Greta Thunberg

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has addressed parliaments and leading economic figures, had an audience with the Pope and been listed as Sweden's woman of the year.

Swedish climate activist and global star Greta Thunberg understood climate change at an early age and has rallied young people around the world to her cause, sparking criticism along the way. In less than a year the now 16-year-old's "climate strike" has become a global movement and set her up as a potential 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Here you can find an automatic compilation on DW's content on Greta Thunberg.

Climate activists hold up banners during a protest organized by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Climate activists rally outside COP26 in Glasgow 06.11.2021

Thousands of activists have gathered in Glasgow to demand action to curb the climate crisis. It was but one of many global events planned to coincide with the UN climate conference.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks on the stage of a demonstration in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Greta Thunberg slams COP26 as 'greenwashing' failure 05.11.2021

The 18-year-old Fridays For Future mainstay said the world needed "immediate drastic annual emission cuts." She called on world leaders to act instead of "profiting from this destruction."
05/11/2021 Cop26 - Glasgow. Demonstrators during the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday November 5, 2021. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Cop26. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire URN:63537674

COP26: Fridays for Future protest calls for climate action, not hollow promises 05.11.2021

Young protesters are marching in Glasgow to call for immediate, just, and concrete action from world leaders.

30.10.2021 Cop26 - Glasgow. Pilgrims arrive at Glasgow Green to raise awareness of the climate crisis and demand a fair deal at COP26 for the Global South, as Glasgow prepares for the Cop26 summit. Picture date: Saturday October 30, 2021. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Cop26. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire URN:63405369

COP26: World leaders meet to keep planet from heating drastically 31.10.2021

Heads of state gathering for the climate conference in Glasgow will argue over plans to burn fewer fossil fuels, the only way to honor their pledges to protect the planet.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, demonstrates with others in front of the Standard and Chartered Bank during a climate protest in London, England, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. People were protesting in London ahead of the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26), which starts Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

COP26: Greta Thunberg joins boisterous London protest 29.10.2021

The Swedish teen joined protesters ahead of the COP26 climate conference to rail against banks profiting off environmental destruction. Organizers say similar protests were being staged in 26 countries around the world.
A participant holds a sign reading The Titanic would have no problem in 2021 during a Fridays for Future global climate strike in Berlin on September 24, 2021, two days ahead of the German federal election. - Activists of the movement demonstrate worldwide and in over 350 German cities to call for structural changes through socially just and consistent measures to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Over 1160 campaigns were planned on all continents, the movement announced. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany: Fridays for Future protesters rally with Greta Thunberg in Berlin 24.09.2021

Thousands of demonstrators, including Greta Thunberg, marched in Germany to demand "no more excuses" from politicians as Germans prepare to head to the polls.
ROSARIO, ARGENTINA - JULY 05: Children collect water from the river that will be used for washing clothes, drinking, cooking and bathing on July 5, 2021 in Rosario, Argentina. At less than half of its historical average, the low flow of the Parana river affects circulation of vessels transporting crops for export. This situation has a great impact in Argentina's major income source. Experts point deforestation, canalisation and dams as the main reasons for enviromental and climate change. Amid this situation, Argentina announced that the State would take control of the waterway and not renew the contract to foreign concessionaries. Villagers of the river delta are concerned about the Parana drying up threatening not only their commercial activities but their homeland. (Photo by Sebastian Lopez Brach/Getty Images)

No child will escape the impact of climate change: UNICEF 20.08.2021

Children from India, Philippines and several African countries were "extremely high-risk," the new UNICEF report found. Climate activist Greta Thunberg said world leaders must act instead of just talking.
Bündnisdemo zum Thema Klimarassismus und Klimaflucht von Friday for Future in der Hafencity. Hamburg, 06.08.2021 *** Friday for Future alliance demo on climate racism and climate flight in Hafencity Hamburg, 06 08 2021 Foto:xM.xWehnertx/xFuturexImage

IPCC report: World reacts to ominous climate warning 09.08.2021

World leaders and climate activists are in agreement that something has to change to avoid a climate crisis. It remains to be seen if they will follow through.
S?pmi 2021-07-13 Greta Thunberg vid fj?llet ?hkk? i v?rldsarvet Laponia. Sm?ltande glaci?rer i S?pmi. Foto: Carl-Johan Utsi / TT / kod 11300

Greta Thunberg criticizes fast fashion in Vogue Scandinavia 09.08.2021

The Swedish climate activist is being featured on the first cover of the newly launched Scandinavian edition of the fashion magazine. She slammed the fashion industry as a "huge" contributor to the climate crisis.
Faktencheck zu Hochwasser-Fakes

Fact check: The fake images of the German floods 23.07.2021

After the deadly floods, Germans had to face another storm: Fake images and disinformation making the rounds in neighborhoods — and causing panic. DW's fact-checker Rachel Baig debunks the altered images and disinformation.
Greta Thunberg, schwedische Klimaaktivistin, spricht während eines Videointerviews mit der Deutschen Presse-Agentur dpa. (bestmögliche Qualität) (zu dpa «Greta Thunberg: Sofortiges Handeln statt vage Klimaziele»)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg takes on food industry 23.05.2021

Known for starting the Fridays for Future climate movement, Greta Thunberg wants to see changes to food production and consumption in a bid to combat a trio of threats facing the world.
Greta Thunberg, schwedische Klimaaktivistin, spricht während eines Videointerviews mit der Deutschen Presse-Agentur dpa. (bestmögliche Qualität) (zu dpa «Greta Thunberg: Sofortiges Handeln statt vage Klimaziele»)

Greta Thunberg tells US Congress fossil fuel subsidies must end 23.04.2021

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke at an online hearing of a US House of Representatives committee on fossil fuel subsidies. The event coincided with the climate summit hosted by US President Joe Biden
Bristol youth strike 4 climate protest. The mural of environmental activist Greta Thunberg painted on a wall of the Tobacco Factory near Ashton Gate in Bristol. Picture date: Friday February 28, 2020. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire URN:50828684

Living Planet: Climate activists using EcoTok to reach Gen Z 22.04.2021

Generation Z is going viral on TikTok — not only with dances and cat memes, but with videos about caring for the environment. One collective of young climate influencers called EcoTok is making fun, fast-paced videos about everything from foraging to biodiverse grass. They're gaining hundreds of millions of views on the popular video sharing app. But do they make a dent in the offline world?
Earth is seen from 36,000 nautical miles away, as photographed from the Apollo 10 spacecraft during its trans-lunar journey toward the moon, May 18, 1969. Courtesy NASA/Handout via REUTERS NASA/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Earth Day 2021: Restore Our Earth 21.04.2021

For over 50 years, Earth Day has taken place on April 22. It is the world's single biggest annual environmental protest and educational event. DW takes a look at the day's history — and what we can expect this year.
Members of Aam Aadmi Party shout slogans demanding the release of Indian climate activist Disha Ravi, during a protest in Mumbai, India, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The 22 years old activist was arrested Saturday for circulating a document on social media that allegedly incited protesting farmers to turn violent last month. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Bail for Indian activist Disha Ravi in farmers' 'toolkit' case 23.02.2021

The 22-year-old helped set up the Indian chapter of Fridays for Future, the global climate campaign founded by Swedish teen Greta Thunberg. She faces charges of sedition.
Historian, author and activist Ramachandra Guha (C-R) and various human rights organisation stage a demonstration against the arrest of the activist Disha Ravi by Delhi police for her alleged involvement in the instigation of violence during the farmers protest on India's Republic Day, in Bangalore on February 15, 2021. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP) (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

India: Police seek arrests over farmer protests 'toolkit' 16.02.2021

Two activists face prison in a case involving a "toolkit" tweeted by Greta Thunberg. This comes after police arrested 22-year-old environmentalist Disha Ravi over the document supporting India's farmer protests.
