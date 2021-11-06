Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has addressed parliaments and leading economic figures, had an audience with the Pope and been listed as Sweden's woman of the year.
Swedish climate activist and global star Greta Thunberg understood climate change at an early age and has rallied young people around the world to her cause, sparking criticism along the way. In less than a year the now 16-year-old's "climate strike" has become a global movement and set her up as a potential 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Here you can find an automatic compilation on DW's content on Greta Thunberg.
Generation Z is going viral on TikTok — not only with dances and cat memes, but with videos about caring for the environment. One collective of young climate influencers called EcoTok is making fun, fast-paced videos about everything from foraging to biodiverse grass. They're gaining hundreds of millions of views on the popular video sharing app. But do they make a dent in the offline world?