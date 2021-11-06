Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has addressed parliaments and leading economic figures, had an audience with the Pope and been listed as Sweden's woman of the year.

Swedish climate activist and global star Greta Thunberg understood climate change at an early age and has rallied young people around the world to her cause, sparking criticism along the way. In less than a year the now 16-year-old's "climate strike" has become a global movement and set her up as a potential 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Here you can find an automatic compilation on DW's content on Greta Thunberg.