Image: Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa/picture alliance
Boris Pistorius
Topic
Boris Pistorius has been serving as Germany's Defense Minister since January 2023.
Reports & Analysis
Reports & Analysis
Germany fears ex-pilots share secrets with China
Germany fears ex-pilots share secrets with China
Retired German air force pilots have taken their skills to China. The defense minister wants to stop the practice.
Politics
06/08/2023
June 8, 2023
Germany, Indonesia agree to strengthen defense cooperation
Germany, Indonesia agree to strengthen defense cooperation
Tensions the region have countries in East Asia - and faraway Europe - thinking more about security.
Politics
06/06/2023
June 6, 2023
02:10 min
Germany to continue development aid to Mali
Germany to continue development aid to Mali
Germany to continue development aid to Mali despite withdrawal of UN troop contingent
Politics
04/14/2023
April 14, 2023
03:39 min
Germany's opposition flying high in polls
Germany's opposition flying high in polls
A monthly survey of German voters finds they still support Ukraine but are disenchanted with the government.
Politics
03/03/2023
March 3, 2023
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar
Boris Pistorius, Germany's new defense minister, is outranking other politicians in popularity ratings. Why is that?
Politics
02/22/2023
February 22, 2023
Ukraine war dominates second day of MSC
Ukraine war dominates second day of MSC
Western countries are aiming to show a united front ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Politics
02/19/2023
February 19, 2023
02:00 min
Show more
