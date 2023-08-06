  1. Skip to content
Image: Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa/picture alliance

Boris Pistorius

Topic

Boris Pistorius has been serving as Germany's Defense Minister since January 2023.

Reports & Analysis

Pilots in a Chinese fighter jet

Germany fears ex-pilots share secrets with China

Germany fears ex-pilots share secrets with China

Retired German air force pilots have taken their skills to China. The defense minister wants to stop the practice.
PoliticsJune 8, 2023
Indonesien Jakarta | Boris Pistorius, Bundesverteidigungsminister & Prabowo Subianto, Verteidigungsminister

Germany, Indonesia agree to strengthen defense cooperation

Germany, Indonesia agree to strengthen defense cooperation

Tensions the region have countries in East Asia - and faraway Europe - thinking more about security.
PoliticsJune 6, 202302:10 min
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and German Development Minister Svenja Schulze hold a meeting with Mali's president, General Assimi Goita.

Germany to continue development aid to Mali

Germany to continue development aid to Mali

Germany to continue development aid to Mali despite withdrawal of UN troop contingent
PoliticsApril 14, 202303:39 min
Olaf Scholz in the Bundestag Chancellor Olaf Scholz SPD delivers a government statement one year after his so-called turn of the times speech during the session of the German Bundestag on 02 03 2023 in Berlin

Germany's opposition flying high in polls

Germany's opposition flying high in polls

A monthly survey of German voters finds they still support Ukraine but are disenchanted with the government.
PoliticsMarch 3, 2023
Boris Pistorius in camouflage gear adressing soldiers through a microphone

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar

Boris Pistorius, Germany's new defense minister, is outranking other politicians in popularity ratings. Why is that?
PoliticsFebruary 22, 2023
Deutschland | Münchener Sicherheitskonferez | Boris Pistorius

Ukraine war dominates second day of MSC

Ukraine war dominates second day of MSC

Western countries are aiming to show a united front ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
PoliticsFebruary 19, 202302:00 min
