next week with a view to it being debated in parliament 

Environment Minister Steffi Lemke, also of the Greens, told the dpa news agency that the Finance Ministry was refusing to sign a draft law "despite the agreement reached in the last week" to send the proposal to the Bundestag. 

Habeck argues that time is running out to conduct repairs at one reactor to enable it to continue operating longer than currently scheduled. 

The FDP's Johannes Vogel, meanwhile, said that there was still plenty of time to meet the "fastest timetable proposal" from Habeck's ministry. 

Thunberg: Main focus should be renewables, even amid Ukraine war

Thunberg also warned against regressing towards less green power amid the war in Ukraine.

She said she understood the need to protect people for excessive energy costs, but said people were also "dependent" on power and a system that was not sustainable. 

Thunberg said that climate change was not being treated like a global emergency, and said other recent issues like the COVID pandemic had demonstrated that this was possible. She said that even amid crises people could not lose sight of climate change. 

"Every war is a disaster. On many levels. But we must be able to focus on different things at the same time," Thunberg said. 

Edited by: Rebecca Staudenmaier

  • Black and white photo of the Munich-Garching nuclear plant

    Germany and nuclear power — a timeline

    It all began with an 'egg'

    Germany's first nuclear reactor went online in October 1957 in Garching, near Munich. Given its shape, it was nicknamed the "atom egg" and belonged to Munich's Technical University. It was a landmark in nuclear research and a symbol of a new beginning after WWII. In 1961, Germany began to produce energy for civilian use. Atomic energy was seen as safe and secure.

  • Black and white photo of police pushing back demonstrators in Brockdorf in 1981

    Germany and nuclear power — a timeline

    The pushback begins

    In the 1970s, opponents of nuclear energy questioned just how clean nuclear power was, seeing as there was no safe storage site for spent fuel rods. Thousands of protesters clashed with police during a demonstration against the nuclear power plant Brokdorf, in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein. "Nuclear energy? No thanks," became the rallying cry for German environmentalists. 

  • 'Nuclear energy? No thanks' on a flag at a demonstration

    Germany and nuclear power — a timeline

    'Nuclear energy? No thanks'

    The danger of nuclear power soon became reality. On March 28, 1979, the plant at Three Mile Island, in the US state of Pennsylvania, had a serious accident. On April 26, 1986, a reactor at the plant near Chernobyl, in Soviet Ukraine, exploded, causing an unprecedented nuclear disaster. A radioactive cloud spread across Europe. A watershed moment for Germany. Protests gained steam.

  • Green Party politicians of the first hour: Gert Bastian, Petra Kelly, Otto Schilyk and Marieluise Beck-Oberdorf in a black and white photo from 1983

    Germany and nuclear power — a timeline

    The birth of a new party

    In 1980, a new party was founded in West Germany: the Greens. Their members were a mix of left-wingers, peaceniks, environmentalists, and nuclear opponents. The party made it into the Bundestag, the German parliament, in 1983. The Chernobyl accident prompted the creation of a federal environment ministry in Germany.

  • People rioting at the Wackersdorf protest in 1986

    Germany and nuclear power — a timeline

    Wackersdorf: Tragedy and triumph

    The Bavarian town of Wackersdorf was set to get a reprocessing plant for spent nuclear fuel rods, but riots broke out. A number of protesters and civil service workers were killed. Hundreds more people were injured. Construction was halted in 1989. The German environmental movement claimed its first major victory.

  • Activists who tied themselves to train tracks to stop the transport of nuclear waste

    Germany and nuclear power — a timeline

    Gorleben: Radioactive waste in a salt mine

    Meanwhile up north, the town of Gorleben, in the state of Lower Saxony, became a symbol of the fight against nuclear waste. The salt dome there was picked as an interim storage facility for nuclear waste. But already in 1977, a large-scale study revealed that groundwater was seeping in, leading to the corrosion of the barrels holding the waste, posing major risks of radioactive contamination.

  • Ulrich Hartmann, CEO of energy provider eon; Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (center) and Environment Minister Jürgen Trittin (Greens, at right) signing the nuclear exit agreement in 2001

    Germany and nuclear power — a timeline

    SPD-Green exit plans

    Germany's exit from nuclear power has been marked by a back and forth. The center-left coalition of Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens under Chancellor Gerhard Schröder implemented the phaseout of nuclear energy in an agreement with big energy companies in 2001. An individual lifespan was determined for all 19 German nuclear power plants, requiring the last to be shut down by 2021.

  • Angela Merkel and other parliamentarians in the Bundestag in 2011 voting to end nuclear power

    Germany and nuclear power — a timeline

    Rolling back — and rolling back the rollback

    In 2010, the center-right government under Chancellor Angela Merkel revoked the deal and decided to extend the operating lives of nuclear power plants. But following the accident at the Fukushima plant in Japan in 2011, Merkel abruptly announced the end to Germany's era of nuclear power by December 31, 2022. On July 30, 2011, the Bundestag voted to shut down all nuclear reactors by then.

  • Activists celebrating the nuclear plant shutdown in Grohnde

    Germany and nuclear power — a timeline

    Celebrating the end of nuclear energy in Germany

    After years of especially intense protest, activists in Grohnde, Gundremmingen, and Brokdorf celebrated when the power plants there were switched off at the end of 2021. But the search for a safe repository will continue. The nationwide search for a geologically suitable safe site for high-level radioactive waste is to be completed by 2031.

  • Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Robert Habeck (Greens, at right) sitting in parliament

    Germany and nuclear power — a timeline

    A little extension

    In response to energy shortages due to the war in Ukraine, Germany has extended the lifespan of two of its remaining three nuclear power plants. Economy Minister Robert Habeck (r.) announced that Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 are to be put on standby until mid-April 2023. This dashed conservatives' hopes for a complete reversal of the decision to exit nuclear power.

    Author: Ralf Bosen


