Germany: SPD's Pistorius says he will not run for chancellor

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has published a video on the SPD's social media accounts saying he told the party leadership he "was not available" to run for chancellor and would support Olaf Scholz's reelection bid.

Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has sought to put days of speculation about him replacing Olaf Scholz as the Social Democrat candidate for chancellor in February's snap elections to rest.

In a video published on the SPD's social media channels, Pistorius said he had just told the party leadership that he would not be available to stand as the party's lead candidate.

"This is my sovereign and personal and only my decision," he said.

"I have emphasized this over and over in recent weeks and I'm saying it again as clearly as possible: In Olaf Scholz, we have an excellent chancellor," Pistorius said. "He led a coalition that would have been challenging in normal times through possibly the biggest crisis of recent decades."

This is a developing story, more to follow...

