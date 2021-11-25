Visit the new DW website

Coalition talks in Germany

Following the September 26, 2021 elections, Germany's three main parties started holding exploratory talks. On November 25, they presented an agreement.

The center-left Social Democrats (SPD) won the 2021 general election by a small margin, while the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its regional Bavarian partner, the Christian Social Union (CSU) fell to their worst-ever result. The environmentalist Green Party and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) landed in third and fourth place — and are forging a government with the the SPD. Here's a blow-by-blow of who talked to whom and what emerged.

Berlin, 21.10.21Christian Lindner, Fraktionsvorsitzender und Parteivorsitzender der FDP, kommt zu dem Tagungsort für die Koalitionsverhandlungen. Heute beginnen die Koalitionsverhandlungen zwischen SPD, FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Regierungsbildung nach der Bundestagswahl.

Christian Lindner: FDP's clever tactician set to become finance minister 25.11.2021

The Free Democratic Party is the smallest of three parties set to form Germany's new government. Its chairman, Christian Lindner, has already been named as the new finance minister.
24.11.2021, Berlin: Annalena Baerbock, Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen (l-r), Robert Habeck, Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Olaf Scholz, SPD-Kanzlerkandidat und geschäftsführender Bundesfinanzminister und Christian Lindner, Parteivorsitzender der FDP, kommen zur Pressekonferenz, um den gemeinsamen Koalitionsvertrag der Ampel-Parteien von SPD, Bündnis 90/Die Grünen und FDP für die künftige Bundesregierung vorzustellen. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Post-Merkel coalition promises progressive agenda 24.11.2021

The Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats have offered up several progressive steps in their new coalition contract. But many climate activists have concerns, saying the deal comes up short.
Hinweis für Maskenpflicht auf einem Bürgersteig, aufgenommen am 07.06.2021 in Berlin. Foto: Frank May/picture alliance

COVID: Germany set to end national state of emergency 27.10.2021

Despite a rise in infections, the parties set to form a new government want to end the national state of emergency. But Germany should not yet expect a "freedom day."
ARCHIV - 01.10.2021, Berlin: Robert Habeck (l), Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen und Christian Lindner, Parteivorsitzender der FDP, bei einem Pressestatement nach Sondierungsgesprächen von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen und FDP nach der Bundestagswahl. Das Finanzministerium gilt als Schlüsselressort in jeder Regierung. FDP-Chef Lindner hat nie einen Hehl daraus gemacht, dass er es gerne übernehmen würde. Die Grünen treten auf die Bremse. (zu dpa Lindner signalisiert Anspruch auf Finanzressort - Habeck verärgert) Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Why Germany's Finance Ministry has become a battleground 24.10.2021

With three-way coalition talks for Germany's next government underway, the role of finance minister is in high demand. Christian Lindner of the FDP and the Greens' Robert Habeck both want the job. How important is it?
Robert Habeck (l-r), Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Annalena Baerbock, Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Olaf Scholz, SPD-Kanzlerkandidat und Bundesminister der Finanzen, und Christian Lindner, Fraktionsvorsitzender und Parteivorsitzender der FDP, geben nach den Sondierungsgesprächen von SPD, FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Bildung einer neuen Bundesregierung nach der Bundestagswahl ein Statement.

Opinion: German coalition talks have a long way to go 19.10.2021

The road to a new German government has become clearer: The SPD, Greens and FDP have agreed to coalition talks. So far, things may have gone well, but negotiations won't be easy, writes DW's Kay-Alexander Scholz.
Derzeit laufen Sondierungsgespräche zwischen SPD, FDP und Grünen um die Bedingungen für eine rot-gelb-grüne Ampel-Koalition abzuklären. Die Bildung einer Jamaika-Koalition wird immer unwahrscheinlicher.

Full text: What SPD, Green Party, FDP have agreed on 19.10.2021

The center-left Social Democrats, the neoliberal Free Democrats and the environmentalist Greens agreed on a joint paper as the basis of coalition talks. Here is the full text in English.
19.09.2021 Germany's candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock and co-leader of Germany's Alliance 90/The Greens party, speaks during a Party Congress event in Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Germany: Green Party agrees to start formal coalition talks 17.10.2021

Party delegates have voted by a large majority to join formal negotiations with the Social Democrats and the neoliberal FDP to form the next government.
hemp store sign for buying organic products made from cannabis sativa plant

German SPD health expert calls on next government to legalize cannabis 13.10.2021

Karl Lauterbach, politician and health expert with Germany's Social Democrats, has said legalizing cannabis would protect users from dangerous impurities. However, police and teachers have spoken out against the idea.

11.10.2021 Olaf Scholz (M), SPD-Kanzlerkandidat und Bundesminister der Finanzen, kommt zu dem Tagungsort für die Sondierungsgespräche. Heute beraten die SPD mit der FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Bildung einer neuen Bundesregierung nach der Bundestagswahl. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: SPD, Greens and FDP resume coalition talks after tight election 11.10.2021

Two weeks after a tight election, the winning SPD have met with the Greens and the FDP in an effort to hammer out a new German government. This marks the second set of three-way talks among the parties.
16.06.2021 Annalena Baerbock (M), Kanzlerkandidatin und Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Olaf Scholz (r, SPD), SPD-Kanzlerkandidat und Bundesminister der Finanzen, und Christian Lindner, FDP-Spitzenkandidat, Fraktionsvorsitzender und Parteivorsitzender der FDP, stehen zu Beginn einer Gesprächsrunde des Bundesverbands der Energie- und Wasserwirtschaft zum Thema Energie- und Klimapolitik zusammen.

German government: What are the chances for a 'traffic light' coalition? 07.10.2021

Less than a fortnight after the general election, Germany's Social Democrats, Free Democrats and Greens are holding exploratory talks to form a coalition. It would be the first such constellation — if it comes together.

06.10.2021, Berlin - Eine Ampel vor dem Reichstagsgebäude leuchtet in einer Langzeitbelichtung in allen drei Phasen, wobei sich der Straßenverkehr als Leuchtspuren abzeichnet. (Aufnahme mit Langzeitbelichtung)

German election: SPD, Greens and FDP hold first 3-way talks to explore possible coalition 07.10.2021

It's the first time the three parties are meeting to discuss a possible coalition. While the Social Democrats are hopeful, there are still major hurdles to overcome before Angela Merkel's successor can be crowned.
03.10.2021 Markus Söder, CSU Vorsitzender, kommt zur Vorbereitung von Sondierungsgesprächen zwischen der CDU/CSU und der FDP am Konrad-Adenauer-Haus an.

Germany: CSU leader Söder sees coalition with conservatives as rejected 06.10.2021

Bavarian lawmaker Markus Söder says conservatives in Germany will likely face a new era in opposition. His assessment contrasts strongly with that of fellow conservative leader Armin Laschet.
06.10.2021, Berlin - Annalena Baerbock (l), Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, und Robert Habeck, Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, geben eine Pressekonferenz zum weiteren Verlauf der Sondierungsgespräche.

Germany's Greens propose three-way talks to explore coalition with SPD, FDP 06.10.2021

Germany's Greens say they hope to enter into three-way exploratory talks with the center-left Social Democrats and pro-business Free Democrats.

Germany's political parties — what you need to know

Germany's political parties — what you need to know 05.10.2021

Here's a look at Germany's political parties — CDU, CSU, SPD, AfD, FDP, Left party, Greens — who they are and what they want.
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 02: German Greens Party co-leaders Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck (R) attend a meeting of the Greens Party states council (Länderrat) on October 2, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The meeting is taking place as the Greens begin exploratory talks with the German Social Democrats (SPD), the Free Democrats (FDP) and the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) over the possible constellation of the next German federal government coalition. The Greens finished in third place in Germany's recent election and are certain to be a member of the next coalition government. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

Germany: Green Party members to vote on any coalition deal 02.10.2021

The Green Party has held a party congress to prepare for entering into Germany's next coalition government. They came third in last week's election and have already begun talks with potential partners.

Germany's Greens, FDP hold exploratory coalition talks 01.10.2021

Germany's two kingmaker parties have ended a round of talks that may bring them closer to becoming part of a new government. The Greens and the business-friendly FDP are usually far apart ideologically, but their leaders appear eager to show unity.
