Coalition talks in Germany

Following the September 26, 2021 elections, Germany's three main parties started holding exploratory talks. On November 25, they presented an agreement.

The center-left Social Democrats (SPD) won the 2021 general election by a small margin, while the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its regional Bavarian partner, the Christian Social Union (CSU) fell to their worst-ever result. The environmentalist Green Party and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) landed in third and fourth place — and are forging a government with the the SPD. Here's a blow-by-blow of who talked to whom and what emerged.