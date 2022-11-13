  1. Skip to content
Hallam Mark Kommentarbild App

Mark Hallam

News and current affairs writer and editor with diverse reporting interests, but a particular focus on geopolitics, conflict and Germany.

Mark joined DW in 2006, soon after completing his degree in German and politics in the UK.

Most of his time in Bonn has been spent in or around news and current affairs production, for radio at first and later mainly online.

Years of diverse reporting have led to an equally eclectic mixture of personal and professional interests.

These include politics (particularly German, British and European), geopolitics and conflict, sports, business, history, science, mobility, climate and more.

Featured stories by Mark Hallam

Robert Habeck speaks on a plane to Singapore, with reporters visible in the background. From 12.11.2022.

Germany must 'be more careful' with China, Habeck tells DW

In light of the war in Ukraine, Robert Habeck told DW Germany also needs to diversify its business interests in Asia.
PoliticsNovember 13, 2022
A campaign poster on a Berlin street for the satirical German political party "Die Partei" in 2013

The secret to Germany's thrifty elections

Tax money, no limits on donations and somehow campaigns that are much cheaper than in many other countries.
PoliticsAugust 9, 2021
Stories by Mark Hallam

Germany celebrates after winning the championship game of the Basketball World Cup against Serbia in Manila, Philippines, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

Basketball: Germany topples Serbia in World Cup final

Germany has narrowly beaten Serbia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup final after a knife-edge matchup in Manila.
SportsSeptember 10, 2023
The German players and coach celebrate in a large huddle soon after the final buzzer.

Basketball: Germany stun favorites US in World Cup semifinal

Germany's national basketball team has beaten the US 113:111 reaching the FIBA World Cup final in a massive upset.
SportsSeptember 8, 2023
Russian opposition figure, former Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia. Archive image.

Russian ex-PM: Wagner destroyed 'myth' of Putin 'stability'

Vladimir Putin's own people would likely have fresh doubts after the Wagner mutiny, Mikhail Kasyanov told DW.
PoliticsJuly 1, 2023
Dmitry Muratov giving a speech at the 2023 Global Media Forum in Bonn, Germany.

Nobel prize winner Muratov: The war doesn't sell in Russia

Dmitry Muratov, Nobel prize-winning editor-in-chief of Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was at DW's Global Media Forum.
PoliticsJune 21, 2023
Kemal Kilicdaroglu

Turkish challenger Kilicdaroglu pledges 'true democracy'

The man hoping to unseat Recep Tayyip Erdogan as Turkey's president in elections this weekend spoke to DW.
PoliticsMay 10, 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Could German police's Zelenskyy leak jeopardize the trip?

Police confirmed a long-rumored trip to Germany by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But such plans are usually kept quiet.
PoliticsMay 3, 2023
